Arena Reports Q1 Earnings - Loss Of $32 Million, Critical Etrasimod Update

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) reported its Q1 earnings on May 8th after the market closed. The company announced a loss of $32 million for the quarter, or about ($0.80) per share. A loss was expected, as the company is in full fledged research and development mode more-so than in a revenue generation mode. Modest revenues of $1.8 million were reported.

In general, it is always wise to follow the financials, even with a company at this stage. Cash burn is a critical metric to investors. The good news is that Arena has plenty of cash on hand with over $629 million in the bank. That is enough money to continue to finance pipeline development. The key metrics are as follows:

Collaboration Revenue - $1,028,000

Royalty Revenue - $727,000

Research and Development Cost - $21,573,000

General and Administrative Cost - $11,151,000

Net Loss - $31,963,000

The biggest thing that investors wanted to get an update on was the status of the pipeline. While the company did run through and update, there was a lot to be desired in what was offered during the call, given some of the news relating to Celgene (CELG) over the past week. The meat and potatoes, however, came in the question and answer session.

At the top of the list was drug candidate Estrasimod, and whether or not it might experience the same issues that befell Celgene's Ozanimod causing a delay of at least a year on that drug. Prior to going into the call I was of the opinion that Arena management had to address this issue head on without seeming to arrogant or cocky. I actually think that letting an analyst open the door to that discussion was a wise move. It allowed Arena management to discuss this subject in a straight forward and no nonsense manner. This article will close with the Etrasimod discussion.

PIPELINE

As many investors know, Arena has three late stage drug candidates in the pipeline with two getting ready to enter phase three, and one getting ready for phase 2 readouts. The company believes that its drug candidate have the potential to be best in class. While that may seem like hype to some, the initial data on dosing and safety would seem to indicate that Arena's pipeline could make some waves in the years ahead.

Ralinepag

This is an oral, next generation, selective prostacyclin receptor agonist intended for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Arena intends to initiate two standalone, Phase 3 registrational studies, as well as additional differentiation studies, in the second half of 2018. The company would be entering the competitive landscape which is dominated by United Therapeutics (UTHR) and its Treprostinil treatment regimens with various drugs. United is also developing a patch treatment. In concept Ralinepag would try to target being an early first line treatment that can be continued with stronger dosing as the disease progresses. The market for PAH is estimated to be at about $25 billion at about the time Arena (or a partner) would file for an NDA.

Olorinab (formerly known as APD371)

This is an oral, peripherally restricted, full agonist of the cannabinoid 2 (CB2) receptor intended for the potential treatment of visceral pain, specifically pain associated with Crohn's disease. This program has had a slower than desired uptake and thus has pushed the readout dates a couple of times now. That being said, this non-opioid drug candidate could have several applications while simultaneously garnering positive feedback as opioid addiction remains a central news topic discussion. While the delay is not very good news, the fact that there will be a readout in the second half of the year gives a decent binary event for active traders to consider, Arena plans to complete enrollment in its Phase 2 trial in Q2 2018, and anticipate publishing results results in Q3 2018.

Etrasimod

This is an oral, next generation, selective sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator intended for the potential treatment of multiple immune and inflammatory diseases. These include:

Ulcerative colitis (UC): Positive Phase 2 data achieved in March 2018 and the company intends to initiate Phase 3 program in late 2018

Crohn's disease (CD): The copmpany is in the planning stage and working on a development path forward

Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC): A Phase 2 clinical trial is currently enrolling patients

Etrasimod is likely the center of a lot of attention because of what has transpired with Celgen and Ozanimod. During the question and answer session, an analyst fromn CITI opened the door for the discussion that many investors were keen to get answers to.

Celgenes Ozanimod was a Receptos drug that came with the whole company when Celgene bought it out for $7.2 billion. The primary target of Celgene was Ozanimod. There can be debate about why Celgene chose Ozanimod over Etrasimod, but my opinion is rather simple. Ozanimd was further along and Etrasimod was not yet mature enough to have enough data for a company to invest billions. In addition, Celgene was eager to find a new candidate to take the pace of Gilenya. Ozanimod fit the timing profile better, and had more data to consider.

Fast forward to today, and it was determined that Ozamimod had uncharacterized metabolites which caused the FDA to not accept the NDA for the drug. With Etrasimod being closely compared to Ozanimid, Arena had to step forward and speak about whether or not similar concerns would exist in its candidate.

What management stated was that it was very familiar with both drugs, has run testing on both in a lab and that it sees no similar issues with Etrasimod. Essentially Arena management stated that it would appear that Ozanimod is a step up from Celgenes Gilenya, but falls short of being the next generation in treatment. Arena indicated that the safety profile, dosing profile, and half life characteristics of Etrasimod take treatment to the next level. Arena's confidence was high, and while investors can not ignore the risks, the potential here seems to be great. Ozanimod hit its hurdle as a treatment for MS, a treatment that Etrasimod is not yet chasing. This means that both drugs could see decent market penetration once ultimately approved. The 1 year setback experienced by Celegene should be something that will help Arena as it tries to attract investment dollars or potential partners.

Summary

While some investors want Arena to hit a home run on every call and on every issue, it is simply not realistic. Management seems to be very cautious on its cash spend even with $629 million in the coffers. I see prudent cash management even when the cash box is full as a very big positive. Arena is being careful yet progressing. These phase 3 trials need to be designed right, as it is essentially a 2 year commitment to bigger cash expenditures. Prioritizing and timing is essential if this company wants to put its best foot forward on three possibly compelling drug candidates. In my opinion, though the company does not say so, Arena is on the market for an outright sale. Yes, the company can partner up, but partnerships always have their challenges. Arena learned of challenging partnerships in it deal with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) for the anti-obesity drug Belviq.

I feel that Arena has room to move up on its pipeline, but feel it is even more attractive if the company is bought out. If the company can continue the positive news with a readout on Olorinab later this year, a new chapter in this investment could get a lot closer. In the near term, analysts opinions on the Etrasimod/Ozanimod situation, now that both Celgene and Arena have spoken on respective quarterly calls, could be compelling as well. I have a price target $65 on Arena that can rise even higher with the right circumstances. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in Celgene, but may initiate one in the near future. I have no position in UTHR or Eisai.