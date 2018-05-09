Republic Services Retains Its Elevated Multiple

I recently wrote about a company that I've loosely followed for a long time - Waste Management (WM). This led me to Republic Services (RSG), which is the second largest provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and energy services in the United States, as measured by revenue. I've never really looked into the company in detail, so I decided to dig a little deeper.

Return on invested capital analysis

Before diving in, I made some adjustments that I'd like to point out. I decided to use the non-GAAP tax rate provided by management in the most recent 8-K form. I decided to utilize this tax rate because it excludes charges, such as one-time tax reform-related items.

I also decided to make some adjustments to operating profit, deciding to exclude items such one-time gains but adding back restructuring charges.

After adjustments, the firm's ROIC came in notably lower than WM's (which cleared the double-digit mark in fiscal 2017).

Assuming a 6.69% cost of equity, RSG does earn slim economic profits (or excess returns on its invested capital, indicating a wide moat). If the firm's true cost of equity is higher, however, this may not be the case:

It's extremely difficult, if not impossible, to estimate a precise cost of equity, but looking at the above chart lets us know that if RSG's true cost of equity is at around 10%, then it likely just earns its cost of capital. Anything above 10%, and its weighted-average cost of capital is likely higher than its ROIC, which means that it likely destroys shareholder value as it grows.

I think Republic at least meets its cost of capital, and possibly even slightly exceeds it, but I also think that Waste Management's superior underlying economic spread indicates that it's the better business overall.

Return on equity analysis

Once again, I decided to use management's "non-GAAP" numbers for pretax income and net income below, due to the various items and tax reform-related distortions.

Republic's underlying operating margins contracted slightly year-over-year, but ROE was still higher overall - as better efficiency with its assets (judging by its improved asset turnover ratio) and lower taxes helped provide a boost. A slight boost in leverage year-over-year also provided some magnification.

The firm's margins at the operating level aren't far off from Waste Management's normal margins, but Republic still isn't able to generate even half of the ROE that Waste Management is able to achieve.

The company is taking initiative, however, to cut costs and improve margins going forward. One of the bigger ones is its goal to continue to convert its fleet to natural gas. Currently, about 19% of the firm's fleet operates on natural gas, and the company plans to boost this number going forward.

According to Republic's 10-K:

Approximately 30% of our replacement vehicle purchases during 2017 were CNG vehicles. We believe using CNG vehicles provides us a competitive advantage in communities with strict clean emission initiatives that focus on protecting the environment. Although upfront capital costs are higher, using CNG reduces our overall fleet operating costs through lower fuel expenses. As of December 31, 2017, we operated 37 CNG fueling stations.

The company is playing "catch up" to Waste Management, which operates roughly 106 natural gas fueling facilities according to its most recent 10-K report. The switch to natural gas will likely help Republic remain more competitive going forward, however, even if it costs the company more upfront.

Valuations

RSG shares have tended to trade at about 23 times earnings historically, judging by the thirteen-year median price-to-earnings multiple. Shares have tended to trade at a premium to Waste Management over that time frame as well.

Shares still trade at a premium to Waste Management as of now, too, but both companies look pricey based on trailing annual earnings. RSG shares look less richly valued based on 2018's expected earnings estimates, at roughly 22 times expected earnings, but they're hardly priced attractively either.

Conclusion

I think that based on capital allocation ratios, Waste Management is a far superior business, one that earns excess returns on its supplied capital. Republic is still a good business, just not what I'd call a great one. It also operates in an industry that's less susceptible to getting hammered during recessions as well. Like WM shares, I don't find the price of RSG shares particularly attractive here, and I'd probably rather own WM anyways.

