Philip Morris International Is A Value Trap - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/8/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, May 8.

Bullish Calls

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS): It's ridiculous that T-Mobile is at $55. Buy it.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES): This power plants company is doing well. Buy it.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX): "Oil and gas production is now good. I think it's good. I didn't like it for a long time, but they've come back and I think they're good to go. They have a little too much natural gas, so don't get too excited."

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC): It's too low to sell it at $77.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK): This bank is in a good situation. It's a buy.

Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN): They had a good quarter. CEO Gary Smith is a good manager.

Bearish Calls

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX): The last quarter was bad. Cramer would only get into the stock if it has a good quarter and bounces back.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM): It's a value trap with 5% yield.

Key Corp (NYSE:KEY): It's not as good as Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) or First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN).

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR): Don't overstay your welcome. Buy Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) instead.

