Repsol: Trying To Balance Cash Flows And Capex

Just two months ago, I argued Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY) was trading too cheap as the higher oil price and robust downstream assets were starting to generate a lot of money. On top of that, Repsol has one of the most conservative balance sheets of the integrated oil and gas players, and the net debt position will be slashed again once it completes the sale of its 20% stake in Gas Natural (OTCPK:GASNF) (OTCPK:GASNY).

Source: finanzen.net

Repsol was trading at just 14.25 EUR/share for a total market capitalization of 22B EUR when I wrote the previous article, but using today (Tuesday’s) closing price of 16.13 EUR in Madrid, the market cap has increased to in excess of 25B EUR (it’s one of the larger companies in the IBEX 35 index, and it shouldn’t be a surprise the iShares MSCI Spain Index (EWP) still has plenty of exposure to Repsol. In fact, the weight in the index increased from 4.6% to 5.1%...). Not a bad return for a 2 month period! And as a reminder, Repsol’s listing in Madrid is much more liquid than its OTC listing. The ticker symbol in Spain is REP, and the average daily volume is approximately 6.7 million shares.

A quick look at the income statement

Although I usually (and obviously) invest with a longer time horizon than two months and my main cash flow based thesis will probably need at least a year to play out, I did want to get a closer look at Repsol’s results in the first quarter of the year, just to keep tabs on how the Spanish energy mastodon is doing.

Repsol was definitely able to capture the benefits of the higher oil price, as it was able to increase its daily output to 727,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, which is the highest daily output since 2012. A higher production rate and higher prices are the perfect combination for Repsol, and its upstream division saw a 43% earnings increase.

Source: press release

Repsol’s revenue increased by almost 10% to 10.98B EUR in Q1, but the operating income decreased by 5% to 796M EUR. There’s absolutely no reason to panic as the cost of sales and ‘other’ operating expenses could be reined in, in the next few quarters. On top of that, the lower net debt and the lower cost of debt once again had a positive impact on Repsol’s pre-tax income, as the net finance cost was just 100M EUR in Q1, compared to 119M EUR in Q1 2017. This, combined with the income on investments, resulted in a pre-tax income of 853M EUR (+6%) and a net income (from continuing operations) of 542M EUR and an additional 68M EUR in net income from discontinued operations.

Source: financial statements

As you can see in the previous image, the high tax bill was the real deal-breaker for Repsol. Whereas the tax pressure was just 20% in Q1 2017, the 306M EUR in taxes due over the first quarter of the year are indicating a substantial increase in the applicable tax rate to in excess of 35%. This is entirely related to the ‘downside’ of making good money on oil (and gas) production: as the prices increase, the operating income in various tax jurisdictions gets catapulted into a higher tax bracket. On top of that, royalty payments will also start to weigh on the total tax pressure. It’s a pity, but a wise man once said:

‘I don’t mind paying a lot of taxes, as it means I’m making a lot of money’.

Note, this isn’t a quote of the Repsol management team, but I thought this was very applicable.

But what’s more important: the cash is now really flowing into Repsol’s treasury

Making paper profits is a good start, but I prefer the real euro’s to flow into Repsol’s bank account.

According to the company’s cash flow statement, it reported an operating cash flow of 779M EUR. However, we still need to adjust this result for A) changes in the working capital position, B) the difference between taxes owed and taxes paid and C) the interest expenses.

Source: financial statements

I have been racking my brain over how Repsol is treating its interest expenses in its cash flow statement. The starting point of the calculation clearly is the ‘net income before tax’, or EBT. This implies the interest payments are already included in the starting point. And that’s confirmed after seeing how the 853M indeed matches the EBT in the income statement. Fine. But then Repsol is doing something crazy: it doesn’t look like it is ‘adding’ the interest expenses back to the equation, but rather deducts them AGAIN (the 185M EUR cash payment reported as a ‘financing activity’). I even checked the Spanish document to make sure there was no translation error, but there’s no discrepancy that could be caused due to language differences. Considering Repsol is a major multi-billion Euro energy giant, I would assume these results have been thoroughly vetted, and the only logical explanation I can offer right now is that the adjustment of this ‘net finance expense’ was incorporated in the category ‘other adjustments’. Perhaps Repsol should make things a little clearer in the future?

Anyway. After completing the necessary adjustments, Repsol’s adjusted operating cash flow in Q1 was approximately 851M EUR. And that’s slightly disappointing considering applying the same adjustments to the Q1 2017 results would have yielded an operating cash flow of 955M EUR.

Repsol’s planned capex program for FY2018 is approximately 3.4B EUR, so it will have to step up its game if it wants to make sure the incoming cash flows are sufficient to fund the (much higher) capex program as well as the dividend.

Source: company presentation

The dividend was increased to 90 cents per share (for a yield of in excess of 5% at the current share price, and almost 6.5% based on the previous share price. And although I would have preferred Repsol to abolish its scrip dividend, the company will just continue to issue new shares to those who elect a stock dividend. However, the board has committed to purchase the same amount of shares on the open market to make sure the net impact remains zero.

I’m not sure how such a scheme could ever be efficient. Printing new shares only to buy them back? That’s called ‘creating jobs’, and this scheme could only work if Repsol thinks it can repurchase stock at a lower price than the deemed issue price (which is based on the share price when the dividend is issued).

Investment thesis

I’m pleased with the performance of the upstream division, but overall, I’m a little bit underwhelmed with Repsol’s performance as a consolidated entity. Given it’s a known fact Repsol will be spending 3.4B EUR this year on capital expenditures, it better makes sure it doesn’t have to borrow cash to continue to pay the dividend…

The incoming cash from the sale of its stake in Gas Natural will obviously boost the cash position as well (Repsol is selling its stake at 19 EUR/share, for a total consideration of 3.82B EUR), so I would just hope to see Repsol generating higher returns on the investment in its own projects than the returns it generated on its Gas Natural position. Repsol is scheduling a strategic update to be released in June, and I think we will learn more then.

For now, I am holding my position, but will very likely not ‘average up’ on my average purchase cost. I may or may not take future dividends in stock, but this will fully depend on the prevailing share price of the company.

