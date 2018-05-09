Dynavax Earnings: Excellent Progress On Vaccine Commercialization And Pipeline Development

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) reported earnings for Q1 2018 on May 8th. The two major subjects of interest were the ongoing commercial rollout of Heplisav-B, an FDA-approved best-in-class Hepatitis B vaccine, and developments in the pipeline of immuno-oncology programs.

Overall, Dynavax had a decent first quarter, making significant headway on accessing reimbursement and formulary regimes for Heplisav-B, while at the same time showing solid developments for lead pipeline candidate, SD-101. The company also demonstrated solid financial health, with more than $250 million in the bank and access to $75 million more in the form of a debt facility.

Let’s take a look at the quarterly performance of this exciting biotech company, and see why there continues to be tremendous value yet to be recognized by the broader market.

Heplisav-B Commercial Rollout Moves Ahead

Dynavax has had its first real experience with the product market in recent months and, so far, its expectations appear to have been justified. Much of the past several months has been dedicated to recruiting and training a top-quality salesforce, so it is of little surprise that expected revenues – derived from fairly crude analyst projections – would not comport with reality.

Indeed, the sales team only really launched into action after the recent unanimous recommendation by a CDC advisory committee in favor of Heplisav-B. That means the sales team has only been in high-gear for a little over a month. In that time, significant progress has been made in accessing reimbursement regimes and healthcare provider formularies:

“100% of Medicare-insured lives, 74% of commercially-insured lives, and 60% of lives under state Medicaid plans have HEPLISAV-B specific Current Procedural Terminology code loaded, are referencing the correct price, and have confirmed provider claims will be reimbursed. These coverage metrics have been achieved just two weeks after the publication of the MMWR.”

That is excellent progress, but it is just the beginning. Dynavax anticipates the remainder of the reimbursement coverage universe to provide approval within the next month or two.

Dealing with formulary committees is, as with any new vaccine, a time-consuming challenge. Dynavax admitted as much during the post-earnings conference call. CEO Eddie Gray was still highly optimistic, pointing out that, in the short span since getting the CDC nod, Dynavax has moved “in rapid time”, with 15% of the addressable market having held, or scheduled, review meetings. Of course, committee timelines are generally fixed and inflexible, which can make approval and uptake of Heplisav-B somewhat lumpy.

Once a committee reviews Heplisav-B, however, progress is quite quick. Currently, it takes between six and eight weeks to move from a positive committee decision to the provider ordering product. So far, according to the conference call, one provider has already passed through the entire process and implemented Heplisav-B across its entire system, eleven more are almost there and still dozens more are set to follow soon after.

When questioned on pricing during the conference call, Gray was not willing to say when the company would implement price increases – which would be part of the ultimate aim of securing premium pricing for Heplisav-B – since the commercial effort is so young. Indeed, the effort currently is to capture maximum market share, so short-term focus is likely to be on discounting rather than price-gouging. As Heplisav-B gains traction as the standard of care, and as existing vaccines lose their patent protection, it will make sense to gradually elevate the price to maximize returns.

Commercial rollouts are always tough. That goes double for first-time attempts. Thus far, Dynavax appears well on track.

Pipeline is Looking Good

Dynavax also gave considerable time to developments in the pipeline, particularly the rapidly progressing SD-101 and its various trials. The company reiterated the encouraging findings from the latest conference, which showed the overall response rate, or ORR, of patients undergoing combination SD-101 therapy to surpass those in the non-combination cohort.

SD-101 as a treatment for melanoma, in combination with Keytruda, represents the most advanced indication, but there has also been considerable progress in studies of squamous-cell carcinoma and head-and-neck cancers. A Phase 3 study for melanoma has had a target starting date of late 2018 for some time, and management reiterated the intention to launch the trial before the end of the year during the conference call.

An analyst question during the call asked whether Dynavax had set any efficacy benchmarks to determine whether to advance its various early-stage SD-101 trials into pivotal studies. The company opined that a 50% ORR would be considered an appropriate benchmark. Data from a much larger cohort study will be presented at the ASCO conference in early June; the results will likely do much to color the outlook of the various SD-101 applications.

Dynavax also gave some indication as to how it wants to proceed in late-stage clinical trials for SD-101, with a clear preference for a large partner. The company was not willing, however, to opine on the scope of such a deal, such as whether it would be comprehensive or indication-specific. Such reticence is likely wise, since any negotiations could yield substantial near-term rewards in addition to reduced costs. According to CEO Gray, the company’s current thinking is this: “Prefer a partnership, but always be ready to walk away.”

Financials Look Healthy

In Q1 2018, Dynavax reported a net loss of $39.0 million. That is a steep rise from the same period last year, when the company reported a net loss of $25.3 million. There is little to worry about on that score, however, since a substantial increase in costs was to be expected as Dynavax built out its salesforce and got its production facility in Dusseldorf up and running again.

During the conference call, management did not offer any tangible guidance for next quarter or the rest of the year, but they did guide for moderate upticks in quarterly operating expenses during the next three quarters. Any guidance beyond that would be challenging, since there is not yet adequate experience and data to make reliable projections of sales growth.

There were also some marginal accounting changes thanks to the recent alteration of accounting standards. The only meaningful change has to do with revenue, with Dynavax adopting the “sell-in revenue accounting” methodology which requires a degree of prediction on net revenues. These predictions may change and will be adjusted if the assumptions do not comport with reality 100%. With reported net revenue of $165,000, it is hardly an issue to be concerned with currently, but it will be important to watch when second quarter earnings season comes around.

Despite the considerable net loss and general absence of revenues, Dynavax is in strong financial position. It can afford to run the sort of quarterly losses expected of an early-stage commercial biotech company. It reported cash and marketable securities worth $250.8 million. In addition, it has access to a further $75 million via the second tranche of a loan facility entered into in February 2018. The first $100 million tranche of the facility has already been drawn down and is reflected in the company’s current cash balance.

Given this healthy cash balance and manageable burn rate, management’s projection that current cash and non-dilutive capital will be enough to reach the positive cash flow inflection point appears justified. Given management’s loose guidance on operating costs going forward, Dynavax can operate without revenues for more than six quarters. That is enough to get to Q2 2020. That is very close to the expected inflection point and, of course, this will be substantially grown thanks to rapidly increasing sales over that period.

Investor’s-Eye View

A pervasive fear for biotech investors is the ever present risk of dilution. Given its financial resources, burn rate, and anticipated sales ramp, Dynavax should not have to tap capital markets again. That is an immediate de-risking factor investors should recognize.

Furthermore, Heplisav-B represents a genuinely best-in-class product. The market has never gotten over its tantrum when Dynavax opted to go it alone on commercialization. Eventually, as the commercial rollout takes shape, the pouting investors will come back to the fold. With hundreds of millions of dollars in peak sales on the horizon, Dynavax has a lot of value locked up in its IP. Its efforts thus far seem to be doing a good job of maximizing that value for shareholders.

That said, commercialization is no easy feat and Dynavax could still stumble or find it harder to win market share and gain traction. That could mean more time and money. Fortunately, the company has already secured the resources necessary to weather some delays and setbacks. Add to that a value-additive pipeline, and Dynavax is sitting pretty.

The market has mistreated Dynavax for several months. While the advances in the commercial program have set the stage for explosive growth going forward, impatience may continue to hamper share price appreciation in the very short-term. However, over the long-run, Dynavax is poised to soar in 2018 and beyond.

