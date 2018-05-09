Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Akcea-Ionis Ad Comm, Aralez U.S. Shut Down, Lynparza EU Approval

Analysis focus: IONS

Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) subsidiary Akcea (NASDAQ:AKCA) has an Ad Comm, May 10, for its volanesorsen as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome. That is a rare disease, and this is an antisense drug. Antisense is Ionis’s contribution, more or less, to medicine. It is a technology, briefly put, where a protein binds to mRNAs and stops them from producing harmful proteins. There have been other antisense drugs that have been approved - SPINRAZA, nusinersen, for example, was approved in 2016 for spinal muscular atrophy. Volanesorsen is next in line. It has a PDUFA on August 30.

There is another drug called inotersen which has a PDUFA on July 6 (extended to October 6); this drug is targeting Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis where Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) has its patisiran’s PDUFA on August 11. Given the competition, a lot of interest is on volanesorsen’s Ad Comm.

Going through the FDA briefing document, we see the following important statements, which needs to be read in its entirety:

“...the review team is in agreement that volanesorsen markedly lowers fasting TG in patients with FCS, a rare syndrome that currently lacks approved pharmacotherapy. Changes in fasting TG have been used to support approval of drugs intended to treat more common forms of severe hypertriglyceridemia (generally defined as TG ≥500 mg/dL) for several decades, on the assumption that lowering TG will reduce the risk of pancreatitis among patients with this degree of TG elevation.

When efficacy is established via an effect on a surrogate endpoint, however, true clinical benefit typically remains unknown; therefore, the benefit/risk assessment must balance an unmeasured clinical benefit against the known and potential risks of the drug. At the time of the volanesorsen end-of-phase 2 meeting, the Division recognized that limited data collected during early-phase trials did not provide adequate reassurance regarding the safety/tolerability of volanesorsen. Thus, the applicant was strongly encouraged to consider assessing outcomes that are meaningful to patients with FCS (e.g., abdominal symptoms), since demonstrating an effect of volanesorsen on how a patient with FCS feels or functions would strengthen the application by better informing clinical benefit. The applicant incorporated a patient-reported outcome instrument to assess abdominal pain on a 0-10 numeric rating scale, added health status questionnaires routinely used in clinical trials (SF-36 and EQ-5D), and adjudicated events of pancreatitis. Refer to the statistical and clinical reviews for further discussion of these endpoints and analyses, since we are interested in how these data impact your thinking with respect to the magnitude of the potential clinical benefit(s) of volanesorsen.

Despite the magnitude of the effect observed on TG, the volanesorsen review team remains uncertain whether the benefits of volanesorsen outweighs its risks, considering safety concerns with this product.”

The review committee is concerned with a drop in platelet count, or thrombocytopenia, observed in trials. Now, many, many drugs cause this, and a gradual platelet loss is quite manageable. However, what the committee worries more about is: “More concerning, however, is the observation that some patients can exhibit a rapid and unpredictable reduction in platelets to extremely low levels.” - “some patients have required treatment with prednisone, hospitalization, and/or administration of IVIG.”

Akcea proposed a dosing amendment while the NDA was being reviewed, showing they are as concerned as the committee is about this problem. The FDA could probably come up with a REMS to the effect highlighting the risk. That would be bad in itself; or they could be asked to go back to the lab, which would be worse.

On the efficacy front, we have this: “Treatment with VLN 300 mg/week resulted in a statistically significant mean percent reduction in TG of 77% from baseline to Month 3 compared with an 18% increase on placebo. Statistically significant reductions in TG were maintained throughout the 52-week treatment period, although the magnitude of TG reduction was attenuated (33% reduction from baseline to Month 12 versus a 12% increase on placebo per the FDA analysis), most likely due to patient discontinuation and adjustment of VLN dosing. For the patients who completed CS6-pivotal with weekly VLN dosing, the degree of TG reduction was maintained at Month 12.”

Taking everything together, I highly doubt the ad com will be strongly positive. A REMS approval is what we must hope for.

Stocks in News: Analysis of ARLZ, AZN

Aralez Pharmaceuticals to wind down U.S. operations

Discussion: Aralez (NASDAQ:ARLZ) is shutting down US operations citing poor sales from Zontivity and Yosprala flop which will save $25mn in expenses. The company will focus only on Canada. The company recently reported revenue of $38.08M (+46.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.08M. However, it missed on EPS. R.I.P.

Expanded use of Lynparza approved in Europe

Discussion: AstraZeneca’s (NYSE:AZN) PARP inhibitor Lynparza, currently the highest selling among the PARPis, got an expanded use apprval in Europe. This is for the maintenance treatment of patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete response or partial response to platinum-based chemo regardless of BRCA status. BRCA-agnostic expansion will vastly improve the market potential of the drug. The drug competes with Tesaro’s Zejula and Clovis’ Rubraca.

In other news

Bellerophon (NASDAQ:BLPH) announced that the FDA has approved its planned phase 2b trial for INOpulse in PH-COPD (pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) patients.

Daiichi (OTCPK:DSKYF) has said that its late-stage AML study with quizartinib met the primary OS endpoint compared to chemo. Regulatory submissions to follow.

Relypsa’s (NASDAQ:RLYP) Valtessa received a label update that it can be taken with or without food. Minor, doesn’t expand the market much, but still good news.

OncoSec (NASDAQ:ONCS) is collaborating with Merck (NYSE:MRK) on a phase 2 trial of a combo of mmuoPulse + Keytruda in patients with inoperable locally advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have previously failed at least one systemic chemotherapy or immunotherapy.

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) will change its name to Bausch Health Companies from July and trade as “BHC.”

