Foot Locker: Dividend Looks Rock Solid

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) had a nice rally of almost 3.5% yesterday to hit almost $42 a share. Strong rallies can sometimes confirm a bottom and in Foot Locker's situation - this may very well be the case. This stock currently trades with a sales multiple of 0.7, a book multiple of 2.0 and a cash flow multiple of 6.6. These numbers are significantly behind both the industry average and Foot Locker's 5 year averages.

Furthermore the drop in the share price to below $40 a share back in March really depressed sentiment levels and those readings as we see below haven't really recovered as of yet. Although we are nowhere near the pessimism levels that we stooped to in November of last year, Foot Locker shares are still caught in a pattern of lower lows. Investing here brings risk to the table no doubt irrespective of Foot Locker's attractive valuation. Many fundamental analysis investors though would state that technical analysis is only going for timing one's entry and serves no use other that that. There is a lot of truth to this which is why fundamental "value" investors like to hold dividend growth stocks such as Foot Locker with its 3.3% yield as a strong dividend alleviates some risk to the downside. Let's look at Foot Locker from a dividend standpoint to see its strength as a cut here you feel would be detrimental to Foot Locker's stock.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Apart from Foot Locker's strong dividend yield, its dividend growth rate haven't been too shabby over the past while. Personally, I go directly to the 1 & 5 year average annual growth rates to make sure the payouts have been keeping up with inflation. Foot Locker has grown its dividend on average by about 11% over the past 12 months and this number also rings true over the past 5 years on average. These are strong numbers but they are backward looking. How can we assess dividend growth going forward ?

The first place I start is the free cash flow pay-out ratio. As earnings have not come out yet for the first quarter of this year, we can go on last year's numbers. At its fiscal year end close the end of January, Foot Locker generated $539 million in free cash flow. It paid out $157 million in dividends. This gives us a pay-out ratio of 29% which is really strong and bodes well for more dividend growth. Furthermore, Foot Locker reduced its float by 7 million over the past 12 months by shelling out a further $449 million. I like the consistency of Foot Locker's cash flow over the past 4 years. It has consistently come in above $500 million each year. This should give investors confidence.

The $2.52 billion equity number on the balance sheet dwarfs the entire liabilities by over a billion. Therefore its not surprising to see the company's interest coverage ratio at around 5 which means the firm's pre-tax profits again dwarf the company's interest payments. No problem with future dividend growth affordability here.

The issue here as it always invariably is is future growth. Can Foot Locker return to former growth rates ? Analysts are predicting around 6% bottom line annual earnings growth going forward and a return to top line growth in 2020 after a slight dip this year. What I would say this about analysts. They always seem to refer to the safe option. Over the past decade, Foot Locker has grown its bottom line by around 20% averaged out annually so a 6% return from here seems very conservative in my opinion ? You never are going to see high expectations when a stock is trading well below its historic average valuations. All we can go on is the company's track record and valuation.

Personally though, I do feel there is need for a Foot Locker in the market. Yes more and more manufacturers are taking the direct route but bears forget that Foot Lockers main offering such as running gear remains in a healthy bull market. Furthermore, due to the chains large presence on the ground, manufacturers are reluctant to partner ways with the chain especially considering the volumes which are managed. Foot Locker also can pivot quickly to changing trends to ensure its brand remains firstly in front of its customers at all times. Earnings will be announced on the 25th of this month. I'm watching for a break through of the $43.35 position to confirm a new uptrend has begun.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.