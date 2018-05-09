Crude Oil Keeps Climbing After President Trump's Iran Decision; Disney's Earnings Look Good (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)

|
by: SA Multimedia

Summary

Crude oil continues to climb.

President Trump's Iran decision leads to a European/Iranian summit.

Disney has a strong first quarter.

Today’s top stories: Crude oil topped $71 dollars per barrel overnight; European and Iran leaders will meet after President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iranian nuclear accord; and Disney shares ticked up slightly after a strong first quarter report.

