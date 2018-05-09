Energy XXI Gulf Coast - Extraordinary Return Potential

Since its re-emergence, oil prices have surged, yet Energy XXI Gulf Coast shares have collapsed, creating an asymmetric return opportunity.

Introduction

Energy XXI Gulf Coast (EGC) is a discounted & downtrodden oil and gas producer operating in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, primarily off the coast of Louisiana.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast's producing wells have a storied history, which we will delve into more in-depth below, however, the company restructured in 2016, as the severe decline in oil prices from 2014-206 had taken their toll.

Emerging from Chapter 11 restructuring on December 30th, 2016, with over $3.6 billion in debt eliminated from the company's balance sheet, Energy XXI Gulf Coast looked poised to rise as noted distressed debt investor Oaktree (OAK) had converted their debt position to a new equity position.

On the topic of Oaktree, who I worked with directly in a previous career stop, including helping co-host Howard Marks at an investment conference (which was both a high point and a low point, in a career of some outstanding highs and very low lows, but that is a story for another day) their ownership is a key tenet in the value thesis for EGC shares.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast opened calendar 2017 trading in the OTC Market at over $30 per share, and quickly migrated to the NASDAQ on February 28th, 2017.

However, even as oil prices rose, albeit in a staggered fashion in 2017, first retreating and then advancing, and despite a much healthier balance sheet, Energy XXI Gulf Coast's stock price declined for over a year, reaching a closing low of $3.49 per share on March 27th, 2018.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Thus, even after a rehabilitating Chapter 11 restructuring, where a majority of their previous debt was shed, new shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast lost nearly 90% over their value, even as $WTIC crude oil prices increased from roughly the $55 level, at the beginning of 2017, to roughly the $70 level today.

What caused this severe price drop?

And, more importantly, is there a substantial opportunity today because of the price dislocation?

Background

Energy XXI Gulf Coast traces its operating history back to 2006, however many of its wells, which had previous owners, including the esteemed Exxon Mobil (XOM), have far longer operating histories, dating back to the 1960's, 1950's, and even the 1940's.

On this note, EGC owns and operates nine of the largest oil fields on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, ranked by total cumulative oil production, as the company's home page of their website proudly states.

(Source: Energy Gulf Coast Website)

As both a historian, and a market historian, some of their well profiles and data are fascinating to look at, alongside the geographical locations, which are shown below in a series of slides from EGC's latest investor presentation.





(Source: EGC April Investor Presentation)

Clearly, Energy Gulf Coast's oil leases are more seasoned that just about any other operator with decades and decades of production.

With improvements in drilling technology developed by the likes of Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), and Baker Hughes (BHGE), and implemented through rig operators like Ensco (ESV), who is working with EGC in their new drilling program, Diamond Offshore (DO), and Transocean (RIG), there seems to be a reasonable probability of Energy XXI Gulf Coast finding success in re-stimulating and expanding some of these older, legendary oil fields.

Valuation & Return Potential In EGC Shares

This was not as straight forward an exercise as I first thought it would be, and as I work through this, I think investors will see where the confusion, and potential opportunity comes from.

The easy part is that EGC has 33.255 million shares outstanding according to page 2 of the firms 2017 annual report.

(Source: EGC 2017 Annual Report)

At a closing price of $7.19 on Tuesday, May 8th, 2018, that works out to an equity market capitalization of roughly $239 million dollars.

As we can see from the snapshot of the annual report above, long-term debt was roughly $74 million ($73.97 million rounded up) as of December 31st, 2017, and cash was $152 million ($151.7 million rounded up).

Thus, it looks like EGC's enterprise value is $161 million ($239 million market capitalization plus long-term debt minus cash on balance sheet).

With 2017 EBITDA of $110 million and projected 2018 EBITDA of $115 million at the midpoint range with $70 crude oil, and potential 2019 EBITDA of $275 million at the midpoint range, assuming a successful drilling program (all historical information and projections are from EGC's April 2018 Investor Presentation) then EGC shares are extraordinarily cheap on an EV/EBITDA basis.

(Source: EGC April 2018 Investor Presentation)

Getting our calculator out, the 2017 EV/EBITDA multiple for EGC was 1.5, the 2018 projected EV/EBITDA multiple with $70 $WTIC is 1.4, and the 2019 potential EV/EBITDA, assuming a successful drilling program, at $70 oil is 0.6, which is a remarkable number for any business.

For reference, many energy equities have traded at 7-10 times EV/EBITDA multiples historically, though valuations are at the lower end of the range today, in the range of 5-6 times for the out-of-favor energy equities I have researched recently.

Thus, with very little long-term debt, there would appear to be extraordinary return potential in EGC shares, when evaluating shares on EV/EBITDA multiples, on the order of magnitude of 5x returns, or potentially more, depending on how the drilling program progresses.

Other valuation tools yield similar results, including 2P (Proven & Probable) Strip Pricing PV10, which at today's oil prices, yields an equity value of over $50 per EGC share (over $43 using the figures in the slide presentation below).

(Source: EGC April 2018 Investor Presentation)

For reference, use the EV numbers presented above and the table below to provide inputs, and then if you really want to get optimistic, start using optimistic future oil price curves, and you will get to some extraordinary per share valuation targets.

Fly In The Ointment

After getting burnt a number of times on what seem like "too good to be true" compelling opportunities, I keep looking for what the other side of the coin is, and in the case of Energy XXI Gulf Coast, I think it is pretty clear why the market has not yet rewarded the new shareholders of EGC post restructuring.

On this note, I will dive into other risks below, but for now, I want to touch on what I think has specifically been holding back EGC shares while the price of oil has strengthened.

Specifically, look at the following two screenshots. The first shows the company's liquidity profile.

(Source: EGC April 2018 Investor Presentation)

Look closely at the "Less: Letter of Credit Utilization" line item, and then look at the footnote below, which states,

"(2) Primarily to secure Exxon Mobil plugging and abandonment obligations"

So, it looks Energy XXI Gulf Coast is on the hook for plugging and abandonment obligations that were transferred to EGC, when they acquired the fields from the previous owner, which in this case was Exxon Mobil.

$203 million is a big number, given today's enterprise value of Energy XXI Gulf Coast, which stands at $161 million, as calculated previously. However, it is not insurmountable, especially given the EBITDA and cash flows EGC can generate with higher oil prices.

However, looking further in EGC's 2017 Annual Report, on page 74, there is this table.

(Source: Author, EGC 2017 Annual Report)

Look closely at the table above, and under the category "Other Obligations" there is a line-item labeled "Asset retirement obligations", which shows a total obligation of approximately $665 million, which, as the footnote says, does not include performance bonds totaling $334.1 million, and letters of credit of $200 million.

On the surface, it looks like there could be $1.2 billion of future obligations, with a majority of these future obligations accrued to the "Asset Retirement Obligations", or as stated earlier, the "plugging and abandonment obligations".

Even with higher projected EBITDA, these future potential expenses significantly dampen the equity share price appreciation outlook for EGC shares.

Thus, to get the best-case appreciation potential in EGC shares, it is imperative that the management team at EGC, led by Douglas E. Brooks, either grow production to spread out the obligations over a higher revenue base, or reduce the future expenses associated with winding down wells and retiring them.

(Source: EGC April 2018 Investor Presentation)

With substantial obligations in asset retirement, it should be no surprise that EGC shares wilted with declining production in 2017, as these expenses were going to be spread out over a smaller revenue base, and that was simply not feasible. Adding further pain, the market knew Energy XXI Gulf Coast had to grow production, so the further shares fell, the greater the risk was of a capital raise to stem the production declines.

Additional Risks

Declining production brings a host of problems for Energy XXI Gulf Coast, and that is why 2017 was such a struggle for EGC shareholders, even as higher oil prices should have been working their restorative magic.

(Source: EGC April 2018 Investor Presentation)

Higher crude oil prices look like they are going to provide a tailwind to results in 2018, yet if production does not stabilize, EGC shares will not be able to achieve escape velocity.

What could cause the company to miss their production forecasts?

Weather is one risk, specifically hurricanes, as the geographical location of EGC's wells are susceptible to a hurricane that targets the Gulf Coast, and specifically the New Orleans area. As the chart above shows, this was a risk that was realized in 2017 with Hurricane Nate.

A second risk is unsuccessful drilling results, which means drilling results that are unsuccessful in unearthing new hydrocarbons, or drilling results that produce oil, but below the anticipated rate.

Last, but not least, when investing in oil and gas, particularly in offshore oil and gas production, unexpected negatives can happen, and my personal experience with this was with ATP Oil & Gas. If you have never heard of the company, please read the Wikipedia link, and the boom and bust nature of the oil & gas business will be re-emphasized.

Wrapping up the risk section, The good news for shareholders is that at today's oil prices, the dreaded equity capital raise to fund production looks like it is off the table, at least for the time being.

Catalysts

Earnings before the market open on Thursday, May 10th, could surprise to the upside given the strength of oil prices, combined with EGC's demonstrated ability to achieve premium prices for their LLS above the $WTIC benchmark. Additionally, Energy XXI Gulf Coast has the firm incentives, after a second near brush with death, to show controlled expenses, higher production and/or drilling progress.

More importantly, clarification could be given on the future drilling program, and the asset retirement costs, which have been an overhang ever since the company's 2017 year-end results and their 2017 annual report were released.

An additional catalyst could come from Oaktree, which has a history of adding to positions, and based on their cost basis, as shown in the table below of roughly $31 per share, there is room to average down if they believe EGC's business is truly turning the corner.

(Source: Nasdaq.com)

One final note, on the above data, CEO Douglas Brooks bought 25,000 shares directly at $4.93 on 11/20/2017. It is always good to see a CEO buying his company's stock in the open market, and this theoretically put a floor on the price of EGC shares, though it went through this floor in March of 2018.

Closing Thoughts

Energy XXI Gulf Coast's shares offer asymmetric return potential if crude oil continues its post-2016 price surge.

EGC is less than a year removed from restructuring, it has $152 million of cash on the balance sheet, and oil prices have moved sharply higher, providing much needed cash flow to fund a drilling program to stem the death spiral decline in production.

With the bleeding stopped, at today's oil prices of $70 for $WTIC, it is eminently possible to model share prices for EGC of $35 to $50 per share by simply using EV/EBITDA comparative valuations, or "2P" PV10 values.

The elimination of a majority of Energy XXI Gulf Coast's debt during its 2016 restructuring provides the company with a leg up on its levered oil peers, though this is tempered somewhat by the company's longer-term asset retirement costs, which the market unduly focused on because of EGC's 2017 production decline, which was accentuated by a difficult hurricane season.

Downside risks include production shortfalls, which could be impacted by weather again given the location of the operating assets, and asset retirement obligations being spread over a smaller production base.

While these two risks remain front and center, higher oil prices are going to provide EGC with a runway of cash flow to increase production, and start a virtuous cycle where expanding production provides more cash flows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGC, BHGE, ESV, RIG, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.