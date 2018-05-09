Marathon Oil's Growing Crude Volumes

The market clearly appreciated what Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) had to say during its first quarter earnings release as the firm took full advantage of an improving oil price environment. While Marathon Oil Corporation is a far cry away from where its stock price was trading in 2014, MRO is now on an upward swing and surpassed the highs reached in late-2016. Let's go over how Marathon Oil Corporation's operations are faring and what investors can expect going forward.

Domestic growth engine

Marathon Oil produced 234,000 BOE/d from its US upstream operations in 2017 on average. 217,300 BOE/d, or 93%, of that came from its four core unconventional positions in America. Those four positions include Marathon Oil’s Eagle Ford, Bakken, Delaware Basin, and Mid-Continent (Oklahoma) divisions. Management refers to these four assets as Marathon's US resource basin division.

Last year, Marathon Oil bought into the Permian Basin by acquiring 90,000 net acres in the northern part of the Delaware Basin, which includes acreage in New Mexico’s very prolific Eddy and Lea counties. Since then, the company has pursued acreage swaps and minor bolt-on transactions.

The remaining portion of its US production comes from a handful of non-core assets, a division that management has been winding down (conventional assets in Wyoming, Colorado, and Oklahoma have been sold off over the past two years).

Due to strong operational performance on the ground, Marathon Oil raised its US resource basin production growth guidance. Instead of predicting 20% - 25% year-over-year growth, management now sees those volumes growing by 25% - 30%. That would see roughly 60,000 BOE/d of oil-weighted output added to the upstream firm's production base.

Marathon Oil’s US resource basin division had a production mix that was 58% weighted towards oil/condensate, 18% towards natural gas liquids, and 24% towards natural gas in Q1 2018.

In Q1 2018, Marathon pumped out 284,000 BOE/d net from its US upstream assets, up 22,000 BOE/d from the prior quarter. 268,000 BOE/d of that first quarter output came from its US resource basin division, indicating there is room to grow as management seeks to increase that to an average of 277,300 BOE/d this year. For reference, the firm's company-wide upstream production base is pumping out around 400,000 BOE/d post-Libya divestment.

This strong upward momentum is a big part of Marathon Oil’s plan to grow its company-wide production base by 10% - 14% in 2018, with oil volumes rising by 16% - 20%. Almost all of that growth is coming from its US resource division, as its international units aren’t pursuing any significant growth opportunities right now. The last big international development Marathon Oil completed was the Alba B3 Compression project in E.G. back in 2016, with smaller developments occurring elsewhere since then (namely in Kurdistan).

International commentary

Marathon sold its Libyan division in March for $450 million, with the proceeds pocketed the same day as the announcement. The company also received the final $750 million payment from the sale of its oil sands mining division last quarter.

Going forward, its Equatorial Guinea division will represent the bulk of its international presence as that asset produces around ~100,000 BOE/d net (along with methanol sales). In the Central African nation Marathon has interests in upstream assets, namely its 63% stake in the Alba Field and its 80% stake in Block D, along with an equity stake in a methanol production facility, an LPG export facility, and an LNG export facility.

In the U.K., Marathon Oil has an interest in several producing fields that pump out ~15,000 barrels of per oil day net along with a minor amount of natural gas.

Marathon has a small non-operated interest in two exploration blocks in Iraq’s Kurdistan and a 100% interest in an exploration block in Gabon. In recent years, the company hasn’t said much about the offshore Tchicuate Block in Gabon after winning the right to explore the area in late-2013.

There are some interesting developments investors should be aware of when it comes to Marathon’s Kurdistan unit. It isn’t mentioned in its 2017 10-K, but the Atrush Field (where Marathon Oil has a 15% interest) came online in the middle of 2017 and the Sarsang Block (where Marathon Oil has a 20% interest) has seen oil & gas production since mid-2014.

As Marathon Oil’s Other International oil/condensate output climbed from 1,000 bpd in Q1 2017 to 4,000 bpd in Q4 2017 and up to 5,000 bpd in Q1 2018, I expect those additional volumes must be from its Kurdistan unit. As commentary on the issue is limited, it is hard to gauge what kind of production trajectory to expect.

New play

Buying into proven Tier 1 plays is a very expensive endeavor now that West Texas Intermediate prices are covering close to $70. To get around this, upstream firms can attempt to maximize their drilling inventories across existing leasehold positions, or they can move into new plays. Management announced Marathon Oil had recently built up a large leasehold in Louisiana’s emerging Austin Chalk play. As an aside, ConocoPhillips also just moved into the play which speaks well for Marathon’s intentions.

Marathon noted it had built up a “material” leasehold in the nascent play for “less than $900 per acre,” but left out the actual size of its position. This may be for competitive reasons in light of other players entering the arena, and management said little about the new asset during Marathon’s conference call other than that it was an exploration opportunity made interesting through technological advancements made over the past decade.

Final thoughts

On the ground, Marathon Oil Corporation is performing very well and that is why management was able to raise the firm's production guidance. As its high-margin US oil volumes grow, so too will its cash flow and net income generation. Marathon Oil Corporation is in a prime position to capitalize on $70 WTI. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.