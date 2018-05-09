All the good news has already been baked into the price.

How To Play The End In The Bank Rally

After the election in November 2016 and for the duration of 2017, financial stocks, both large banks (XLF) and regional banks (KRE), staged a remarkable rally, gaining over 50% on the XLF index at the peak. Some individual stocks, such as JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), were up 72% and 97% respectively through the beginning of 2018.

Financial Stocks Performance (11/1/2016-5/1/2018):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Bank stocks rallied after the election on several key points including a more favorable business environment, deregulation, tax cuts, and hopes for more robust growth.

Some of those conditions have materialized making the rally in bank stocks warranted but other conditions, such as higher rates of growth, have not. Nevertheless, all the good news for the banks, as described above, is baked into the price. A bank as big as Bank of America or JPMorgan simply does not gain $150 billion in market capitalization in a matter of 12-15 months without every bit of good news being baked into the price. It is hard, as an analyst, to justify a 100% rise in Bank of America and then say there are more gains to be had due to the same conditions (growth, taxes, deregulation). I submit that the good news was all pulled forward and priced into the financial stocks and now, there needs to be more good news, on the margin, for banks to continue increasing in price. That good news not only hasn't come but most of it has either played out as a one-time benefit or has outright reversed. The yield curve is flattening, tax cuts are in the rearview mirror, and companies now have to compare against a large gain in Q1 2018 earnings in Q1 2019 and credit conditions are signaling major slowdowns ahead.

Market Cap Increase Bank of America & JPMorgan (11/1/2016-5/1/2018):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

All the good news that was factored into the meteoric rise in financial stocks also was priced into utility stocks as bad news since the conditions that make bank stocks favorable are less of a positive for utility stocks. Rising interest rates are negative for utility stocks, but the rest of the factors that make bank stocks a great place to invest are not necessarily bad for utility stocks, they simply do not benefit them as much which is the explanation for a dramatic underperformance in XLU compared to both XLF and KRE.

Utility Stocks Vs. Financials Stocks Performance (11/1/2016 - 5/1/2018):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Looking at the spread between XLU and KRE, an indication of relative performance shows that utility stocks sit at nearly the lowest level of underperformance since both ETFs came into existence. An increase in the chart below indicates that KRE is outperforming XLU and a decline in the chart indicates that XLU is outperforming. With the chart sitting at the historical lows, the underperformance of XLU relative to KRE does not have much room to go lower.

XLU/KRE:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

A case for the outperformance of XLU relative to KRE can be made on a relative value basis alone but there is mounting evidence that financial stocks will struggle in the coming months and flipping the trade that has worked is likely to be profitable for the duration of 2018 and into 2019 as economic growth slows and the rally in financial stocks dissipates as it already has started to do.

The financial sector of the S&P 500 showed earnings growth of 27.9% year over year for Q1 2018 with revenues only up 3.3% year over year. This indicates that the lion share of EPS growth was due to tax cuts and Q1 2019 EPS growth, without substantial revenue growth, will show a negative year over year reading simply due to the base effect.

Utilities, on the other hand, had revenue growth of 3.8% year over year (higher than financials) and EPS growth of 15.7% year over year. The fundamentals on a macro basis do not justify a 30% outperformance for financial stocks compared to Utility stocks.

I will make the case that financial stocks have run too far and that the spread between XLU and KRE will move in favor of utilities over the next 12-18 months.

Conditions Becoming Less Favorable For Bank Stocks

Before jumping into the reasons behind a shift towards a negative positioning in bank stocks, I first want to dispell the notion that utility stocks do not perform well in a rising rate environment. First, it is important to distinguish rising short-term rates from rising long-term rates as the two do not always move in tandem, hence the flattening yield curve.

In 2006, the Federal Funds rate rose 100 basis points from 4.2% to 5.2% and utility stocks gained 21% on the year. In 2007, XLU rose 18% compared to a decline for KRE of 22%.

Utility stocks outperform financial stocks late in the economic cycle and underperform when growth is robust. Below, I will make the case that the rally in financial stocks has run its course and it is time to shift out of banks and into defensive sectors, such as Utilities to prepare for the end of the business cycle, despite the rising short-term rates, as we have proven that rates can rise 100 basis points on the short end without impacting the performance of Utility stocks.

--------------------------------

Financial stocks clearly benefit (profit) from increases in credit on the consumer side. This last month marked the second consecutive month of negative credit card debt growth. While this may be an outlier, credit card debt over the past 30 years has not been negative too many times outside of recessionary periods so the declines are noteworthy and taken as a whole, support the following data as well.

Credit Card Debt Month over Month Change %:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

On a nominal basis, credit card debt has stopped increasing, an ominous sign for consumer health as credit card debt rarely falls.

Credit Card Debt:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

As interest rates rise, the interest rates that banks are able to charge on credit cards increase as the chart below shows. Interest rates on credit cards have risen above the peak level seen in 2007 which increases bank profitability in the short run but causes delinquencies due to burdensome debt repayments which comes with financial destabilization.

Commercial Bank Interest Rate on Credit Card Plans, Accounts Assessed Interest, Percent:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Delinquency rates on credit cards have already started to soar at small banks. The delinquency rates for large banks have remained near cycle lows but the divergence is alarming and worrisome for smaller sized banks.

Consumers are clearly under pressure as credit growth slows and turns negative as consumer credit card delinquency rates soar.

Credit Card Delinquencies (Small Banks Vs. Large Banks):

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Large banks have many businesses and revenue streams, much more than regional banks who rely more heavily on loans and consumer credit.

The yield curve has flattened materially since the election in November 2016 which will put incremental stress on the net interest margin of banks across the board.

Large banks with investment banking businesses and asset management revenue streams can absorb declining net interest margins much more efficiently than smaller regional banks with fewer revenue streams to offset the declines in their loans books.

The spread between the 30-year bond and 2-year bond has flattened to roughly 60 basis points compared to nearly 200 basis points after the election.

It takes time for this effect to flow through to the bottom line, do not expect a change to occur overnight, but a spread that is 70% lower will undoubtedly have a material impact on the loan market.

30-2 Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The impacts can already be seen in aggregate bank credit growth which includes all bank loans and securities. Bank credit growth has plunged over the past 12 months as the Federal Reserve has taken measures to reduce liquidity. Bank credit growth is plunging in a way similar to the end of past business cycles as the chart below indicates.

Bank Credit Growth (Securities + Loan Book):

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Consumers are under pressure as delinquencies rise and bank loan credit growth is plunging. These are two conditions that make a long-term investment in the financial sector questionable, to say the least.

As if these conditions were not enough, the US Dollar has started to rise in a dramatic fashion, causing widespread damage around the globe, specifically in the emerging markets. This will impact banks far more than Utilities as banks have global exposure and will suffer the impact of global destabilization much more than Utilities with mostly domestic exposure.

US Dollar Index: Broad

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Emerging market debt has been in a free fall since the dollar has started to rise.

As the US dollar rises, those who issued debt in dollars, but earned money in a local currency, are seeing the value of their debt service payments rise dramatically in real dollars.

The decline in emerging market debt has been severe and is almost back to the lows of 2015-2016 when the world experienced a major, yet acute, credit crisis.

Emerging Market Debt (EMB):

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

This will not directly impact regional banks but destabilization that comes from emerging market turmoil will serve to lower long-term interest rates and put additional pressure on all leveraged lenders.

Currency Performance:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

For the above reasons, a long-term investment in the financial sector, after a 50% rise, is likely to underperform a more defensive investment such as XLU.

The vast underperformance in Utility stocks will be reconciled as the business cycle winds down and the conditions mentioned above become more clear and as time passes, flow through to the bottom line.

KRE Vs. XLU:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

At the very least, a revision to the mean will prove to be profitable for a spread trade between XLU and KRE.

XLU/KRE:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Actionable Idea:

LONG XLU

SHORT KRE

I am recommending a spread trade: long XLU and short KRE with the performance coming from the difference in the total return performance.

The time frame for this trade is 12-18 months which will prove to be enough time for both the effects the consumer slowdown to impact bank profitability as well as the negative impacts from Federal Reserve tightening and yield curve compression to appear.

Should this analysis prove accurate, XLU may have a negative total return but there is likely to be an outperformance over KRE which is why the actionable idea comes as a spread trade.

Summary:

BUY XLU on the basis of underperformance (relative value play) and the defensive nature that will benefit from a cyclical slowdown.

SELL KRE on the basis of consumer credit slowing, financial conditions tightening and an overextended rally that has already priced in more good news than actually materialized in the economy.

-------- At EPB Macro Research we show you how to protect wealth in the new era of central bank manipulation without complex trading strategies that rack up costly commission bills, tax liabilities and other fees that are killing your returns. EPB Macro Research | Macro Economic Forecasting for The New Era of Central Bank Influenced Markets If you join by the end of the week, in addition to the two-week free trial, I will also include a 10% discount for the first year of your annual membership. Click Here To Join and Claim Your Discount Eric Basmajian

EPB Macro Research "We see things differently. We do things differently" Become A Member Today, It's Free To Join!

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short KRE