Boeing And Iran: The Pain

In a previous report, we had a look at how Boeing (BA) reduced its dependency on Iran Air for the continuity of the Boeing 777 program. In this report, we have a look at the agreements Boeing had with Iranian customers and shortly explain while this is a big missed opportunity, why this doesn’t hurt the jet maker in any way, why the size of the tentative agreement does not say a lot, why the door is not closed yet and why many of potential losses have already been offset by Defense sales.

Source: Toronto Star

Agreements with Iranian customers

As far as we could track, only 4 customers had tentative agreements with Boeing or claimed they have with Boeing not having confirmed the agreement. In total there could potentially be 140 aircraft under agreement, none of which we found to be under final purchase agreement. A major reason why the US retreating from the nuclear deal with Iran does not hurt Boeing directly is because it simply had no final purchase agreements with any Iranian customer as far as we could track. This means that in the absence of the final purchase agreement, also no Iranian orders were added to the backlog and as a result no down payments were made to The Boeing Company.

Split by type we observe that Iranian airlines only planned on ordering the Boeing 737 and Boeing 777. The Boeing 737 is a program that even on future production rates remains oversold. Iran Air was the only airline that was planning on adding wide body jets in the form of 15 Boeing 777-300ERs and 15 Boeing 777X aircraft. Shortly after Boeing announced the tentative agreement with Iran Air, it announced it would be dialing back production on the Boeing 777 program. Combined with a recent uptick in order activity for the freighter variant of the Boeing 777, Boeing actually became less dependent on the Iran Air commitment.

This, however, does not mean that the opportunity for Boeing was not big. At list prices, the potential orders were valued $24.4B. After standard discounts the order potential could have been valued at $10.6B.

Important to note is that while we are talking about big commitments here, not all commitments were confirmed by Boeing and none of them were added to the backlog in the absence of a final purchase agreement. So basically nothing is lost, but nothing is won either.

Size of the agreement

One thing that investors should be aware of is that the number of units agreed on between Iran Air and Boeing does not say everything. We cannot deny that the Iran Air fleet was underdeveloped, but the carrier wanted to add almost 200 aircraft from Airbus, Boeing and ATR to its fleet. There is little to no chance that Iran Air would need all aircraft it committed to, so one can question if Boeing and Iran Air were to draft a final purchase agreement what it would actually look like. If Iran Air would not bring down its commitment, deliveries would certainly be stretched over many years meaning that the commitment would be of less importance to Boeing.

We believe that the huge numbers that Iran Air committed to only partly reflect demand for replacement and growth and to a major extent reflects Iran flexing its muscles to show the world what it can be capable of and try to get as many companies invested in Iran as possible to make any withdrawal from the nuclear deal more complex and more unwanted.

Keeping the door open

Source: France24

One thing that hasn’t been paid a lot of attention to is the fact that Trump kept the door open for renegotiation. President Rouhani of Iran already said it wants to negotiate a deal without the United States. That’s all nice, but the fact is that most European countries are still supportive of the current deal and since President Trump said that he will also sanction countries supportive of Iran’s quest of nuclear weapons, a nuclear deal without the US is likely worth close to nothing in the case trading with Iran is considered being supportive of Iran’s quest for nuclear weapons. Just like Trump, President Macron of France is also looking for a broader nuclear deal.

So in the end, we expect that if Iran wants to reach a useful nuclear deal the US has to be part of that.

Middle East and Defense

Source: Defense News

With the eye on stability in the Middle East and safety in the world, many countries aren’t too happy with President Trump walking away from the nuclear agreement. Despite Boeing logging no order for commercial jets, the potential loss that Boeing could have suffered probably is offset by increased spending in Defense. Trump has never been a big fan of the nuclear agreement and he is known as a critic of the F-35, which has brought Boeing contracts for the Super Hornet and Super Hornet life extension. These contracts might have helped Boeing focus less on the potential of not winning any order from airlines in Iran.

In the region, another offset comes from the joint venture between Saudi Arabia and Boeing setting up a defense business with revenues in excess of $22B by 2030. Saudi Arabia has previously also bought defense equipment and it likely is doing so partly because it needs the equipment, but also to convince the US to walk away from the nuclear deal. Saudi Arabia is also getting closer to Israel. So, in the region we see some tension increasing and some decrease in tension where Saudi Arabia has used its influence to encourage the US to walk away from the agreement and it used its buying power to soothe some of the pain that Boeing would suffer due to the Iranian market not opening up to the American jet maker.

Conclusion

It is hard to speak about a loss for Boeing, since no final purchase agreements with Iranian customers were ever drafted and its really simple, you can’t lose any orders if you didn’t log any. Boeing also took measures on the struggling Boeing 777 program to be less dependent on an Iranian deal and on the Boeing 737 deal its remains oversold. What also needs to be pointed out is that Iran Air committed to much more aircraft than it could reasonably absorb efficiently.

Viewing it as a balance between defense and commercial sales, Boeing seemed to have dropped its resistance against the US walking away from the nuclear deal as President Trump is reserving budget for the purchase of Super Hornets and Saudi Arabia has engaged in billions worth of defense sales and a joint venture with Boeing. So before any order from Iran could be finalized and even be lost, the US and Saudi Arabia already were in advanced stages of offsetting the potential loss or missed opportunity.

