Breaking Down Disney Earnings: Does It Deserve A 'Buy'?

(Surprise!) ESPN continued to drag the company's media network segment down again, but it may not be as bad as you think.

DIS beat on both revenue and EPS, but its film studio and parks businesses are the main drivers.

Disney holds a special place in my heart - it was the first stock I ever owned, back in 2002.

Disney (DIS) reported a mostly positive earnings report on Tuesday, beating expectations in both revenue and EPS figures. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter increased 30% to $1.95 from $1.50 in the prior-year quarter, beating expectations by $0.14, and revenues increased 9.4% to $14.5B. They beat by a significant $490M. Even better was free cash flow, increasing a whopping 48% to $3.46B. Yet, despite these relatively strong earnings, after-hours share value is down almost 1% from the close.

In this article, we're going to attempt to see if the market is right, and Disney disappointing, or if there is a missed opportunity here.

(Disney Q2 2018 vs. Q2 2017. Data in millions, except per share amounts. Source: Author.)

This is some decent growth for a mega-cap media giant, especially the 48% increase in FCF, boosted by growth in cash provided by operations. EPS also saw some nice growth, up 23% to $1.84 (excluding certain items affecting comparability). The positive results this quarter in revenue and EPS reflect strength in the Parks and Resorts and Studio Entertainment segments.



(Disney Q2 2018 vs. Q2 2017, Revenues and Operating Income comparison, by segment. Source: Author.)

Let's break it down by segment to better understand Disney's results.

Media Networks

While revenues grew about 5% to $6.1B in the Media Networks segment, operating income contracted by 6% to $2.1B.

Lower operating income was primarily due to a loss at BAMTech. You may recall that Disney acquired controlling interest in this company (from the MLB) in the second half of 2017, to further enter into Direct to Consumer video market. BAMTech allows consumers to stream live sports and events, like WWE matches or NHL games direct to their device. The loss from BAMTech was mainly due to further investment into their technology and is expected of a new acquisition. Also adding to the loss (and related to BAMTech) was ESPN+, which is using BAMTech tech. ESPN+ was released last month... we know what you're thinking... "Another ESPN thing? Really?!". But this product is looking to be a good decision. ESPN+ is in its early stages, so Disney hasn't released full statistics for this new venture, but the company reports that the reviews on ESPN+ have been strong and the response of the sports fans has been enthusiastic.

They also reported loss at Freeform (which is ABC entertainment assets, restructured) due to lower advertising revenue. This was mainly due to a decrease in average viewership.

Finally (you guessed it), ESPN also contributed to this contraction of operating income. They were in the red due to high programming costs for NBA and CFP bowl games. However, investors were expecting worse. ESPN "beat" what investors were expecting because these programming costs were offset by affiliate revenue growth and higher advertising revenue, driven by contractual rate increases. Something to note here, though ESPN did better than expected, this was mainly due to contractual rate increases, not organic growth. Keep this in mind.

All in all, for the Media Networks segment, this contraction was expected. The company has a new, capital eating acquisition in this segment, and paired with ESPN losses, investors were ready for this but disappointed nevertheless.

Parks and Resorts

Parks and Resorts revenues for the quarter increased 13% to $4.9B and segment operating income increased 27% to $1.0B. This is great growth, driven by increases at domestic and international parks and resorts. (Note: This quarter, DIS merged the consumer product category into Parks and Resorts.)

In the domestic parks, Disney grew from increased attendance at Disney World as well as higher spending. Better yet, unlike the Media segment, this growth looks to be organic. In the international parks, Disneyland Paris and the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort both experienced growth, due to similar reasons to the domestic parks - increased customers spending more money. Per capita spending was up 6% on higher admissions, food and beverage, and merchandise spending. Per room spending at domestic hotels was up 12%.

Investors could have seen even more growth in this segment (+$20M), but there was a 14-day dry-dock of the Disney Magic, which reduced the Disney Cruise Line's operating income.

Disney saw some great organic growth in this segment due to higher customer attendance in their parks, both domestic and abroad. This growth was organic. There was also guest spending growth - due to slightly increased rates and also increased spending on food and drink.

Studio Entertainment

This is the segment where Disney flaunted its stuff. Revenues for the quarter increased 21% to $2.5B and segment operating income increased 29% to $847M.

"Our ability to create extraordinary content like Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War and leverage it across all business units, the unique value proposition we're creating for consumers with our DTC platforms, and our recent reorganization strengthen our confidence that we are very well positioned for future growth," stated CEO Bob Iger in the press release. In the earnings call, he followed up. "[With] more than $1.3B in box office to-date, Black Panther makes a very loud statement about the importance of risk-taking and the value of inclusion. We're proud of this movie on so many levels. It speaks volumes about great innovative story-telling, the power of new perspectives, and unbridled creativity."

It's not just the quarter. The Studio Entertainment segment has been firing on all cylinders for the past few years. The Disney Studio has delivered 9 of the top 10 biggest domestic box office openings of all time, all of them released in the last six years. Avengers: Infinity War which already broke past $1B in sales (faster than any film ever released) isn't even included in this quarter. Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming out in the next few weeks and already has huge momentum and buzz.

In the earnings call, Mr. Iger also listed the upcoming movies in the next 18 months. This list includes: Incredibles 2, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Mary Poppins Returns, Captain Marvel, Dumbo, Avengers 4, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: Episode IX. Each movie averages an opening haul of $845M, so the Studio Entertainment segment is looking solid for years to come. "We['ve] plotted out Marvel movies that will take us well into the next decade," said Mr. Iger in the earnings call.

Consumer Products & Interactive Media

Nothing crazy happened this quarter - revenues increased 2% to $1.1B and segment operating income decreased 4%. There was higher income from licensing activities, but this was invalidated by a big decrease in retail sales. This is more than expected as retail dies a slow death.

FOX (FOXA) Deal

Many investors were eagerly listening to the earnings call, hoping for more information on the pending Fox acquisition. Disney didn't really give any more information, in the press release, or earnings call - they only said that they are deep in the regulation process, they feel that the acquisition of Fox will allow them to grow and it is a great strategic deal for both the company and investors.

Conclusion

We're going to rate Disney at an optimistic neutral. They had solid results - stellar results in the Studio category. However, they disappointed us on their media networks operating income contraction. While this was expected, Disney ended up going $50M over previous estimates in investments into this sector. This resulted in a higher loss when we wanted but didn't surprise investors.

We rate Disney at an optimistic neutral because we don't feel that this earnings report is going to push the company up. Disney's stock needs a huge catalyst in order to show investors some high returns. We're optimistic because we believe that DIS share price will go up in the long run, but neutral because there are simply better investments, when looking at returns, in the short and the long run. Whatever the case, we would recommend keeping Disney on your watch list, mainly due to the upcoming Fox acquisition.

