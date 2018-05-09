The Market Myopia Regarding JD.Com

We have little doubt this will pay off for the patient investor.

This is odd, because the contours of what is being created is hidden in plain sight, the company is building a formidable platform and end-to-end logistics business, among other things.

The company is still in the land-grab phase, but myopic investors don't seem to notice.

The shares in JD.com (JD) have sold off massively since hitting $50 a couple of months ago, investors are disappointed that margins aren't improving faster.

Before we get to that, first a quick reaction to SA contributor Mirhta Forensic Research, who argued to short shares in JD.com on the basis of three arguments:

The company's cash flow doesn't reflect reality as it is delaying payments to suppliers. The company's cash flow doesn't reflect reality once stock-based compensation is taken into account. Book value would be excessive.

Let's start with the latter. JD.com is largely an internet platform, with all the platform economics like economies of scale, scope and network economies that come with that.

Take for instance big data which is enabling a virtuous cycle in advertising (like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)), the ability to add endless services and products, entrenching the platforms, increasing its stickiness.

Book value doesn't come into this, really. That an industrial era metric that is of little relevance here, in our opinion.

Paying delays

Here is Mirhta:

Days payable outstanding (payables/revenue x # of days in period) is a metric used to analyze how long on average a company takes to pay its vendors. For the past 5 years, JD's DPO has grown considerably, from a low of 52 to a recent high of 75 days.

We're not disputing the delay in payments, but are these excessive? No, says SA contributor ALT Perspective, showing that Amazon (AMZN) in fact enjoys higher DPO (although the gap is declining), but more importantly, he noted something from a previous JD earnings call. Here is Sidney Huang, the chief financial officer of JD during the Q2 2017 call:

We are pleased to see some solid improvements in the payment terms due to our scale economies. Yet, our payable days continue to remain meaningfully shorter than our key domestic and international retail peers.

And then there is this, from JD's earnings PR (our emphasis):

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations was RMB3.8 billion during the quarter, largely due to an RMB5.3 billion decrease in advance from customers for their marketplace purchases and payable to merchants related to a complex settlement process change that the company has been conducting since the second half of last year to settle the marketplace transactions directly through third party payment companies, as required by the regulators. The operating cash flow was also impacted by the timing of supplier payments as accounts payable decreased as of March 31, 2018 from the prior year-end. Such timing difference may vary from time to time.

So, the supposedly alarming rise in outstanding bills, apart from reflecting increasing market power of JD, has already begun to reverse. We think this was all a storm in a teacup, to be honest.

Mirhta is right insofar as the reduction did indeed sully the cash flow figures, which were negative this quarter.

Stock-based compensation

The second argument that Mirhta used to warn us about the cash flow of JD.com is stock-based compensation. The following figure was reproduced in the article:

Adjusted cash flow from operations at JD.com Source: Company reports; Mithra analysis

Apart from the fact that it's a curious calculation (it doesn't add up by a long shot), it also immediately makes clear that the DPO issue is basically a non-issue as it's dwarfed by stock-based compensation at RMB 2.7B.

So the more relevant question is whether this is excessive, and indeed 2.7B sounds rather large but if you take 6.5 RMB per USD, the figure becomes a more reasonable $415M or so.

Is this high? No, absolutely not, the company showed in its just released Q1 2018 results that its revenues are $15.9B in the quarter, so $415M of stock-based compensation on $60B of revenues really isn't excessive, it's less than 1%.

We reproduce a table from the recent JD.com earnings deck:

From previous earnings conferences, we understand that management is pacing investments to cream off profits, should cash problems emerge the company has numerous choices, like: What is shown above is that cash flow is declining, and that could be worrying should the trend continue this way. Apart from cash flow in Q1 2018 (see below), we don't really see anything to worry about here, to be honest. Their accounts receivable turnover days seem to have increased more than their accounts payable, as it happens (at least on a percentage basis).

Decreasing the speed of investments

Selling stakes in part of the company like JD Logistics and JD Finance

Market finance

We aren't there yet. What investors should also take aboard is that most of the negative free cash flow this quarter (RMB 5.3B) was a one-off with respect to regulatory changes in advances from customers described above. Management argues that (Q1CC):

Excluding the one-time effect, our operating cash flow would have been positive in the first quarter 2018.

Now, that doesn't mean positive free cash flow, but this effect will wane, just like most of the stuff investors seem to worry about. They might also appreciate the following (Q1CC):

Our GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders totaled RMB 1.5 billion in Q1 2018, which sets a new record

While some of that was due to a valuation gain resulting from accounting changes, non-GAAP earnings (excluding these one-offs) were still RMB 1B with non-GAAP net margins at 1%.

And management argued that even if this was slightly below the prior year quarter, they plan on a yearly basis and still stick to their full year earnings guidance (which is non-GAAP net margins of 1%-2%).

Should we worry?

While the shares sold off again on a slight earnings miss, are there reasons to worry if you combine that with the declining cash flow? We don't think so:

Revenue growth continues unabated

Service revenues are accelerating to 60% y/y

Margins are increasing

Investments will abate at a certain stage

Revenue growth was 33% in Q1 coming in slightly ahead of expectations and company guidance. This is still substantial revenue growth despite the law of large numbers it isn't decelerating all that much.

JD Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

In fact, it re-accelerated last year as you can see above (the chart doesn't yet reflect Q1 figures). There is no doubt in our mind that a considerable amount of cost is fixed, or at least semi-fixed like the platform itself, its distribution network, the financing, etc. Here is management, from the Q1CC (our emphasis):

the JD Mall gross margin improved 40 basis points from the same quarter last year. So it's still the margin. Gross margin is driving the profitability and gross margin came from two areas. One is the first-party product gross margin, which continued to expand because of our scale economies. And then, two is the advertising revenue growth also adding more profitability. But the margin gain has been offset by our investments in R&D and technologies. So all-in-all, the operating margin remained relatively stable comparing to last year. And on a full year basis, we are very confident that JD Mall margin will improve again this year.

Logistics

We don't notice that increasing gross margin too much because the company keeps on investing, take for instance logistics, which already is a competitive strength of the company. From the Q1CC:

During the first quarter, we continued to invest heavily in logistics and R&D. We further added 29 warehouses during the quarter to a total of 515 nationwide, with 10.9 million square meters in total space by the end of Q1. The continued capacity expansion has affected gross margin for the logistics business and our expense ratio for the e-commerce business, especially in a seasonally slow quarter. The fulfillment expense ratio increased 32 basis points from the same quarter last year. The good news is over 20,000 merchants are now using our supply chain services, including over 60% of our top 200 merchants.

But you also see the seeds of future gains, as more and more third parties are starting to use these (Q1CC):

The revenues from the third-party logistics services have been growing in triple-digit in the past two quarters and the number of third-party orders fulfilled by JD Logistics through our warehouse network has increased to approximately 20% of the total 3P physical orders, which in turn improved the customer experience on our platform.

The company will at some stage taper these investments, after which these suddenly turn out to be an excellent investment that also expresses itself in the profit and loss figures.

In fact, they are already tapering as they built 'only' 29 warehouses in Q1 versus 81 in Q4 last year, in order to absorb the above mentioned overcapacity. And as a result, utilization and margins are up in logistics.

Investors should also take comfort in knowing that this is cementing the value proposition of the platform through these improvements in customer experience.

What is the end goal for their third party logistics business? From the Q1CC:

On 3P logistics, we believe, because we are offering end-to-end supply chain management services, which is beyond traditional express delivery companies, so we believe in the longer term, the margin should be somewhat better than the existing top logistics delivery companies in the world. So you can look at that, which basically we're pointing to mid to high single-digit operating margin.

And, once again, stressing their competitive position (Q1CC):

JD Logistics is the only player at this point in China that can cover the entire spectrum of logistics services. Our competition generally only cover one of those areas whether it's logistics or warehousing services and JD covers an integrated full supply chain logistics. And also, we can handle the large parcels, small, medium parcels, cold chain, O2O, last mile and, again, we are the only comprehensive service provider for logistics services in China.

In fact, even merchants and brands that aren't even on the JD platform use their logistics services.

R&D

And then there is R&D, of course, another such investment (Q1CC):

Our R&D expenses totaled RMB 2.4 billion or 2.4% of our net revenues during the quarter, up 70 basis points from the same quarter last year. We believe investments in technologies and R&D talent are critical to the continued innovation required for further improving our retail customer experience and empowering our business clients through our retail infrastructure service offerings.

This too is a situation in which the cost clearly precedes the gains, but we watch in horror at the negative investor reaction as again the seeds for a more valuable platform and hence greater stickiness is created right in front of their eyes.

Myopic investors can apparently see only the cost side of these investments, not their future benefits. What's more, these costs will start to wane at a certain stage.

It's worse, these benefits are hiding in plain sight. We see how the logistics investments have led to an explosion of third party use of these and accompanying revenues are starting to accelerate. It's the same with R&D (Q1CC):

Our R&D investments in other areas such as AI driven advertising and data analytics are also gaining momentum in revenue generation, as business clients benefit from the technology and the scale that we have built out. Another example is our recently developed WeChat Store Mini program, which has been adopted by thousands of brand partners since its official launch a little over a month ago at the end of March. It's a turnkey solution that enables the brands to open a WeChat store with all the essential store functions, plus embedded JD infrastructure offerings such as logistics, advertising and JD membership benefits. Brands can manage their own fans while still enjoying all the perks and tools from the JD platform.

Service revenues from the logistics, finance and other services are really exploding; they were up 60% y/y. And here is their ambition, just for the logistics side (Q1CC):

in five years, the third-party logistics service volume would be more than our internal first-party fulfillment volume

And margins for their third-party logistics services are already improving, according to management. Why, simply because they build overcapacity that is already waning. And they won't do that again (Q1CC):

after a few quarters that we digested those warehouses space, going forward, we'll manage the expansion on the more timely and billing just in time basis so that there won't be any major overcapacity situation like we experienced in the past couple of quarters

Another one of these investments is their 7FRESH stores, they have just two right now but this will increase to over 20 by year-end and to over 500 in five years. Here is a little nugget from the Q1CC:

The sales per square meters has been doubling the traditional offline stores.

And of course the company is investing a lot in automation for warehouses and shops, another short-term investment boost for long-term gains, Q1CC:

So on the automation investments, yes, there will be short-term investments, as you can see in our R&D spending in Q1, increasing 70 basis points. But we believe this will reduce our long-term cost and improve operating efficiency as these robotic technologies will help our warehouse efficiency and also delivery efficiency

Apparel

A few quarters ago, Alibaba (BABA) pressured numerous apparel brands, which sold at both platforms to exclusivity with their own platform, and this has had a considerable impact.

While apparel was growing at a 90%(!) rate in Q1 2017, a year later that growth is gone as apparel is stagnant. This is especially serious as it's a category that shows above average profitability. However, management reassured investors during the Q1CC:

Some of the brands that have left are already back.

The company has experienced similar situations in the past, and the effects have always been transitory.

Despite the loss of growth in this profitable category, overall JD Mall profits were good.

Advertising

Here is another growth opportunity for the company that requires investing (in stuff like AI) but which eventually will deliver significant returns, advertising. From management (Q1CC):

even though our overall GMV is around one-third to one-quarter of our competitor, but advertising revenue is probably only one-tenth or even less. So we have huge potential to grow our advertising business. And in particular, when we regain our apparel category, which is ad heavy category, we can also expect additional boost to our advertising revenue. At this point, without this category, we're already seeing very robust ad growth driven by our AI technologies and also very extensive user data and brand data.

You also see why scale matters, it allows the company to amass big data, which enables it to deliver a superior ad experience for the customer and ROI for the advertiser, creating a virtuous cycle.

Margins

From the company earnings deck:

We think what matters most at this time is that gross profit margin is still rising. Operating margin took a little hit in Q1, but management argues that they work with yearly, not quarterly plans and these quarters can be variable.

What's more, operating margin is lower as a result of investments, which we think have a high probability of paying off.

Cash flow

Yes, there is that Q1 2018 decline, but this is one quarter.

Building an empire

This is how you do it:

Investors might want to look at this chart above if they wonder whether all these investments are likely to pay off. They have in the past.

The upshot

If we keep repeating that these shares are cheap, it's because they are. Look at the selloff:

We come from $50, because of what exactly? The company is investing, perhaps a bit more some people expected, but at this stage, the company is not playing for margins, it's playing for growth and the stickiness of its platform and services, and for anyone willing to look it's plain to see that this was hugely successful in the past.

We have also seen that stuff like income from their services and advertisement (apart from their revenue growth, user growth and transaction per active user growth) are accelerating, so these investments are generating returns as we speak.

It would be a different story if the company was bleeding cash and would have to go to the markets frequently, but they don't. And even if they had to, they have other tricks to generate cash, and lots of it, like spinning off JD Finance and JD Logistics.

For us, this is one of the more irrational selloffs in a stock we have seen in quite some time.

