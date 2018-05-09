Kirby's Recovery Prospects No Longer Undervalued

Kirby shares now seem to reflect the turnaround potential at the company and upside seems tied to further outperformance relative to sell-side estimates.

The DES segment has literally more business than it can handle, with lead times pushing out three months, and the company largely capacity-constrained for 2018.

As the inland barge business seems to be bottoming out and the company's diesel engine business benefits from the oil/gas recovery and M&A-boosted scale, Kirby (KEX) shares have continued to perform well. Up another 10%-plus since my last write-up in February, it's harder to argue that the company's prospects are now undervalued. While I wouldn't rule out the possibility of further upward estimate revisions on a stronger inland barge recovery and/or even stronger growth in the diesel engine business, it looks like Kirby is back to a more typical valuation.

A Nascent Recovery In Inland Barging

Kirby reported 51% growth in the first quarter, led by its diesel engine business (or DES). While an acquisition generated most of the growth, revenue was nevertheless up 171%, with sales to oil/gas customers up 183% and sales to commercial/industrial customers up 150%. Margins were up slightly on an adjusted basis and management reported that business demand is so strong that lead times have extended by three months and are likely to constrain revenue growth for the duration of 2018.

The marine business saw much less impressive results, with overall revenue down 1%. The inland business does appear to be recovering, with revenue growth of 6% somewhat offsetting the 17% decline in coastal barging revenue. Profits continue to erode on underutilized capacity, with segment income down 29% on an adjusted basis.

Marine Needs Time, But Kirby Continues To Invest

Kirby's inland barge business, which has long been meaningfully larger than the coastal business, appears to be bottoming out as capacity reductions and increased petrochemical production bring the market back into balance. Kirby saw utilization pick up a bit from the year-ago period (from the high 80%s/low 90%s to the mid-90%s) and expects that to more or less continue. While contract renewals still saw yoy price erosion, spot rates have been recovering (up 10% to 15% yoy) and are back in line with contract rates.

It's hard to find much good to say about the coastal business. Kirby continues to take equipment out of service, but utilization rates are still poor (high 70%s versus mid-to-high 70%s a year ago) and pricing continues to be quite weak. While there are some valid drivers for long-term improvement in the market (areas along the East Coast have inadequate refining capacity and there's limited appetite for new pipeline construction), I wouldn't get my hopes up for a big near-term turnaround in the business, particularly as tanker companies are using their underutilized assets to compete in this market.

With an eye toward recovering inland barge prospects, Kirby management continues to reinvest capital into growing this business. The most recent example is the May 1 acquisition of Targa Resources' (TRGP) inland marine tank barge fleet for about $69 million in cash. Although these are older barges (particularly relative to the Higman deal earlier this year), it still adds 16 pressure barges to the fleet at a reasonable price and with decent long-term contract coverage.

I'd also note that ACLI recently announced the closure of Jeffboat - the second-largest barge builder in the country. In operation since before the Civil War, Jeffboat is closing due to what ACLI described as "overcapacity and a soft outlook for new barge construction". While I don't wish to be flippant about this business closure and the resulting loss of jobs, the fact is that this is the sort of thing you see when markets are bottoming out and I would call it an incremental positive vis-à-vis the investment outlook for Kirby.

DES Doing The Heavy Lifting

Healthy growth in U.S. onshore oil and gas production, as well as growth in petrochemical production from increased capacity utilization and increased capacity over the next few years, should lay the groundwork for a good recovery in the inland barge business. In the meantime, Kirby is seeing all the demand it can handle in the DES business and then some.

As I wrote previously, this business cannot keep up with demand, as energy companies and energy service companies scramble to refurbish old pressure pumping equipment and assemble new gear. More and more, the deal for Stewart & Stevenson is looking like a well-timed transaction for the company, as Kirby is leveraging its expanded distribution capabilities and S&S's strong position in the manufacture of well servicing equipment.

The Opportunity

My fundamental outlook really hasn't changed on Kirby; while the inland business may be turning a bit better than I'd initially expected, I was always modeling a recovery in 2018 and I likewise continue to have low expectations for the coastal business. Stronger demand for the DES business is an incremental positive, but I'd remind investors that this segment services a very cyclical business. In any case, I'm still looking for high single-digit long-term revenue growth and low double-digit FCF growth.

The share price performance has taken Kirby above my prior DCF-based fair value estimate, though I'd still expect high single-digit returns to shareholders at this level. I'm less certain of how to evaluate the shares in terms of EV/EBITDA. While many sell-side analysts seem happy to assign a low teens forward multiple (versus a long-term average around 8x to 9x), there's no good explanation as to why.

Kirby doesn't really have publicly-traded comps, but I see some similarities here with businesses like FedEx (FDX), Old Dominion (ODFL), Union Pacific (UNP), and CSX (CSX) - high-quality movers of other people's "stuff". While Kirby has a margin and ROIC profile similar to FedEx, it trades at a substantially higher forward EV/EBITDA multiple, while the shares of Old Dominion, Union Pacific, and CSX likewise trade at somewhat lower forward multiples despite better margins and ROICs. Of course, these are all very different businesses, but my underlying point is that I'm not really sure how much more that EV/EBITDA multiple should expand from here.

The Bottom Line

I like Kirby as a company, but the shares seem to much more fully reflect the company's inland barge turnaround prospects and the strong near-term outlook for the DES business. While there should be upside potential from revenue/profit outperformance, the shares no longer offer such an attractive balance of reward and risk as earlier this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.