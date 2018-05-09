Change Is Coming At GEA Group, But It May Take Time To Arrive

There's a lot to work with at GEA Group, but the underlying value is tempered by ongoing operational issues and a potentially long wait for improvement.

Both the CEO and the CFO are on the way out, but a new CEO and new strategic plan may not be in place until mid-2019.

When I last wrote about GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY), I said there were still meaningful risks that the company could disappoint investors even further… and that's exactly what they have done. With yet another weak quarter in the books, and no credible prospects for a near-term reversal in what is now a long trend of disappointment, this is a tough stock to own today.

There are some pieces of good news, though. First, the management that steered GEA Group into this mess is on their way out. Second, the underlying assets and operations still have value and, I believe, can generate attractive returns with the right plan/management in place. Although the shares still look undervalued after once again lowering expectations and could have significant long-term turnaround potential, investors buying/holding today should probably accept that it's going to be a year or longer before there's real change at GEA Group.

Another Disappointing Quarter

GEA Group has made an unfortunate habit of posting disappointing quarterly results going back close to two years now. GEA Group reported "adjusted" revenue growth of over 4% in the first quarter, with double-digit growth in Equipment (up 11%) and slight contraction (down < 1%) in the troubled Solutions business.

Adjusted EBITDA fell about a third, as the Solutions business fell to breakeven (from mid-single-digit margins a year ago), while the Equipment business saw EBITDA fall 5% with about two points of margin erosion. Solutions went into the red on an adjusted EBIT basis, while Equipment again saw around a two-point margin decline on a high single-digit profit decline.

Orders were disappointing overall and decidedly mixed. In total, orders fell about 4% on an organic basis - a weak result in a quarter where a great many industrials have still seen good order growth. Equipment orders rose 11%, while Solutions declined 18%. Although base orders were up 12%, which actually bodes fairly well for revenue in 2018, the company booked no large orders in the quarter.

End-Market Performance And Comparables All Over The Place

Given how far out of step GEA Group seems to be with the general trend in industrials, it's not surprising that there were some odd trends and comparisons to competitors.

Rockwell (ROK) noted strength in its automation business in consumer end markets, and that includes food and beverage (where Rockwell has a strong presence). For its part, GEA Group saw double-digit revenue growth in its food end-markets, while the beverage market was down 4%. Dairy farming equipment sales were up 8%, while processing sales were up 3%. Curiously, pharma/chem sales were down 5% in a quarter where companies like Emerson (EMR) were seeing better demand with chemical industry customers and where companies like PerkinElmer (PKI) and Danaher (DHR) were doing pretty well selling tools and equipment to biopharma customers.

For its part, Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY), one of the more direct comps to GEA Group, saw sales to Food and Water customers (which also includes dairy processing) rise more than 4% (reported) with close to 8% order growth. SPX Flow (FLOW) lowered its 2018 organic revenue growth guidance on a 14% organic drop in Food and Beverage orders and a similar organic drop in Food and Beverage revenue, while Industrial orders (where there's some modest competition with GEA Group in the chemicals end-market) ticked up 1% and revenue declined 2%.

Change Is Coming… But The Arrival Schedule Is Pretty Vague

GEA Group's March Capital Markets Day was frustratingly bland, with the company doing little more than repeat some plans for ongoing restructuring and footprint reductions, IT investments, and ongoing systems projects. While highlighting meaningful upcoming cost headwinds (around EUR 350M over the next five years), management didn't really build a strong case that its restructuring efforts were up to the task of absorbing all of that and still driving margin expansion.

Management did say that they were still reviewing non-core businesses with an eye toward potential disposals, and given what management has said about the margin performance of these operations, getting rid of them could boost company margins by about a point. Getting rid of the dairy farming business would likely be well-received by the market, as it has long had sub-optimal margins. I'd also note that while management continues to talk about a need to reduce the complexity of the business, it has executed six smallish M&A deals over the past 24 months.

The biggest recent updates, though, were the announcements that both the CEO and CFO will be leaving the company in the relatively near future, with the CEO intending to leave before April 2019. While I have been sharply critical of management's recent performance, this CEO has led GEA Group since 2004, led the company's increased focus on food and beverage equipment, and had the company on a good path until about 2014.

Making way for new leadership is a good thing, as GEA Group clearly needs more restructuring than this CEO appeared willing or able to contemplate. And, I think it's well worth noting that this is still a good company, one that has strong share in a variety of technologies critical to automated food, beverage, chemical, and biopharma production. Given the long-term outlook for ongoing growth in processed food consumption/production, packaged beverages, and dairy products (especially infant nutrition and specialty proteins), there is definitely something to work with at GEA Group. I'd also note that GEA Group has some relevance in biopharma production growth as well and could perhaps look to acquire to enhance its opportunities there (a significant growth opportunity over the next decade).

The inevitable "but" is the schedule on which this will all play out. I wouldn't expect an announcement on a new CEO until late in 2018 or perhaps in the first quarter of 2019. Even if the new CEO wants to hit the ground running, it will probably take a little time to put together the company's next strategic plan, and then still more time to implement it. At a minimum, then, I don't think there will be much clarity on a new, different, and (hopefully) better GEA Group until mid-2019.

The Opportunity

Simply not missing the next couple of quarters would help sentiment around GEA Group, although I think this stock is likely to be dead money in many investors' minds until a new CEO is named and/or until that new plan is released. I've lowered my long-term expectations to less than 4% revenue growth (annualized), but I'm still looking for high teens FCF growth as I expect the company will eventually get back to high single-digit and then low double-digit FCF margins over the next 10 to 15 years.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those cash flows suggests a short-term fair value about 10% above today's price, but I still believe a longer-term fair value of close to $50 on the ADRs is viable even without heroic turnaround efforts. The question, then, is how much you're willing to put up with in the pursuit of gains. I completely understand avoiding GEA Group for the time being, particularly given the disturbing frequency of disappointments and no real turnaround plan in place. Looking at the underlying assets and operations, though, I still think this is a name to keep an eye on, as I believe frustration and disappointment are masking that underlying value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.