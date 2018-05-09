The Hillman Companies: Smells Like Refinancing

My goal is to potentially save the holders of the stock in question some unrealized capital gains and show the bears where the party will be.

Those of you who oppose short ideas or wild speculations may not find this piece as useful.

The Hillman Companies' recent quarterly report hinted at debt refinancing, and I had waited for this for a while.

I never really wanted my first article on Seeking Alpha to be so speculative, but such is life.

Most market participants interested in preferred stocks, baby bonds and all other weird products which are included in this group, are familiar with what we may refer to as the "outliers." In other words, fixed income instruments which defy financial logic and should have been refinanced by the issuers long time ago.

If one starts looking for such assets, he will usually stumble upon preferreds from the big banks which are tied to capital ratios (read: Basel regulations), products that are most probably held to a large extent by insiders who cannot strip themselves from the juicy dividends, or issues which I do not even have a proper speculative theory for.

In this article I will bring your attention to the preferred stock - actually a debenture under cover - which provides the best yield you will find among these instruments. But I am most certainly not proposing a portfolio addition here, as I firmly believe that its time has come and my mission is to alert current holders and speculators of its potential redemption. Of course, I will attempt to bundle up all the information that lead me to this conclusion.

The Product

I already hinted that this is not any ordinary preferred stock. However, let us take a look at our favorite QuantumOnline so we can be on the same page, then I will elaborate for those who might feel lost:

This is Hillman Group (NYSEMKT:HLM.P) (or HLM/HLMp) - there are probably more variations of the ticker depending on the trading platform you are using. The screenshot above provides us only with a small fraction of the big picture and we should really be looking at where this product is standing in terms of market price, yield metrics and risk in the shape of exposure to the active call option.

Hillman Group Daily Chart (1 Year)

On May 3, 2018, HLM closed at $33.57. And it does not take a rocket scientist to figure out that this is quite a few galaxies away from par value ($25).

If I bought HLM at $33.57, I would risk approximately $8.45 on every share - this is the call option exposure - taking into account accrued dividends. And if Lady Luck decides to fool around and leave my side, letting those guys at Hillman wake up and redeem the issue, I could lose about 25% - twenty-freaking-five percent - of my investment.

You are invited to take a look at my primitive spreadsheet:

On a different day I would have used the tools of a fellow author and friend of mine, but it does not seem fair to completely hijack someone else's hard work. That being said, I hope that the above is good enough.

To further elaborate on the numbers, I would like to highlight the number of dividends (monthly distributions) required to break even if we invest in HLM. Almost any fixed income investor can figure out that it would take three years before the monthly payments cover the "premium" above par value and you actually start making money. And, by the way, this type of calculation completely ignores the so-called "time value of money."

Summarizing my mumbling, here are the highlights so far:

Call Exposure : $8.45 (~$0.12 Accrued Dividends accounted for)

: $8.45 (~$0.12 Accrued Dividends accounted for) Breakeven Period : 36 months

: 36 months Premium to Par Value : 34.28% (I could not resist the Closed-End Fund reference)

: 34.28% (I could not resist the Closed-End Fund reference) Yield-to-Maturity: 8.18% (for a costs basis of $33.57 with the assumption that it will not be redeemed until Sept. 30, 2027)

Unless there is a reason for you to be absolutely certain that this product will remain outstanding until its maturity date, an investment in it would carry extremely high levels of risk.

Before I finally get to the point, because HLM has looked like this for a long while now, let us take a look at the chart presented earlier:

As you can see, there was a little fire sale. And there are several potential catalysts for this kind of market reaction:

Investors could have perceived the annual report, filed on March 21, 2018, in a negative way.

Someone might have simply decided that it is time to remove HLM from her/his portfolio and lacked the patience to seek liquidity in a more "civilized" manner.

Last but not least, I do not completely exclude the action of individuals with superior information.

Surely, if I had this stock in my possession, this would raise an eyebrow. And yet this is not part of my thesis, assuming it qualifies as such, so let us proceed with a few things that caught my eye and could be the spark of a decent discussion among those who find this piece interesting.

The Process

I started off claiming that "I had waited for a while" to speculate on HLM's redemption, thus you can deduce the daily SEC filing and news scan I have been doing for any updates from The Hillman Companies. The aforementioned annual report did not carry any food for thought, but on May 2 the company filed its Q1 report and there was a mindboggling statement inside.

This is clue No. 1:

In addition, the Company expects to pursue a refinancing of some of its outstanding debt securities. Completion of any refinancing transaction is subject to uncertainties, including market conditions and other factors and there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a refinancing transaction on the anticipated terms or at all.

At the time I had literally forgotten what other outstanding debt there is, yet my hands were already establishing a speculative position.

As many of you know better, products like HLM were never meant to be the subject of short selling and doing so without having a good reason is not exactly the smartest thing one can do in the market. Having already done so, it was time to dig deeper and figure out what are the odds that I am on the right track.

Let us go back to the annual report - clue No. 2:

I advise that you take a closer look at the screenshot above, but if you do not feel like doing it, here is the essence:

Revolving Loan : $19.5M (Maximum $70M) at LIBOR + 3.25%

: $19.5M (Maximum $70M) at LIBOR + 3.25% Senior Term Loan due 2021 : $530.750M at LIBOR + 3.50%

: $530.750M at LIBOR + 3.50% 6.375% Senior Notes due 2022 : $330M at 6.375%

: $330M at 6.375% 11.6% Junior Subordinated Debentures (HLM): $105.443M at 11.6%

From a economic standpoint, it would make perfect sense to seek refinancing of the 11.6% junior subordinated bebentues.

However, as I was halfway done writing this piece, I started wondering what could ruin my Christmas Eve? Have I really secured myself a payday? I will probably find out soon enough.

I trust my gut feel only while trading, therefore the benefit of the doubt has a strong presence during research sessions and for a good reason (excerpt from the annual report):

Restrictions imposed by the indenture governing the 6.375% Senior Notes, and by our Senior Facilities and our other outstanding indebtedness, may limit our ability to operate our business and to finance our future operations or capital needs or to engage in other business activities.

The terms of our Senior Facilities and the indenture governing the notes restrict us from engaging in specified types of transactions. These covenants restrict our ability and the ability of our restricted subsidiaries, among other things, to: • incur or guarantee additional indebtedness; • pay dividends on our capital stock or redeem, repurchase, or retire our capital stock or indebtedness; • make investments, loans, advances, and acquisitions; • pay dividends or other amounts to us from our restricted subsidiaries; • engage in transactions with our affiliates; • sell assets, including capital stock of our subsidiaries; • consolidate or merge; and • create liens.

As far as my understanding of this piece of writing goes, clue No. 1 might be put in jeopardy by the restrictions quoted above. Fortunately the junior subordinated debentures (HLM) are a small enough issue to potentially get rid off without incurring debt in another form, given that there is a bit of liquidity left in the senior facilities.

I would be extremely happy to hear opinions on the matter and will abstain myself from "theory-crafting" different redemption scenarios in attempt to figure out where the liquidity might come from. Additionally, I have not examined the imposed restrictions (as quoted above), in further detail and will do so over the weekend.

Conclusion

Short selling is not the most loved practice and products like HLM were probably never meant to be its subject. However, I believe that the market has not priced in the risk carried by the active Call Option in combination with the recent statement that The Hillman Companies are likely to seek refinancing of their outstanding debt.

My brief analysis shows that this trust preferred stock is the most sensible candidate for debt redemption. There is a huge spread between the interest rates paid by the company on HLM and the other debt products that I have highlighted in the article.

Ultimately, I believe that the risk of being a buyer here is beyond most people's bank rolls and that having this one in your portfolio after recent events is like a weighted coin-flip that is not in your favor. I already mentioned in the article that I have put my money where my mouth is, and established a rather speculative short position in order to feel better about potentially forecasting HLM's redemption.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HLM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.