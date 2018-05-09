Dividend Update - April 2018

April is over, so it is time to review the books and report earnings. The January dividend payment cycle is usually very slow for me, but it should pick up as I add new positions to my portfolio. Although I buy based on value and not payout month, it depends on what company shows the most value for me when free cash is available.

This market has been fun to watch for investors as we are finally starting to see lots of value. People are able to take advantage of these opportunities and either start a new position, or add to an existing one. Perhaps lowering initial cost basis. I picked up a few shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) just the other day to add to my current position. This market is also good for DRIP shares when dividends are paid out. Lower price means more shares we can get and the faster it will grow when the market rebounds again. Let's see how my dividends were in April.

Dividends

CSCO - $7.54

GE - $4.62

CINF - $7.22

KO - $13.93

CAH - $5.19

O - $6.52

LTC - $3.35

April dividends add up to $48.37 which represents an increase of 39.4% from last year where I made $34.71. These dividends came from 7 companies which is an improvement from the 4 that paid me last year in the same month. We can see my portfolio is growing in both value and quantity. Below are some charts from my portfolio page to better visualize the results.

The increase this month comes partly from the addition of two monthly dividend payers in O and LTC that I did not own last year at this time. There has also been a lot of dividend increases almost across the whole board. Most notably, CSCO's 13% increase recently. I wish my position was larger but still, every little bit helps. Let's also break this down by year. Dividends collected are slowly catching up to the total from 2016. I should break that number by the end of June or July hopefully.

Again, April is usually a slow month for me as shown above. I didn't quite break the $50 mark, but this should pick up going forward. I predict consistently breaking $50 a month next year, with at least 4-6 months over the $100 mark.

I am very happy with the results for April. Almost a 40% increase in dividends. While this market is down, I hope to make a few more buys, given I can come up with the capital.

How did your portfolio perform in April? Did you achieve any big growth or a decrease? Was it a slow month for your dividends as well? What companies are looking to be of great value right now to you? Comments are always welcome below.