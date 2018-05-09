Coherent: Solid Results, Weak Sentiment

Coherent (COHR) reported earnings for the second quarter of the 2018 fiscal year last week, which affirmed that the rumored weakness of OLED is, in fact, true but also showed that the ongoing sell-off in the stock might be overdone. In this article, I'll discuss the salient points of the report and discuss what I expect for COHR moving forward.

Financial Results Discussion

Here's a quick overview of the financial results:

$481.1 million in revenue, beats by $0.11 million, and up 13.8% YoY

$3.37 EPS, misses by $0.12, up 0.2% YoY

Non-GAAP gross margin of 47.7%, operating margin of 26.2%

$480 million - $500 million revenue guidance for Q3

Gross margin between 46% and 49% for Q3

Operating margin between 25% and 28%

The thing to note here is that, while revenue guidance indicates that growth will slow, margin guidance indicates that profitability won't be impacted by that slowdown. I think this is the first indication that the sell-off in COHR is likely overdone. Much of the bearish sentiment surrounding the stock at the moment is regarding the slowdown in OLED panel production and the oversupply on which Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is currently sitting, but the financial results for Q2 and guidance for Q3 indicate that, even in the thick of this headwind, Coherent's margins, and revenue as well to an extent, appear to be holding up.

At the midpoint of revenue guidance for Q3, Coherent would generate 5.6% YoY revenue growth and a gross margin similar to Q3 2017. OLED was meant to be Coherent's primary growth driver, and even with the ongoing hiccup in production and adoption, the company is still forecasting revenue growth and solid margins. Part of this can be attributed to Coherent's diversified revenue streams, which I used as a primary argument in my bull thesis in my last article on the stock (read here).

The company stated:

"We experienced a surge in demand across a number of end markets during our second fiscal quarter. Orders for high power fiber lasers were up significantly from metal cutting OEMs in China, Tier 1 automotive component suppliers and EV battery manufacturers. Semiconductor capital equipment orders benefitted from high fab utilization rates and Chinese IC investments as part of Made in China 2025. Bookings across the OEM component and instrumentation space were up due to annual buys in bioinstrumentation, strength from medical OEMs and increasing opportunities in defense and aerospace.

In Q2, Microelectronics revenue accounted for 54% of total sales, meaning 46% at the very least was completely unrelated to OLED (and the real percentage is likely higher considering OLED is only a subsection of the Microelectronics segment). The revenue and margin guidance indicates that Coherent's non-OLED products are picking up the slack during the slowdown in OLED.

While this diversification minimizes risk for Coherent, it doesn't necessarily spur growth, which is what investors want to see. That growth will come from OLED, so let's discuss where the company sees the technology going and how it views competitors like microLED panels.

OLED Going Forward

As I discussed in my previous article, there have been many reports in the past few months about OLED's struggles, which have focused on the iPhone X selling fewer units than expected, leaving Samsung with too many OLED panels and no one to sell them to. Apple's (AAPL) iPhone X and Samsung's Galaxy S9 use OLED screens, but even that hasn't been enough to clear out Samsung's inventory. So now Samsung has a build-up of OLED panels and doesn't want to drop the price because they are still fairly expensive to produce and rather than taking a cut to margins, Samsung appears content to wait until the excess inventory is unwound organically at or near current prices.

As such, no new capacity is being built out by Samsung and no other companies can produce OLED at scale yet so the supply chain, which includes Coherent, has ground to a halt. However, despite this obstacle, the future of OLED looks bright. First, Coherent stated on the Q2 conference call that it hasn't seen any slowdown in demand in FY2018:

My previous comments on the OLED market was for fiscal 18, we were not seeing any significant changes to normal push and pull that we see in the market and for the remainder fiscal 18, which is June and September quarters that view is consistent. We do have backlog beyond fiscal ‘18 quantify I’m not going to quantify how much that is today, but we are waiting like everybody else's for the catalysts of new fab announcements continue to drive the installed base, I don’t think there is any magic there.

In addition to a stable demand outlook for FY2018 and backlog into 2019, Coherent also mentioned that, even though the timing of new OLED fabs might be in question, they are indeed coming:

As an example, BOE has been aggressively investing in R&D. They have shown a number of designs including foldable displays that are targeting the total available market. They have backed their R&D commitments with capacity investments into recently announced Gen-6 OLED fabs. These will be the first Gen-6 fabs outside of South Korea. The Takeaway is simple. It is reasonable to discuss the timing of certain investments such as Samsung's A5 fab, but we believe the future of OLEDs is very bright.

This comes as some reports indicate that Samsung is reconsidering its A5 fab for producing OLED due to lower smartphone demand, but considering there are no viable alternatives to OLED at the moment (in terms of a display that improves on LCD panels) the fab's construction is likely a matter of "when" and not "if".

To further support this, the rumor making the rounds is that Apple will introduce two new OLED iPhones in fall of 2018, which will prop up demand for OLED panels and perhaps allow Samsung to clear its inventory. Additionally, as time goes on and costs for OLED panels come down, other smartphone vendors, who don't like the value proposition for the screens as it currently stands, will likely hop on the bandwagon.

When taking all this information together, the current slowdown in OLED appears temporary, and I expect demand for the panels to increase in the next few years to the benefit of Coherent.

The MicroLED Threat?

While OLED has struggled, I've seen many claims that microLED panels are superior and will usurp the panel crown before OLED has a chance to rule. Coherent CEO John Ambroseo evidently had been seeing the same claims and discussed microLED panels in the conference call. I will quote a portion here, but if you're interested in microLED technology and how it affects Coherent, I recommend reading the full comments.

. . . if microLEDs are commercialized using current methods underdevelopment, it is a net benefit to Coherent. We see LTPS being very compatible for all mobile displays. Putting it in another way, we don't see microLEDs as a thread to our market position rather we see them as a potential market expansion into new display modalities for very large or very small screens, such as video walls or AR devices respectively, and in our view, microLED is a technology that still needs to mature.

Again, for a more comprehensive breakdown, I recommend reading the entirety of Ambroseo's comments, but the gist of it is that microLED is certainly not close to competing with OLED in smartphones, and even if it were, Coherent would still be in a position to capitalize on the opportunity. This development is of course still something to keep an eye on, but these comments should at least reassure shareholders that microLED is not an imminent risk to Coherent's business model.

Investor Takeaway

What are investors to take away from all this? I'll sum up my view in a few points. First, I think Coherent's diversified revenue streams provide some downside protection for the stock as evidenced by solid revenue and margin guidance for Q3 despite the headwinds for OLED. Second, I think the rumored launch of two iPhone models with OLED screens in fall of 2018 can be a catalyst for COHR as Samsung unwinds the inventory it has built up and as capacity from BOE, and perhaps from Samsung as well, ramps up. Third, OLED appears poised for growth into the future as costs of production come down and considering microLED panels still have a long way to go before being viable for smartphone applications.

And yet, despite what I saw as solid results and positive guidance, the stock remains at a depressed multiple. Bearish sentiment is running rampant, which means the short-term outlook looks weak right now, but it also means an investment here could pay off as we see positive catalysts later in 2018 and beyond. I don't see much downside risk here due to the stability of non-OLED revenue streams and I think growth could return once OLED gets back on track.

Best of luck!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can do so by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.