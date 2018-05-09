Crude Oil Futures Reach A Risky Level As Oil Majors Chevron And Exxon Mobil Lag

Most investors are not approved to trade Nymex crude oil futures but do own core long positions in the two oil majors in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Oil prices have been on the rise since the beginning of the year as 2018 began with Nymex Crude Oil Futures (CLv1) moving above its ‘reversion to the mean’ for the first time since the week of Aug. 22, 2014. By my definition the ‘reversion to the mean’ is the ticker’s 200-week simple moving average.

Crude oil prices have been on the rise on potential supply pressures in anticipation that President Trump would decide that the U.S. would no longer be a part of the Iran nuclear deal. Now that this is known, look for increased volatility in oil prices until the supply and demand factors stabilize.

Crude oil closed Tuesday at $69.73 per barrel, up 16.4% year to date and up 20.1% since setting its 2018 low of $58.07 on Feb. 9.

Here’s The Daily Chart For Crude Oil

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart shows how crude oil gained momentum following a ‘golden cross’ on Oct. 23 with oil closed at $51.90. A ‘golden cross’ occurs when the 50-day simple moving average crosses above the 200-day simple moving average and indicates that higher prices lie ahead. When 2018 began, my proprietary analytics calculated an annual pivot of $63.81 which proved to be a magnet along the horizontal line between Jan. 11 and April 10. The upper horizontal line at $70.38 is my second quarter risky level set on May 7. Above this level and not shown is my monthly risky level for May at $75.41.

Here’s The Weekly Chart For Crude Oil

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Crude Oil is positive but overbought with oil above its five-week modified moving average of $67.02. Oil is above its 200-week simple moving average at $53.72 and has been above this ‘reversion to the mean’ since the week of Dec. 29 when the average was $57.34. Note the uptrend connecting the low of $26.05 set during the week of Feb. 12, 2016 through the low of $42.05 set during the week of June 23, 2017. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 86.02 moving above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart and analysis, buy oil on weakness to my annual pivot of $63.81 and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly and monthly risky levels of $72.03 and $75.41, respectively. My quarterly pivot is $70.38.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) are both members of the 2018 ‘Dogs of the Dow’ boasting dividend yields of 3.62% and 4.22%, respectively, making these dogs long-term core portfolio holdings.

The weekly chart for Chevron

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Chevron is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $121.83 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $106.39, which is the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Aug. 25 when the average was $107.13. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 69.00 this week up from 57.52 on May 4.

Given this chart and analysis, buy weakness to my weekly and semiannual value levels of $122.13 and $98.73, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and monthly risky levels of $128.58 and $132.18, respectively.

The weekly chart for Exxon Mobil

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Exxon Mobil is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $77.34 and below its 200-week simple moving average of $84.67 which is the ‘reversion to the mean’ last tested during the week of Feb. 2 when the average was $86.42. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week rising to 41.20 up from 33.51 on May 4.

Given this chart and analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $73.53 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and monthly risky levels of $82.82 and $84.87, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.