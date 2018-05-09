Whipsaw Wednesday - S&P 2,684 (Again) Gives Us Another Shorting Opportunity

Are we stuck in a loop?

This morning, President Trump withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Treaty, which was put together after years of diplomacy with a dozen countries - including China. Now the World has to decide who they are going to side with - Iran, who, despite Israel's claims to the contrary, have been adhering to the agreement or Trump.

Oil (/CL) is back over $70 and gasoline (/RB) is over $2.15 wholesale ($3 retail) - just in time for summer driving season, when prices tend to trend up into July. The Iran sanctions won't actually change anything as Iran has hundreds of countries that will buy their oil so there will be no net change in supply but it might serve as an excuse to jack up the prices paid by the American Consumers.

I don't think oil prices can go much higher without wrecking the economy so we're once again shorting the S&P Futures (/ES) at 2,684 as well as the Russell at 1,597.50 because we think the entire move up in the Futures this morning of 0.5% is unsustainable. If we're right - it will unwind when regular trading resumes. But, as long as we print a strong open - then Trump can't say it was because of his move.

Also, the Dollar has taken a dive, which is boosting the markets (you need more Dollars to buy the same stock) so there's two factors that can reverse very quickly - and we have a $25Bn 10-year note auction at 1pm that is probably expected to be poor, give that the Fed's Bostic is scheduled right after it at 1:15 to help calm the markets down.

Unfortunately for the United States, the question foreign investors are asking themselves these days is: "Are you willing to lend Donald Trump money for 10 years at 3%?" This is the guy who is now in charge of the financial future of this country!

Tthe complacency of the markets that worries me, the fact that the VIX is still in the low teens and that the market is trading at record high multiples to earnings, while earnings growth is clearly slowing down, DESPITE the massive boost given this year by the tax cuts that have, so far, not done anything positive at all for the broad economy.

In our last Short-Term Portfolio Review (April 19th) we bought back our short DXD July $10 calls for 0.18 and left ourselves with 100 long July $8 calls which we bought for net 0.78 after adding in the 0.18. Those are now 0.85 (up 10%) and we are glad to have them as additional protection as they'll make another $11,500 at our goal of $10 if we do have a pullback (now $8.61) and we also have a bull call spread on SQQQ but I think, not that earnings are mostly in, it's time to add another major hedge on the S&P using the Ultra-Short ETF (NYSEARCA:SDS) or the Russell, using their Ultra-Short ETF (NYSEARCA:TZA) - we'll look at those this morning in Member Chat.

We can certainly afford the hedges as our Long-Term Portfolio has popped $21,000 (4.2%) since our 4/20 Review of that portfolio. At 19.3% I will say the same thing I said last time we were up almost 20% with just 1/3 of the year gone and that's that is would be a good idea to cash it in and go on vacation (sell in May?) as this was our goal for the YEAR and it's not likely to continue at this pace, which means a pullback is inevitable.

I said the same thing in March and by late that month we had dropped back to about 12% and now we're back over 19% so you can continue to ride the snake or you can cash out and take some time off and enjoy yourself and just check the news once a week and, when the market is down 10%, then it's time to come home and we can start buying again. If the market doesn't go down, whenever you decide to come back I am certain we'll find PLENTY of things to trade (see Monday's Top Trade Review, for example).

That's my trading advice for the moment - DON'T! I have to be here - it's my job, but you don't and you can go and enjoy yourself, spend time with the family, do something you always wanted to do. It's not necessary to always play the market, just like a casino game - it will always be there waiting for you whenever you feel like playing.

I don't like playing when I feel like I need more hedges to protect gains just because I can't take gains off the table. Our Hedge Fund is over 90% in CASH!! and my children's college accounts are in CASH!!! and I don't expect that to change much until either we see reasonable July earnings or we get a nice, 10% correction. Until then, we can amuse ourselves with things that come up (like today's easy index shorts or yesterday's AAPL long) but I'm not going to force trades in a choppy market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, TZA, SQQQ, SDS, DXD, LQMT, NAK, HMNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Positions as indicated but subject to RAPIDLY change (currently mainly cash and an otherwise slightly bearish mix of long and short positions - see previous posts for other trade ideas). Positions mentioned here have been previously discussed at http://www.Philstockworld.com - a Membership site teaching winning stock, options & futures trading, portfolio management skills and income-producing strategies to investors like you.