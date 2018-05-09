Macquarie Infrastructure: Suitable As A Small Position In The Portfolio

We revisit free cash flow calculation reported by the company and determine additional capex that should be classified as maintenance instead of growth.

The aim of this article is to reflect on recent developments at Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and to determine if the stock is worth buying (or holding) after a 40% decline in price and a dividend cut. Based on the management guidance for 2018, MIC has forward FCF yield of about 16%, but there are two potentially significant flaws we have to deal with: ignorance of management fees and too low estimates of maintenance capital requirements.

Estimating normalized maintenance capex is notoriously hard. The problem is aggravated by a lack of disclosure on the topic and the tendency of managements to underestimate required maintenance, especially by classifying such expenditures as growth. But even numbers produced by highly credible managers can easily mislead investors. For instance, Brookfield reports adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), calculated by subtracting current maintenance expenditures from funds from operations (FFO).

There are two complications: current maintenance cannot be directly projected into the future (e.g. they own a new railroad requiring almost no maintenance at present) and AFFO does not subtract return of capital (the railroad connecting a mine with a port has about as much lifespan as the mine, which could be a surprisingly short period, especially if industry conditions change abruptly).

Fortunately, for assets with very long life, the second complication is not much of a problem since most of the value of the asset is recovered in cash flows in the first couple of decades (I wrote an article arguing that anything beyond 30 years is negligible). In particular, for BIP, the return of capital is about 5 to 10 percent, which is not that much, but one has to keep in mind that it is prudent to require a margin of safety.

Estimating future maintenance requirements is, however, much more of a problem, and it is often critical. For example, W. Buffett claims that in case of BNSF, one of the largest American railroad companies, maintenance capital requirements exceed depreciation expense. On the other hand, most yield-focused vehicles tend to downplay D&A by calculating various custom "cash-flow'' measures, and MIC is no exception.

They use their own variant of free cash flow (FCF) which has two main problems: potentially understated maintenance capex and the complete ignorance of fees paid to its manager Macquarie (both base and performance fees). As can be seen from the next table, the fees are pretty substantial, and Macquarie has opted to take the fees in newly issued shares (otherwise there would be no way to pay such high dividends).

Thanks to the recent share price underperformance, any performance fees are very unlikely in the near future, but the base fee amounts to about 1 million new shares a year being issued, so it dilutes the shareholders by about 1.2%. (Note, however, that the performance fee is based on the comparison of the total return of MIC with a rather unrelated MSCI Utilities Index and can be quite disconnected from the business performance of MIC - in other words, you just don't know how much you will be charged as a shareholder even if you had a perfect knowledge of MIC's business. What a disgusting arrangement.)

Now back to the maintenance capex. There are four quite different segments under MIC: IMTT (tanks and terminals), Atlantic Aviation (FBOs), Contracted Power (CP) and Hawaiian utilities. For simplicity, Hawaii is a rather small part of the company, so I will just take the number reported in 10-K.

Contracted power is comprised of a quite new gas power plant (BEC, estimated to have 30 to 35 years of useful life) and several rather new wind and solar plants with limited lifespan. Maintenance costs less than $1M a year in capital expenditures (a portion of it is normally expensed), but that will change over the coming years, so I will use $5M to be safe (this number partially reflects the limited timespan of the assets).

I have not tried hard to look into capex for a gas power plant because BEC is the most likely candidate for a full or partial disposal - the management needs some action to decrease debt to EBITDA ratio (currently at 4.9x) to preserve the BBB- credit rating and is pondering options for asset sales.

Over the last decade, the maintenance of an FBO cost $145,000 a year on average. There are 70 FBOs, so I am using $10M yearly expenditure for this segment.

Finally, IMTT is the most interesting: several customers opting to not renew their contracts took both the management and shareholders of MIC by surprise in the second half of 2017. That led to decreased utilization at IMTT, from about 95% in the first three quarters of 2017 to just 85% estimated for 2018. The problem is confined to certain residual and heavy oil tanks. Poor disclosure of what products are actually stored in IMTT's tanks led to a significant uncertainty.

The situation is much clearer after Q1 earnings call where the management has clarified the exposure to heavy oil (see page 9 in the presentation). The key takeaway (see e.g. page 13) is that from time to time, some tanks need to be repurposed, which is not accounted for in the maintenance capex numbers.

Based on all the new disclosed information, my estimate of maintenance expenditure is $1/bbl a year on average, so about $45M. In addition to this regular maintenance, occasional repurposing should be included. My (hopefully conservative) guess is that repurposing about 1.5 million barrels (about 3.3% of the total capacity) a year should be sufficient. Costing $12/bbl, it amounts to $18M, leading to $63M in total.

In addition to higher capex requirements, it is prudent to count with lower future utilization. In 2017, utilization was 93.3%; in 2018, the management guided for 85% and I will extend this number into the future. This would lead to about a $31M hit to EBITDA and thus FCF.

Some of MIC's assets are not fully owned by the corporation, but the impact is minor and amounts to a small hit of about 8M to the total FCF, which is likely overcome by additional cash flow coming from the growth capital invested over 2017.

Altogether, we have about $500M of FCF for a company with a $3.32B market cap. The resulting 15% FCF yield is diminished by 1.2% base fee dilution. At $39 a share, the dividend yield is 10.3%. The excess cash flow ($160M after paying dividends) and about $30M obtained from cleaning up the portfolio are planned to be used for financing growth in 2018 (see page 8), but after several years at least a portion of it will have to be used to pay income taxes.

The present tax shield will expire somewhere around the end of 2019 and a significant extension of it by depreciation resulting from growth is very unlikely: Shares are too costly to issue and debt is already maxed out (unless MIC would want to forgo its investment grade credit rating). If more customers left IMTT, the excess cash flow will partially evaporate and growth will slow even more, but it will not threaten the company as such, though another dividend cut might be warranted.

Thinking about MIC's debt, I came to an interesting observation: If a company has a strong balance sheet and is sure to survive worsening business conditions (so it is not subject to existential risks, e.g. the death of the CEO), your risk of a permanent loss comes mostly from overestimating the future prospects of the company.

This risk is significantly mitigated by buying the company at a lower price. On the other hand, if a company is highly indebted, buying at a low price does not mitigate the risk of bankruptcy (or forced selling of assets at bargain prices, etc.) at all, you just get a higher expected return to compensate for the risk. In this regard, MIC unfortunately belongs to the second category.

To sum it up, the FCF yield is quite decent, but the debt levels pose a significant threat if the business environment worsened. I would definitely not bet a big portion of my portfolio on MIC, but a small position is quite reasonable, especially for income-seeking investors.

