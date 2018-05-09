Delta 9 Cannabis: Staying In Manitoba

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research reports to introduce new companies not covered by us before.

Overview

Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC:VRNDF) was the fourth company to be licensed for commercial medical cannabis production in Canada. Theoretically, the company should probably be sitting in an enviable position with its first-mover advantage and potentially competing with other billion-dollar companies. However, the company has unfortunately given up its head-start and remained a small niche player focused on the small Manitoba market.

We think the company has unfortunately lost the opportunity to go mainstream and failed to take the early opportunity to scale up. The loss of competitive advantage has resulted in the company trading at dismal levels, unlike its competitors. Delta 9 has clearly fallen out of favor among investors as the stock has been on a constant slide since it went public in October 2017. The recent win at Manitoba retail license RFP and capacity expansions are positive developments but we think it might be too late to regain any lasting momentum.

Operations

Delta 9 is one of the only two license holders in the province of Manitoba, a province with 1.3 million in population and adjacent to Ontario. The other license holder in Manitoba is a private company called Bonify. We think Delta 9 is well-positioned within the province to become the leading supplier.

(Health Canada)

Delta 9 currently operates Building One as indicated on the aerial view below. The company believes it could use Building Two and Three for future expansions if needed. It also noted that 60 acres of land will be available on the site for additional expansion, which we think won't be required in the foreseeable future given the company's growth outlook.

(Company presentation)

Grow Pods

Different from other producers that use greenhouse technology or indoor cultivation, Delta 9 prides itself on its proprietary "Grow Pod" technology for its productions. The company designed a modular and standardized growing box out of retrofitted shipping containers. Each Grow Pod costs $40,000 and is capable of producing 31.5 kg of dried cannabis annually. By the end of 2017, the company was expected to have a total of 75 grow pods, out of which 63 are growing pods and 12 are non-producing support pods.

The company is currently approved for an expansion that will add an additional 143 grow pods to its existing facility, out of which 123 will be producing pods with an expected capacity of 3,875 kg dried cannabis. The company has put out a target of having 600 grow pods by 2020, implying a total capacity of 18,900 kg annually based on management estimates.

Our take: We think the grow pods are limited in terms of scalability and efficiency. The prevailing growing method from all other LPs has been between indoor and greenhouse. The limited economy of scale from grow pods has limited the ability for Delta 9 to ramp up production. However, if the company's ambition is limited in the province of Manitoba, perhaps the grow pods technology is sufficient for the limited growth prospect.

(Company website)

The company has also announced plans to acquire the 80,000 square feet facility for $6.25 million, which one of Delta 9's directors, Joanne Duhoux-Defehr, actually owned 20% of. On November 28, 2017, Delta 9 announced an expanded partnership with Canopy (OTCPK:TWMJF) and said that it will join Canopy's CraftGrow program, an online marketplace for small-scale producers. The partnership has continued into the Manitoba retail license RFP and resulted in both companies jointly bidding and winning one of the licenses.

Manitoba Retail License

On February 16, 2018, Delta 9 announced that its joint bid with Canopy was selected as one of the four winners for Manitoba's retail licenses. The four winners will be allowed to open a number of retail locations throughout the Province. Our take: The management said that the Manitoba market is worth $300 to $500 million but we think it's perhaps on the high end. The entire province only has 1.3 million population, which implies a $230 to $380 per person on average, an unrealistic number in our view.

We are also not sure about the final agreement and how the locations will be divided up among the four winners. Having Canopy in the deal helps alleviate supply chain concerns but that means Delta 9 is only getting a portion of the sales (likely 50/50). Given the lack of details in the announcement so far, the share price responded poorly with only a slight bump that was quickly reversed before the downward trend continued. We think Delta 9 did the right thing by locking down the Manitoba license to solidify its leadership position in the province.

Alberta Expansion

In an effort to expand production and enter Alberta, Delta 9 partnered with Westleaf Cannabis to form a 50/50 joint venture. The joint venture will retrofit an existing building that will produce 4,000 kg per year. Westleaf is a private cannabis company in Alberta and likely still applying for a license.

In March 2018, Delta 9 announced another partnership with a private Alberta cannabis license applicant, Sundial Growers. Under the agreement, Delta 9 will purchase up to 5,000 kg of cannabis from Sundial who currently only has a cultivation license, which means that it won't be able to sell just yet.

Recent Performance

Delta started trading on the TSX Venture in October 2017 but the last year has seen its share price on a constant decline from as high as $4.00 to $1.21 now. The disappointing share price performance can be contributed to both the sector downturn and the lack of progress at the company, specifically the slower pace of capacity expansion and lack of progress outside the province of Manitoba. The announced expansions have been underwhelming in terms of scale and timeline, compared to other players in the space.

The lack of ambition outside Manitoba also dampened investor sentiment. We think management has missed the important window to scale up and we have serious doubts on its pendant for its "Grow Pods" technology, which does not seem to be a superior technology than greenhouse, which is becoming the gold standard among the largest producers. On December 18, 2017, Delta 9 was added to the Horizons Marijuana ETF (OTCPK:HMLSF) - refer to our detailed overview of marijuana ETFs here.

(Company website)

Capital Resources

Delta 9 last accessed the capital markets on December 7, 2017, for a bought deal of $23 million at $2.70 per share. As of the end of 2017, the company has $23.5 million of cash and equivalents available. The company has predicted a 2018 capital program of $8 million, consisting of $5 million on grow pods and $3 million in the Westleaf project. The company should be able to sustain its 2018 capex and fund its operations, which saw a net cash deficit from operations of $4.6 million in 2017.

The key to the success of the company will depend on the timing of legalization but with its cash position the company is well-funded for the next few years. With over $23 million of cash and a market capitalization of $100 million, we think the company is well-capitalized and the valuation is modest compared to larger peers.

Putting Everything Together

We think it is clear to all that Delta 9 was never aspiring to become a national leader in the cannabis world. Its success in partnering with Canopy to win the Manitoba retail license is a good first step towards becoming a dominant force in the local Manitoba market. Being one of the two license holders in Manitoba and the only public cannabis company from the province, Delta 9 has the unparalleled advantage to stay ahead of the curve in Manitoba.

However, the stock has disappointed investors by being one of the few cannabis stocks that did not get a bump during the January rally. We think the key reason for this disconnect is due to the slower execution at Delta 9 - particularly the decision to rely on its "grow pods" approach as opposed to the prevailing greenhouse or indoor facilities.

The grow pods are not scalable and less efficient than large-scale greenhouses and investors have likely shunned Delta 9 for this reason. The pods are individually constructed and costs are multiplied resulting in no economy of scale, in clear contrast to the greenhouse. The pods would also likely cost more due to its enclosed nature and difficulty in scaling up.

With a market capitalization of under $100 million, Delta 9 has become a micro-cap stock amid waning investor interests. We rate the shares Underperform given its limited growth opportunities in Manitoba and think there are better opportunities elsewhere. However, where we could be proven wrong is when Delta 9 leverages its leading market position in Manitoba to expand aggressively outside the province. We think the expansion is unlikely because of the limitations of its obsession with Grow Pods.

Additional Resources

