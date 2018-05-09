Omega Healthcare Investors: Even A Short Squeeze Could Be In The Cards

The healthcare REIT also reaffirmed its 2018 AFFO guidance, which I expect will work to support the share price over the short haul.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) released first quarter results yesterday after the market closed that included robust adjusted funds from operations and a reaffirmation of the REIT's 2018 AFFO guidance. The health care REIT also guided for more asset sales as part of its portfolio repositioning. I believe Omega Healthcare Investors remains undervalued on an AFFO-basis, and that shares have bottomed out already. An investment in Omega Healthcare Investors at today's price point yields 9.75 percent.

Sometimes, reporting boring Q1-2018 results can be a big win for a company, and that's especially true in the case of Omega Healthcare Investors as management reported quite a bit of bad news in the last few quarters.

Omega Healthcare Investors froze its dividend earlier this year after the healthcare REIT revealed problems with some of its operators. Skilled-nursing operators are under pressure from low occupancy rates as the supply of facilities has ramped up in recent years. As a result, it its difficult to make a buck in the crowded skilled-nursing market today, which in turn is increasing the pressure on REITs that lease their properties to SNF-operators.

The dividend freeze was a major shock for Omega Healthcare Investors' shareholders who - for the most part - banked on the customary $0.01/share quarterly dividend hikes that the company used to hand out for years.

That being said, though, things are clearly moving in the right direction now.

Additional Asset Sales

In order to deal with its operator problems, Omega Healthcare Investors' management announced a strategic asset repositioning program that included the transitioning of facilities associated with struggling operator Orianna Health Systems to more healthy operators, and the sale of non-core assets in order to simplify its portfolio. Omega Healthcare Investors already guided for $143 million in asset sales - assets that were already classified as "held for sale" - but said as part of its Q1-2018 earnings release that it might consider selling an additional $125 million of assets.

Omega Healthcare Investors' Chief Executive Officer Taylor Pickett had this to say about the portfolio repositioning:

We continue to make good progress in our strategic asset repositioning activities and I expect that those efforts will be largely completed during 2018. In addition, with the impending completion of Signature’s consensual restructuring, we will have resolved the uncertainty associated with that operator and our investment in those assets.

Asset sales are rarely a good thing for a company as it indicates operating problems and points to shrinking revenues, but sometimes the solution is simple downsizing. While asset sales could certainly lead to further impairments and losses in the following quarters, I think management is doing the right thing here, and the announcement of (potentially) additional asset sales was what the market wanted to hear from management.

It also needs to be noted, though, that Omega Healthcare Investors is by no means a declining business that sheds assets at fire sale prices, as the company continues to invests into its property portfolio. The health care REIT, for instance, invested $38 million in capital renovation and construction-in-progress projects in the first quarter of 2018 and completed $30 million in new investments as well.

Omega Healthcare Investors has regularly invested considerable amounts of money into its real estate portfolio.

Robust Financial Results For The First Quarter

While I acknowledge Omega Healthcare Investors' operator troubles, there is no reason in my opinion to short the company purely because Orianna Health Systems ran into some problems. Omega Healthcare Investors' real estate portfolio continues to throw off heaps of cash, and the dividend is not at risk as far as I am concerned.

Omega Healthcare Investors' cash flow remained robust in Q1-2018. The healthcare REIT covered its dividend payout of $0.66/share with adjusted funds from operations in each of the last eleven quarters.

And here's Omega Healthcare Investors' AFFO payout ratio (again, based on the last eleven quarters). Omega's Q1-2018 AFFO payout ratio was 85 percent and the last eleven quarter average was 73 percent.

Reaffirmed Guidance + Valuation

The health care REIT reaffirmed its 2018 AFFO guidance, which was good news for investors. Omega Healthcare Investors continues to expects its adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $2.96-$3.06/share this year. Since shares are currently changing hands for $27.09, the guidance implies a 9.0x 2018e AFFO multiple.

Assuming there is no change to the company's quarterly dividend rate of $0.66/share, Omega Healthcare Investors will be on track to pay out ~88 percent of its projected 2018 AFFO. The dividend, at least as far as I am concerned, is not at risk after the company just reaffirmed its guidance.

I Expect A Continued Decrease In Short Interest, Maybe Even A Short Squeeze

Omega Healthcare Investors became a heavily shorted stock in the second half of 2017 after the company revealed its problems with Orianna Health Systems.

The short interest, however, has decreased in 2018, indicating that shorts are no longer as confident in their short thesis as they were last year. I'd think that OHI's short interest will continue to decrease as investors regain confidence in the sustainability of Omega Healthcare Investors' dividend. A short squeeze may also be in the cards if Omega Healthcare Investors surprises to the upside in 2018.

Your Takeaway

Omega Healthcare REIT is at the higher end of the risk spectrum in the healthcare REIT sector because it operates in the struggling SNF-industry and operator problems have had a negative effect on Omega's business in 2017. That being said, though, I think management is taking the right steps by divesting of non-core assets while at the same time selectively investing in its real estate portfolio.

The reaffirmed AFFO guidance for 2018 and robust dividend coverage suggest that the company's dividend is rather safe for the time being (as long as there are no more impairments, of course). I consider Omega Healthcare Investors to be a "Buy" at today's price point as shares are sensibly valued at 9.0x 2018e AFFO. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

