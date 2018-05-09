This Week's IPOs: 5/7/18

Two of these IPOs operate with regions/industries that are experiencing strong growth, and as a result, investors should conduct additional due diligence.

This week is mostly biotech firms, which I am not a fan of in the early stages. However, with a strong appetite for risk, some may see an opportunity here.

Source: Best Finance Network

Abpro (ABP)

Abpro is a biotechnology company with a focus on antibody therapeutics. The areas of focus include "...immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, and autoimmunity." The company operates on their proprietary platforms: DiversImmune and MultiMab.

AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH)

AXA Equitable Holdings is a financial services firm, focusing on financial management, with AUM (assets under management) of over $600 billion. Operations occur through 2 franchises: AXA Equitable Life and AllianceBernstein.

Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences is a bioscience company that focuses on therapies for the "gut-body" network. The focus is on the largest part of the immune system (the gut) and therapies focus on "monoclonal microbials". The company aims for a more naturally-evolved pharmacology.

Huya (HUYA)

HUYA is the largest game live streaming platform in China. The company is the largest in its industry in terms of MAUs, daily time spent in-app, and number of broadcasters. The company also cooperates with e-sports organizations and game developers/publishers.

Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

Origin Bancorp is a community financial holding company. Based in Louisiana, the company operates within the "I-20 Corridor" (Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi). As of year-end 2017, the company had "...total assets of $4.15 billion, total loans of $3.31 billion, total deposits of $3.51 billion, and total stockholders' equity..."

Potential

3 out of the 5 IPOs this week are biotech firms. IPO is a necessary step for funding to continue their trials and research. However, I will seldom recommend a biotech firm that does not have anything on the market. Buying stock without a product to see demand is pure speculation.

There are two companies, HUYA and Origin Bancorp, that appear to have some potential. These are two very different companies, and they operate on opposite sides of the world.

HUYA

HUYA is seeing a rapid increase in popularity within China. Similar to Twitch in the US, the company focuses on video game streaming. The company appears to hold a lot of potential and is being well-received by the population. Also being backed by YY (YY), the controlling shareholder, is a good indication for future potential.

Source: Capital Watch

HUYA operates within the largest video game market in the world. Below are the 2017 statistics of the China market, followed by the projected statistics in 2022:

2017

646 million gamers

229 million e-sport gamers

279 million MAUs for live streaming

$5.5 billion in revenue for live streaming

2022

917 million gamers

537 million e-sport gamers

518 million MAUs for live streaming

$16.5 billion in revenue for live streaming

The company has seen an explosion of success recently. From 2016 to 2017, revenues increased nearly 3-fold. Revenues break down into live streaming (also referred to as value-added services) and advertisements. Advertisements saw an increase of 23x in 2017.

The company is also close to breakeven and profitability. With revenues rising faster than costs, within the next 2-4 years, we should see net gains in profits.

Source: S-1

Based on 2017 revenues, HUYA has about 6% of the market. In 4Q'17, the company had 86.7 million MAUs. Based on MAUs, HUYA had 31% market share. Performance metrics are more valuable in the early stages of a company than revenue. As long as the platform is being well received, then the money should follow.

There is a lot of competition within the video game industry in China. The main competitors are huge, including YY and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). However, HUYA is looking to cooperate with the companies rather than fight them, at least in the short term. With the prominent rise in video game popularity worldwide, this stock may be a big win for investors.

Origin Bancorp

Origin is a community/regional bank operating within the "I-20 Corridor", which includes Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana. As I have mentioned in last week's IPO article, there are macro trends within the US that should benefit all financial stocks. However, as Origin is a more regionalized company, the southern economy is the driver.

Source: Pine Brook Partners

The south is the home to the majority of the US population (~120 million). Over the past couple decades, the region has experienced strong growth in both income and population. Below is the percent change of personal income from 2016-2017.

With the south being home to one of the major drivers of the US economy, Texas, this is a strong time for Origin. Oil prices are on the rise and have recently passed $70 a barrel. As a result, some of the highest state GDP changes are seen in the south, with Texas leading the charge.

The results can be seen in the company's financial make up. Texas makes up half (49%) of the company's loans, while Louisiana makes up half (50%) of the company's deposits. As a whole, Origin has seen strong growth over the past 15 years, as shown below.

Source: S-1

Conclusion

These are my personal recommendations on this week's IPOs. While it is normally recommended to avoid IPOs for the first quarter or two, with due diligence, an investor can enter before and remain confident. These are just quick looks at a couple of IPOs, HUYA and Origin Bancorp.

HUYA, being based in China, has different macro drivers than Origin, based in the US. However, the two economies are intertwined as we saw from the proposed tariffs recently. That being said, HUYA appears to hold the most potential out of this week's batch of IPOs, given that the video game industry within China is currently and expected to continue to explode.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HUYA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.