'Safer' Dividend Contenders, Show Positive Annual Returns, Cash For Dividends, And 10-24 Years Of Increases

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of the ten top 'safer' dividend Contender stocks showed 4.03% more gain than from $5K invested in all ten. Little dogs took back the lead 'safer' dividend Contender lead.

Besides safety margin, 'safer' dividend Contender stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios, to document their dividend support. Thirty were eliminated by their negative annual returns.

Broker target-estimated May 'Safer' Dividend Contender top-ten net-gains ranged 8.95%-34.5%, by QCOM, DLR, VZ, BIP, LAZ, PRU, DGCIA, HUBB, PETS, and were topped by PM as selected 4/30/18; scored 5/7/18.

25 of 80 Dividend Contenders (10-24 annual dividend hikes) were tagged as 'safer' because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields higher than their dividend yields 5/7/18.









Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Contenders Will Net 8.95% to 34.52% Gains By May, 2019

Five of the ten top-yield 'safer' dividend Contender stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So, the yield strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for this month, proved 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks. Those dividends and aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, supplied the 2018-19 data. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 7, 2019 were:

Philip Morris International (PM) netted $345.23, based on dividends plus guesses from nineteen analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

PetMed Express (PETS) netted $325.34 based on mean target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Hubbell (HUBB) netted $312.38, based on dividends plus the median target estimate by six analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Donegal Group (DGICA) netted $294.87 per estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

Prudential (PRU) netted $129.33 based on a target price from eighteen analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Lazard (LAZ) netted $236.90 based on dividends plus price estimates from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 85% more than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) netted $220.90 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) netted $199.99 based on estimates from eleven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications (VZ) netted $192.24 based on a median target price estimate from thirty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) netted $165.45 based on a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts plus dividends with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% opposite the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 25.32% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "Safer" Dividend Contender dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.









Actionable Conclusion (11 ): One 'Safer' Dividend Contender May Lose 3.72% & By May, 2019

The one probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to May 2019 was:

Cracker Barrel Old (CBRL) projected a loss of $37.24 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from nine analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."









'Safer' Dividend February Contenders

David Fish's Dividend Contender Index members listed as of 4/30/18 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 5/4/18 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields showed the top ten represented four of eleven business sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Seven Sectors Were Represented By 25 "Safer" Dividend Contender Dogs

Eight of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the set of 25 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of February 14. The sector representation broke-out, thus: Energy (1); Real Estate (4); Consumer Defensive (3); Communication Services (1); Utilities (2); Financial Services (8); Technology (3); Consumer Cyclical (3); Basic Materials (0); Healthcare (0); Industrials (0).

Top ten 'safer' dividend Contender dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of May 7 represented the first seven sectors on the list above.

Contenders With "Safer" Dividends









Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed 30 top yield candidates from this master list of 80 Contender stocks from which these 25 "Safer" candidates were sorted. You see grouped below the list that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.









Corporate cash, however, is easily re-directed by a determined board of directors adjusting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the safety margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p/e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median target price estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Dog Metrics Found More Gains From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Contenders

Ten 'Safer' Dividend Contender firms with the biggest yields May 7 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:





Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Contender Dogs, (12) To Deliver 14.83% VS. (13) 14.26% Net Gains from All Ten by May, 2019













$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Contender pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 4.03% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced safe dividend Contender, Philip Morris International (PM) showed the best net gain of 34.52% per analyst targets.





Lowest priced five "safe" dividend Contender dogs as of May 7 were: Donegal Group Isabella Bank (OTCQX:ISBA); Holly Energy Partners (HEP); Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP); Verizon Communications (VZ); Qualcomm (QCOM), with prices ranging from $26.85 to $53.01.

Higher priced five 'Safer' Dividend Challenger dogs as of May 7 were: Welltower (WELL); Westwood Holdings Group (WHG); W.P. Carey (WPC); Philip Morris International (PM); Digital Realty Trust (DLR), with prices ranging from $55.71 to $106.66.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Contender dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: bladeforums.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.