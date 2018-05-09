Lipotoxicity And NASH: Gilead's Actions Speak Louder Than Words

I never lose. I either win or learn. - Nelson Mandela

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is a multibillion ($89B market cap) biopharmaceutical company that has and is still revolutionizing the infectious disease market with innovative anti-viral therapies for HIV/AIDS, Hep B and C. It seems that the market wasn’t impressed with the recent Q1 earnings report, an issue that has been addressed by many recent articles on this SA platform. With stock price depreciation and lackluster earnings report, it seems some folks are losing their marbles with Gilead. A quote from Nelson Mandela comes to mind “do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again”. Besides, with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE), it is anticipated that Gilead will be a major player in the Hematology/Oncology field in upcoming years. Likewise, the buyout of Nimbus Therapeutics and Phenex Pharmaceuticals by Gilead a few years ago is also an indication that Gilead will not be a spectator but rather a major competitor in the development of anti-NASH therapeutics. In my humble opinion, there are a lot of moving parts in Gilead and patience is required to infer if these new acquisitions are fundamental to their growth. This article reviews Gilead’s 3 anti-NASH drug candidates: Selonsertib (GS-4997; Apoptosis signal-regulating kinase1; ASK1 Inhibitor), GS-0976 (Acetyl-CoA carboxylase inhibitor; ACC inhibitor) and GS-9674 (Farnesoid X receptor; FXR agonist) in the therapeutic approach to NASH.

Overview of Lipotoxicity in NASH

Lipids are the main structural components of biological membranes and fundamental constituents of all living cells. Lipids, comprising free fatty acid (FFA), diacylglycerol (DAG), triacylglycerol (TAG), free cholesterol (FC), cholesterol ester and phospholipids (PL), are important constituents of normal liver (Puri et. al. Hepatology, 2007). They are a source and reservoir of energy with key roles in intracellular and intercellular signaling. For this reason, most organs, including the liver have complex mechanisms to regulate the import, synthesis, storage, utilization, and export of lipids. In a recent article on PPAR agonists and NASH, I discussed how the dysregulation of the liver lipid homeostasis/metabolism initiates and promotes the development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a spectrum of liver disorders characterized by a variable degree of excessive accumulation of hepatic fat (>5% fat content) with triglycerides (triacylglycerol; TG) being the most prominent type of fat (Puri et. al. Hepatology, 2007). Fatty tissue slowly builds up in the liver when a person’s diet exceeds the amount of fat his or her body can handle. NAFLD ranges from simple fatty liver (i.e. steatosis; a reversible step) to a severe form characterized by hepatocyte injury/damage and inflammation, called NASH, a “silent" disease with minimum or no symptoms, or patients complain of nonspecific symptoms. The progression from fatty liver to NASH increases the risks for fibrosis and/or cirrhosis (an irreversible step) and ultimately liver cancer. It is estimated that 25% of individuals with NASH may end up with cirrhosis within a decade of diagnosis if left untreated and a subset of the latter cases may advance to liver cancer. Cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma are the most common liver-related causes of morbidity associated with NASH. Distinguishing simple fatty liver from NASH typically requires a liver biopsy.

An initial proposal more than 40 years by Thaler (Gastroenterol. 1975) suggested that fat accumulation by itself does not produce NASH cirrhosis. Nonetheless, in the last 20 years, the two-hit hypothesis (described below) has been widely used to explain the pathogenesis of NASH. At present, there is an ongoing debate as to the importance of TG fat accumulation in the liver to the pathogenesis of NASH and whether the universal application of the two-hit hypothesis to NASH pathophysiology is realistic. This paradigm is being challenged by the introduction of an alternative hypothesis, the non-triglyceride lipotoxicity hypothesis, (see below). Besides, an established concept amongst KOL is that multiple different causative pathways are involved in the progression of NASH, as shown by the diversity of the anti-NASH therapy pipeline.

Two-hit hypothesis: The two-hit hypothesis of NAFLD by Drs. Day and James (Day & James, Gastroenterology, 1998) is generally used to explain the pathogenesis of NASH. The authors proposed that the first ‘‘hit’’ for the development of NASH is instigated by TG accumulation in the liver causing liver injury through oxidant stress-induced lipid peroxidation. The second ‘‘hit’’ subsequently triggers the necroinflammatory changes that are depicted histopathologically as NASH. Conversely, it has been reported that TG by itself are not hepatotoxic but innocent bystanders in the pathophysiological processes leading to hepatic cellular injury and inflammation (Yamaguchi et. al. Hepatology. 2007; Choi & Diehl, Curr. Opin. Lipidol. 2008). Instead, the other types of lipids (including FFA, DAG, FC and PL) that accumulate in fatty livers are hepatotoxic (Yamaguchi et. al. Hepatology. 2007; Puri et. al. Hepatology, 2007). Consequently, the non-triglyceride lipotoxicity hypothesis is also gaining momentum based on emerging data seen in pre-clinical models and anti-NASH therapy drug pipelines under development.

Non-Triglyceride Lipotoxicity hypothesis: This hypothesis proposes free fatty acids and its metabolites (including ceramides, diacylglycerol, lysophosphatidic acid, phosphatidic acid and lysophosphatidylcholine) as being the real initiators and mediators of the hepatocellular injury in NASH (Neuschwander-Tetri, Hepatology, 2010; Yamaguchi et. al. Hepatology. 2007; Anderson et. al. Pharmacol. Rev. 2008; Cheung et. al. Semin Liver Dis. 2008; Cusi Clin. Liver. Dis. 2009; Nolan et. al. J. Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2009). This hypothesis is somewhat in agreement with the proposal by Thaler (Gastroenterol. 1975) that fat accumulation by itself does not produces NASH cirrhosis.

What is Lipotoxicity? Lipotoxicity is determined by the type and amount of lipid that accumulates in the liver as well as the ability of hepatocytes to defend against or adapt to accumulation of that lipid (Neuschwander-Tetri, Hepatology, 2010; Machado et. al. Gastroenterology, 2016). Lipotoxicity arises when hepatocytes are injured by lipids, specifically, free fatty acids and their metabolites (Neuschwander-Tetri, Hepatology, 2010). The growing evidence that lipotoxicity is conveyed by lipids other than TG has prompted development of therapeutic strategies that prevent or treat NASH by blocking hepatic accumulation of lipotoxic lipids. Hepatic-free fatty acids levels are regulated by multiple mechanisms including de novo lipogenesis, fatty acid oxidation, adipose tissue lipolysis and dietary fat consumption (as schematized below in Fig. 1: Lipotoxicity model of NASH; Brunt et. al. Nat. Rev. 2015).

Briefly, recurring excessive dietary fat consumption induces a pronounced enlargement of adipose tissue. Insulin resistance in response to the transformed adipose tissue leads to the release of free fatty acids into the circulation for uptake by the liver and other organs. Fatty acid accumulation in the liver hepatocytes prompts the synthesis and accumulation of TG droplets (i.e. steatosis). Although TGs are not inherently hepatotoxic (Yamaguchi et. al. Hepatology. 2007), they could hinder hepatic blood flow by compression of the sinusoids during hepatocyte necrosis (Wanless et. al. Semin Liver Dis 2004). Abnormal hepatocyte processing of free fatty acid activates resident and infiltrating macrophages through Toll-like receptor signaling pathways to initiate a pro-inflammatory cascade that contributes to NASH. Infiltrating macrophages disrupt the fenestrated sinusoidal endothelial cells via chemokine- and angiogenic-mediated pathways. An excess of hepatic lipids also serves as an activation signal for the normally quiescent stellate cells and thus initiating the subsequent fibrotic process seen in NASH. Aberrant hepatocyte processing of free fatty acid also causes the release of lipotoxic metabolites (including ceramides, diacylglycerol, lysophosphatidic acid, phosphatidic acid and lysophosphatidylcholine) that trigger lipotoxic NASH hepatocellular injury due to ER stress (Ashraf et. al. Free Radic Res. 2015), impaired autophagy (Amir et. al. Expert Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2011), mitochondria stress, Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK) activation, inflammation, apoptosis and necrosis. The generation of lipotoxic metabolites of fatty acids typically occurs in parallel with the accumulation of TG droplets (steatosis), resulting in a phenotype recognized as NASH where steatosis and features of cellular inflammation and injury are present together. This lipotoxicity model is different from the two-hit hypothesis model of NASH in that the accumulation of TG is not needed for the development of NASH.

Agents are being developed to prevent lipotoxic liver injury, NASH, by specifically limiting/suppressing the pathogenic effects of fatty acids synthesis and metabolism, including ER stress, JNK activation, apoptotic hepatocyte death and oxidative stress (depicted in Fig. 1 above). In this respect, I will next assess the newness of Selonsertib (GS-4997; ASK1 Inhibitor), GS-0976 (ACC inhibitor) and GS-9674 ((FXR agonist)) in the therapeutic approach to NASH.

What is Selonsertib/GS-4997?

Selonsertib is a selective inhibitor of ASK1. ASK1 is a member of the stress-activated mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase kinase (MAPKKK) family. ASK1 is ubiquitously expressed and activated by various types of stress, including ROS, TNF-α and ER stress resulting in the activation of the JNK and p38 signaling pathways. Notably, prolonged activation of JNK induces cell death (Chen et. al. J. Biol. Chem. 1996). Pharmacological inhibition or gene deletion of the ASK1 levels reduces liver steatosis and fibrosis in murine models of diet-induced NASH (Budas et. al. J. Hepatol. abstract, 2016) and acetaminophen liver toxicity (Nakagawa et. al, Gastroenterology, 2008). In contrast, ASK1 was found to acts as tumor suppressor in mouse hepatocellular carcinoma model (Nakagawa et. al. Hepatology, 2011).

Selonsertib is an investigational small molecule that selectively inhibits the downstream effector responses of activated ASK1 in response to oxidative stress. Preclinical studies in a murine model of NASH caused by high-fat/sugar/cholesterol provided the initial evidence that selonsertib significantly reverted abnormal lipid metabolism and homeostasis that correlated with significant improvement in insulin resistance, as well as dampening hepatic inflammation, cellular injury, and fibrosis (Budas et. al. J. Hepatol. abstract, 2016).

To validate their working hypothesis that “selonsertib selectively inhibits oxidative stress-mediated ASK1 activation to resolve early NASH”, the efficacy and safety of selonsertib in histologically proven NASH was assessed in the randomized Phase 2b trial. This trial was conducted in combination with simtuzumab (GS-6624), a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against lysyloxidase-like molecule 2 (LOX2) with documented anti-fibrotic effects (Rotman et. al. Gut, 2017). Recruited diabetic and non-diabetic NASH patients without cirrhosis were randomly assigned to groups given selonsertib@18mg/simtuzumab@125mg (n=32), selonsertib@6mg/simtuzumab@125mg (n=30), or simtuzumab@125mg (n=10) orally once daily with/out food for 24 weeks. At 24 weeks, NASH patients receiving higher dose selonsertib@18mg/simtuzumab@125mg achieved 43% (13/30) fibrosis improvement rate relative to a 30% (8/27) in selonsertib@6mg/simtuzumab@125mg and 20% (2/10) in simtuzumab@125mg alone. In parallel, NASH patients receiving selonsertib (6 and 18mg) also had lower rates of fibrosis progression compared to simtuzumab. Furthermore, biochemical markers of fibrosis (such as hepatic collagen content, liver stiffness, and α-SMA expression) were also suppressed by selonsertib therapy. Although the data was not significantly different from the non-fibrotic responders, nonetheless, fibrosis responders (vs. non-fibrotic responders) also demonstrated improved NASH resolution and diminished steatohepatitis as well as improved liver biochemistry and serum markers of apoptosis and necrosis with a favorable safety profile. The small number of patient population in this study could have impacted the statistical significance of the data in addition to the short time frame. Furthermore, the inclusion of simtuzumab to the treatment groups may have skewed the fibrosis improvement rate in selonsertib groups since the anti-NASH effect in the simtuzumab alone group was ineffectual. This data validates selonertib rather than simtuzumab as having promise as a putative anti-NASH therapy. Gilead has discontinued further clinical evaluation of simtuzumab as an anti-fibrotic therapy.

The results of this exploratory trial (published by Lomba et. al. Hepatology, 2018) provided proof of concept that selonsertib, a selective ASK1 inhibitor, is a putative therapy for early NASH resolution and histological improvement in hepatic fibrosis in patients at risk of progression to cirrhosis. It is well established that NASH patients with fibrosis are more susceptible to developing cirrhosis, liver cancer, and subsequent liver failure, therefore, the anti-NASH benefits of selonsertib monotherapy in improving long-term outcomes associated with NASH-related fibrosis in a randomized controlled trial. Phase 3 trials of selonsertib in patients with NASH and bridging fibrosis (STELLAR-3; n=808; 240 weeks) and compensated cirrhosis (STELLAR-4; n=883; 240 weeks) are ongoing. Enrollment for the STELLAR 3 trail was recently completed with preliminary data from two Phase 3 studies, STELLAR-3 and STELLAR-4, evaluating selonsertib in NASH patients with advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis available in H1/2019.

Combination Study: Selonsertib with GS-0976 and GS-9674

It is anticipated by KOL that the “one pill fits all” is not a feasible therapeutic approach to NASH due to the multiple different causative pathways that promote progression of this disease. However, identifying therapeutic agents that target synergistic pathways should provide significant benefit to a substantial number of NASH patients. Besides, the diversity of NASH patients (discussed in epilogue) fuels the speculation that NASH will likely become a combination treatment: one drug for the fibrosis, one for the metabolic aspect, one for the inflammation; and another for cirrhosis, which speaks to the diversity and dynamism of the NASH therapy pipeline. To understand the potential efficacy of the combination treatment in NASH, I will first briefly summarize (where available) the monotherapy clinical data validating the potential anti-NASH benefits of GS-0976 and GS-9674 for use in combination treatment.

What is GS-0976? GS-0976 is an ACC inhibitor that is in development as monotherapy and combination anti-NASH therapies. ACC catalyzes the carboxylation of acetyl-CoA to malonyl-CoA, which serves as a building block for fatty acid synthesis. The liver itself can contribute to hepatic steatosis by producing lipid from carbohydrate in a process called de novo lipogenesis (DNL). ACC inhibitor inhibits the first step in DNL (i.e. the synthesis of fatty acids that contributes to hepatic steatosis and, subsequently, inflammation and liver fibrosis). Two exploratory Phase 2 clinical trials have provided preliminary data of the potential anti-NASH benefits of GS-0976. The first trial (Lawtz et. al. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2018) found that administration of GS-0976 (20mg; n=10) orally once daily for 12 weeks to NASH patients significantly reduced hepatic DNL (i.e. plasma palmitate levels), steatosis (as reflected by imaging of fat fraction by MRI-PDFF and liver stiffness) and markers of liver injury (i.e. serum ALT levels). In the 2nd trial involving 126 participants, diabetic and non-diabetic NASH patients without cirrhosis were randomly assigned to groups given GS-0976@20mg, GS-0976@5mg, or placebo orally once daily for 12 weeks. Patients receiving the high dose GS-0976 (20mg) exhibited significant reduction in fat fraction compared to placebo (≥30% vs. 15% placebo; P<0.004) with insignificant effects seen with the lower GS-0976 dose. Marker of fibrosis was also significantly reduced by GS-0976 (20mg) treatment. The researchers (Loomba et. al. AASLD abstract, 2017) concluded that GS-0796 appeared to be safe and well-tolerated over 12 weeks of therapy. Both studies validate the efficacy of GS-0976 at inhibiting DNL and liver fat fraction to improve steatosis in NASH.

What is GS-9674? GS-9674 is an FXR agonist is a selective, non-steroidal agonist of the Farnesoid X receptor (FXR), a nuclear hormone receptor that is highly expressed in the gastrointestinal tract and liver. FXR is the primary regulator of bile acid synthesis and plays important roles in glucose and lipid metabolism. There is limited data availability regarding the efficacy of GS-9674 in NASH. However, a Phase 2 monotherapy trial was recently completed with top-line data expected soon.

Preliminary data from a recently completed exploratory 12 week (n=123) Phase 2a combination trial involving selonsertib (ASK1 inhibitor) plus GS-0976 (ACC inhibitor) or GS-9674 (FXR agonist) and each as monotherapy in NASH patients with stage F2 (moderate) to F3 (advanced) fibrosis), revealed diminished/impaired steatosis was greatest in the regimens containing GS-0976 (combined with selonsertib or as monotherapy). The combination regimen also produced the greatest improvement in scar tissue formation reversal, liver biochemistry and/or markers of fibrosis. These limited promising results are now being expanded in an ongoing Phase 2b combination clinical trial involving Selonsertib, GS-9674 and GS-0976 in NASH patients with bridging fibrosis or compensated cirrhosis (n=350; 48 weeks).

No one can conclusively predict the outcome of these trials but we can speculate that the likelihood of success is high. The 3 anti-NASH drug candidates target different causative pathways that have been shown to promote the progression of NASH. Specifically, GS-0976 (ACC inhibitor) is targeting hepatocyte lipotoxicity by suppressing DNL (similar to Aramchol/Galmed) whereas GS-9674 (FXR agonist) is targeting metabolic pathways via inhibiting DNL and/or gluconeogenesis (similar to GFT505/GNFT, OCA/ICPT, IVA337/Inventiva, Seladelpar/CBAY and MGL-3196/MDGL) and Selonsertib (ASK1 inhibitor) targets oxidative stress and inflammation pathways via suppressing cytokine and collagen production, hepatocyte apoptosis as well as limiting stellate cell activation (akin Emricasan/CNAT and Cenicriviroc/AGN/Tobira). A consequence of targeting the different causative pathways is that regression of fibrosis is achieved in patients suffering from NASH.

How large is the addressable market?

The size of the NASH market is huge and estimated at $30 billion or more. It is obvious that Gilead wants a share or the whole jackpot to itself based on its anti-NASH drug therapeutics pipeline. This figure is based on the global statistics that the prevalence of NASH has reached epidemic proportions in developed and developing countries, affecting up to 25% of the global population with ~8% children (Brunt et. al. 2017, Nat. Rev. Endo.; Fan & Farrell, 20009, J. Hepatol.; Younossi et. al. 2016, Hepatol.). Specifically, the incidence of NASH in the US population is estimated to be around 10% with similar rates reported in Europe and proposed to be around 10-25% in Asia, a continent with 45% of the global population (Fan & Farrell, 20009, J. Hepatol.). Besides, NASH is an ongoing medical concern that seems to have no end in sight due to urbanization, increasing affluence, widespread increase in sedentary lifestyles and diet westernization. There is currently no FDA approved treatment for NASH but there are many ongoing clinical trials at varying stages of development. In my opinion, Gilead would be a major player but unlikely to dominate the NASH therapeutic market similar to its dominance of anti-viral therapeutics. The reason being that there is so much diversity in the NASH patient population that personalized therapy based on severity of disease and treatment response may be required for possibly a majority of NASH patients. However, Gilead could always try acquiring its competitors to truly dominate the market. Notwithstanding, Gilead could capture a significant portion of the market in patients diagnosed with NAFL or simple fatty liver who need pharmacological intervention (such as ACC inhibitor, GS-0976) due to their inability to suppress/limit hepatic fatty accumulation via modification of behavioral lifestyle.

Risks and Business

Gilead has multiple shots on goal, numerous approved products and several (early to late stage) drug candidates and cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $32.1 billion as of March 31, 2018, compared to $36.7 billion in 2017. Total revenue for the year March 31, 2018, was $5.1 billion compared to $6.5 billion in 2017 with net income $1.5 billion or $1.17 per diluted share in 2018 compared to $2.7 billion or $2.05 per diluted share in 2017. Total product sales for the first quarter of 2018 were $5.0 billion compared to $6.4 billion for the same period in 2017. During the first quarter of 2018, Gilead generated $2.3 billion in operating cash flow, fully repaid the $4.5 billion term loans borrowed in connection with Gilead’s acquisition of Kite, utilized $1.0 billion on stock repurchases and paid cash dividends of $753 million. Risks for the company include lack of efficacy in the ongoing clinical trials and potential delays or failure to gain approval by regulatory bodies. 2018 and beyond will be an exciting year for the company and its shareholders with numerous major catalysts at play. Each of these catalysts has the potential to drive shares up significantly.

Epilogue

The variety of putative anti-NASH therapeutics under development is like a “buffet” where there is something for everyone. This is important and needed since NASH is characterized by the significant needs for monotherapies as well combination therapies that will limit, dampen and quench the deleterious multifactorial symptomatic effects of this disease. The realization that NASH patients can be diverse since NASH affect individuals differently helps explain why the outcomes of hepatic steatosis (i.e. fatty liver) differ between individuals. Specifically, why do some patients with hepatic steatosis develop NASH and subsequent fibrosis whilst others don’t? Could it be that the intestinal flora of some patients with fatty liver are able to exert anti-inflammatory/protective responses that limit the lipotoxic potential of fatty acid metabolism in the liver; an effect that probably hinders the development of NASH? This seems logical, given that majority (75%) of hepatic blood supply is from the gastrointestinal tract via the portal vein. This differing outcome of hepatic steatosis in individuals is reminiscent of hepatitis C-infected individuals where individuals that mount a vigorous anti-viral response clear the virus whereas those unable to clear the virus progress to chronic hepatitis C infection. Talking about diversity of NASH patients, not all NASH patients are obese or diabetic, as a matter of fact, NASH patients of Chinese descent (Sears D. Fatty Liver. Medscape website) tend not to be obese (in the interim) like their western counterparts. This supports the notion that fatty acid metabolites (i.e. non-triglyceride lipotoxicity hypothesis) rather than triglyceride accumulation (i.e. two-hit hypothesis) may underlie the development of NASH in some patients, if not all. Finally, why are some NASH patients more responsive to anti-NASH therapeutics and others exhibit limited or no efficacy to a similar treatment? The diverse nature of NASH patients may suggest that non-invasive biomarkers may be needed to match NASH patients to the appropriate clinical trials and drug regimen. In my humble opinion, the “one pill fits all” therapeutic approach to NASH is not a plausible approach but monotherapy and/or combination therapies that target synergistic pathways to block different aspects of NASH pathogenesis should be considered a winner or a front-runner.

