Value Stocks To Outperform Growth - Q2 Macro Outlook

The U.S. growth and credit cycle is getting long in the tooth. Where do we sit now vs. previous cycles and will late cycle concerns also favor value allocations?

After an incredibly volatile end to Q1, there currently seems to be a tussle between investor sentiment, which remains high, and equity valuations, which remain at historic highs, particularly in developed markets. Will this impact asset allocation as it relates to equities? I think so, and I believe that the endless allocations to growth and momentum plays are over, and that investor capital will have to become smarter to find pockets of growth at a discount to intrinsic value.

Economic and earnings surprises should start to diminish as we head later into the growth and credit cycle, which is largely reflected when looking at earnings growth forecasts going into 2019 (check YoY % change in earnings estimates here). At this stage in the cycle, when we know valuations are concerning and volatility has picked up, it certainly seems prudent to take advantage of favorable sentiment, but at a reasonable price. It's mean reversion vs. reflexivity, and you should shelter your portfolio behind a few economic moats. Out of interest sake, best performers by ETF YTD:

Symbol Name YTD Return VMAX REX VolMAXX Long VIX Futures Strategy ETF 78.27% NIB iPath Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa ETN 52.23% WTIU ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN 44.60% TAPR Barclays Inverse U.S. Treasury Aggregate ETN 28.83% SZK ProShares Ultrashort Consumer Goods 26.72% UBIO ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq Biotechnology -21.28% CANE Teucrium Sugar -21.17% INDL Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares -18.50% TUR iShares MSCI Turkey ETF -17.58% NUGT Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X Shares -16.93%

Investor Sentiment Vs. Stock Valuations

This is a key part of the story as it relates to equities and how to construct a portfolio going into the rest of this quarter. While investor sentiment remains strong, it seems that valuations will now become a greater focus as underlying economic growth which was previously priced into assets has now been crystallized, according to recent data, and the market is going to adopt a "prove that you can do more" attitude when it comes to stock valuations and buying decisions. This is contrary to 2017 where investors piled into equities blindly, with blatant disregard for valuations.

State Street's investor confidence index, which measures the risk appetites of institutional investors in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, currently clocks in at 114.5 points, a 1 year high. Barron's latest Big Money Poll of professional investors finds the majority (55%) remain bullish on the outlook for equities, while the bears make up only 11%. Additionally, 58% of McKinsey Economic Conditions Survey participants say conditions in their home economies are better today than 6 months ago, with Latin America and India reporting the rosiest views.

Stock valuations paint a different picture though. The Shiller cyclically adjusted P/E ratio (CAPE) remains at one of the highest levels in history, lower only to the dot-com bubble of the late 90's, currently sitting at 31.5, where the mean value = 16.15. Morningstar's Price/Fair value estimates = 1.03, indicating equities continue to be overvalued on an aggregate basis. Interestingly, when evaluating 29 major economies across all regions, the majority (51%) look slightly overvalued when comparing their current P/E vs. a 5-year average.

Update (May 2) 5-year average P/E Current P/E Undervalued U.S. 15.97 24.16 No Canada 18.63 16.8 Yes Mexico 32.39 18.3 Yes Eurozone 16.86 17.1 No UK 16.22 17.1 No France 16.14 17.3 No Germany 14.98 14.3 Yes Italy -124.29 12.66 No Russia 7.34 7.7 No Turkey 17.29 9.4 Yes Brazil 18.28 20.4 No Chile 22.42 22.16 Yes S. Africa 20.22 19.1 Yes China 13.48 17.58 No Japan 16.62 27.1 No India 19.20 23.23 No S. Korea 13.58 13.06 Yes Hong Kong 14.67 12.77 Yes Taiwan 14.68 15.94 No Australia 17.54 16.4 Yes Malaysia 28.32 16.51 Yes Philippines 21.51 21.14 Yes Singapore 15.11 18.16 No Thailand 14.01 17.9 No Indonesia 21.52 19.6 Yes Vietnam 19.11 15.22 Yes Saudi Arabia 16.45 No Qatar 17.94 12.95 Yes UAE 16.71 14.42 Yes

See the contrast? Our guess is that valuations will continue to plague stock performance for the remainder of the quarter, and that stock allocations will have to be done on a deep value basis, or by identifying unique short-term catalysts and special situations.

No more easy money in stocks? Where are we in the cycle?

Stock prices today reflect what investors will believe will happen in the real economy going into a future, which means they basically act like an economic crystal ball. That being said, they've done a good job predicting growth, both on an economic scale and in terms of corporate earnings. The key question after Q1 is: Have prices overestimated growth going into 2019? Let's take a look at some hard data:

The IMF is maintaining its global growth forecast of 3.9% for both 2018 and 2019, while it has upwardly revised growth for 95 countries for 2018 and a further 102 for 2019. Positive, indeed. If we look at where we currently stand in terms of the economic, or credit, cycle, specifically in the U.S., we've noted that after looking into growth cycles in the U.S., and calculating the cumulative economic growth for each cycle and adjusting for inflation, we currently sit around the median point, and around 11% under the average rate, indicating there is still a little room left in the current cycle.

Trough Peak # of months Cumulative GDP growth Cumulative CPI Cumulative Real GDP growth per cycle May 1954 Aug. 1957 40 24.46% 5.00% 18.53% April 1958 April 1960 24 16.58% 2.00% 14.30% Feb. 1961 Dec. 1969 108 99.37% 27.00% 56.98% Nov. 1970 Nov. 1973 37 35.51% 16.00% 16.82% March 1975 Jan. 1980 59 72.67% 48.00% 16.67% July 1980 July 1981 12 16.47% 11.00% 4.93% Nov. 1982 July 1990 93 76.97% 33.00% 33.06% March 1991 March 2001 122 73.55% 31.00% 32.48% Nov. 2001 Dec. 2007 74 137.23% 18.00% 101.04% June 2009 Dec. 2017 104 37.63% 14.00% 20.73% Extreme number of months 122 Mean Growth Months 67 Extreme real growth 101.04% Median Cumulative Real Growth 19.63% Median growth in months 66 Mean Cumulative Real Growth 31.55%

Looking at the credit cycle, specifically in the U.S., current private debt to GDP equals 200%, above the 1995-2017 average of 189% and just below the all time high of 212% reached in 2009. A little worrying considering we equity bull markets live and die by credit cycles.

Looking at the longer-term credit cycle, we're pretty much at the all time high and miles above the historical average of 575.64 USD since 1950.

What does this mean for stocks? Put simply, companies are going to have to continue to prove to the market that they are capable of continuing to surprise with earnings and revenue. So far so good this earnings season, with Thomson Reuters April positive/negative favorable with a 1.2 earnings surprise ratio, and 78% of companies beating earnings expectations which had reported by 30 April in the U.S. We're going to need some serious late cycle boost + U.S. supply side stimulus to pull through ASAP if we're going to see these types of surprises continuing for the next 18 months.

What does this mean in terms of asset allocation?

It would seem prudent to begin rolling out of richly valued equities into some deep value plays which have been ignored in favor of growth and momentum allocations. There are still plenty of opportunities to be captured around the world in terms of aggregate demand. The consumer has not looked this good in a long time, and we are in an unprecedented period of innovation. Simple index allocations are not going to cut it for the remainder of 2018.

Bonds are still going to struggle as we head toward the end of the credit cycle and a synchronized global increase in inflation begins to arrive. It would make sense to keep your duration short and avoid rate sensitivity as well as overly leveraged corporates.

Global Macro SWOT Analysis

Strengths Weaknesses Investor sentiment

Current corporate earnings

Global growth realized forecasts

Political stability

Inflation 2019 earnings growth projections

Firms returning cash to investors instead of investing in new projects

Creeping uncertainty and volatility Threats Opportunities Trade disruptions

Interest rates

Chinese credit

U.S. credit cycle Firms investing excess cash productively and late cycle acquisitions

The emerging Asian consumer

A new age in transportation

New payment processing methods

Disclosure: I am/we are long VXUS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are looking to exit VXUS in the next 30 days.