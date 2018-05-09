Why I Voted In Favor Of GNC's Hayao Deal

As the unofficial (and unpaid) ambassador for GNC Holdings, Inc.'s (GNC) turnaround, I write to make the case for why retail GNC shareholders should strongly consider voting in favor of the Harbin/CITIC (Hayao) deal. Note that most of this piece is from my Market Adventures site when I published: Waist Deep In The Weeds (April 30th).

Although I understand the principal concern of retail holders, currently undecided and sitting on the fence, is the dilution, whereby 56 million shares would convert to equity at $5.35, let me walk reader through why this deal is in their best interest. My chief argument is that this $300 million in the form of a convertible preferred is both the antidote to the kryptonite of GNC's leveraged balance sheet and elixir in that GNC's China EBITDA should grow like a weed.

So despite the fact that GNC's management team successfully got most of its term loan (B-1) refinanced, it is crystal clear that the holdouts, still controlling $150 million of TL (B-1) debt and most likely still heavily short its stock, were convinced, back in Q1 2018, that they could have driven GNC's stock to zero by blowing up the refinancing. So despite being unsuccessful, as GNC did successfully refinance the debt, the $150 million of TL (B-1) debt is still due on March 1, 2019.

Enclosed below, please find my updated and most conservative pro-forma interest expense model that refreshes my pro-forma version created on 3/1/2018.

If you get into the weeds of GNC's 10-Q, and lending deck exhibits, GNC needs to pay $150.6 million of principal for its TL (B-1), $43 million of amortization (principal) off for it TL (B-2) (over the next twelve months) and $19.6 million of "OID" in connection with the refinancing. They already paid Goldman Sachs its expensive, albeit essential, $16.7 million fee for its investment banking services (this took place in Q1 2018).

In the second section of the exhibit (purple and blue), I estimate the flow of funds once GNC receives its $300 million proceeds from Hayao.

As you can see, my update model matches GNC's Q1 2018 balance sheet.

In terms of other finer details, GNC needs to pay down or reduce the principal balance of its 8/15/2020 (busted) convertible bonds to a balance of $50 million (from $188.565 million) by May 2020 or both the new TL (B-2) and ABL maturity date springs forwards from March 2021 (the TL (B-2) and from December 2022 (for the ABL) to May 2020.

Also, there is a sequence of how GNC's free cash flow is earmarked for debt principal repayment. So based on this, (and I need to clarify with GNC Pittsburgh), if GNC uses most of the Harbin proceeds for debt repayment, FY 2018 "excess cash flow" will be at the 50% threshold and targeted towards the TL (B-2) payment. So if FY 2018 free cash flow is $90 to $110 million (and let's pick $100 million), it appears that GNC "might", emphasis on might, be able to use $50 million to buy back the convertibles. In other words, the new credit facilities forces the company to pay down and reduce debt principal as fast as they can. Although restrictive, this is good for us equity holders, as the highly leveraged balance sheet is why GNC's equity trades at such a pessimistic valuation.

Here is the specific language:

Under the Company’s Term Loan Agreement and ABL Credit Agreement (collectively, the "Credit Facilities"), the Company is required to make certain mandatory prepayments, including a requirement to prepay first the Tranche B-2 Term Loan (until repaid in full), second the FILO Term Loan (until repaid in full, but only if such prepayment is permitted under the ABL Credit Agreement), and third the Tranche B-1 Term Loan, in each case annually with amounts based on excess cash flow, as defined in the Company’s Credit Facilities, based on the results of the Company for the prior fiscal year. The first such payment will be due with respect to the year ending December 31, 2018. The payment will be 75% of excess cash flow for each such fiscal year, subject to a reduction to 50% based on the attainment of a certain Consolidated Net First Lien Leverage Ratio, and will be reduced by certain scheduled debt payment amounts. The Company expects this excess cash flow payment to be between $20 million and $30 million at 50% and $50 million and $60 million at 75% with respect to the year ending December 31, 2018, which is expected to be paid in the first quarter of 2019. The proceeds from the Harbin transaction, if received and used to pay down the debt prior to December 31, 2018, is expected to result in the Company's excess cash flow payment being at 50%.

Also, I updated GNC's Q1 segment data.





In Q1 2018, the U.S. operating margins are stabilizing and international business continues to be a gem. The manufacturing/ wholesale business is fine, but margins were a touch light. Last week, I did connect with GNC's Head of IR, Matt Milanovich, to discuss this any many other topics. Matt noted that the company deliberately decided to scale back a few small third party manufacturing contracts to add capacity to support its higher margin international franchise and domestic businesses. Again, GNC Pittsburgh is laser focused on improving company wide gross margins.

For your reference, here is the data from FY 2017 and FY 2016 (I didn't spend the time checking if the small accounting changes shifted prior ratios, as it should not be material). Keep in my the gold card revenues greatly enhanced GNC's Q1 2017 operating income for the U.S. & Canadian divisions.

FY 2017

FY 2016

What GNC Pittsburgh Can Do

GNC's management needs to make a somewhat detailed presentation of the opportunity in China. This would help court the buy side that might be intrigued, but on the fence, and it could help win folks unsure of the merits of the deal. Finally, it is time for Bob Moran to strongly consider buying another 1 million shares of GNC. My contacts in Asia, that move in hedge fund circles, want to see conviction in the form of insider buying, given how much shares have fallen.

Takeaway

Voting in favor of the Hayao deal is smart in that it de-risks GNC's balance sheet and eliminates any near term default risk associated with the $150 million from the hold outs still long $150.6 million (face value) due March 1, 2019. So despite the dilution, the should re-price GNC higher, as the EV/EBITDA multiple will expand. More importantly, finalizing the Hayao deal might actually get the buy side to build a flyer position for a potential two, three, or four bagger. Moreover, as I have discussed ad nauseam in prior pieces, China has the most exciting VMS market in the world in terms of size and projected growth rates. Given the sophistication, market access, and distribution of Hayao, they are the perfect partner for GNC to bring its great products to 1 billion plus Chinese consumers.

So, no question, GNC's refinancing was expensive and annualized interest is similarly expensive, but the Hayao deal is a good one. If GNC's FY 2018 EBITDA is $225 million (or more), as Q1 FY 2018 numbers were Adjusted $59.7 million, GNC has plenty of EBITDA power for its expensive interest coverage and will generate a decent amount of free cash flow coverage to continue reducing debt principal.

Despite GNC's stock price, retail holders need to see the forest for the trees, and the dilution is worth it. So unequivocally, I would argue, it is in GNC shareholders' best interest to approve this deal!

Appendix

Here is a recent Bloomberg snapshot for analyst consensus estimates for FY 2018 Adjusted EBITDA.

