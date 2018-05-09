Fabrinet: Gearing Up For A Rebound?

Fabrinet (FN) reported financial results for Q3 2018 Monday and the results point to a possible boost in optical demand. The company beat on revenue and delivered in-line EPS, but guidance for Q4, which came in above consensus and indicates sequential growth in the quarter, was the catalyst that pushed the stock higher by 7.5% as I write this. I think these results might mean that FN is gearing up for a rebound.

It's been a struggle for FN shareholders over the past year with the stock hovering around even over that time frame while the rest of the market has risen by double digits. When I wrote my most recent article on the stock back in February, FN was trading at $28.50 and the outlook was pretty bleak. Regardless, I recommended buying due to the low valuation and the unbuilt but necessary capacity for 100G. Since then, the stock is up 23% and the short-term horizon looks bullish. My previous article can be read here.

For Q3, Fabrinet reported revenue of $332.2 million, which fell 9.4% YoY and beat estimates by $13 million, and EPS of $0.71, which fell 12.6% YoY and was in-line with estimates. In addition, the company generated $61.5 million in free cash flow YTD relative to $3 million in FCF through the first three quarters of the previous year, which is an obvious positive development, especially during a time when growth is stalling. These results were solid but the real catalyst for FN was its guidance for the upcoming fourth quarter.

Here is what CFO TS Ng stated on the Q3 conference call about the outlook for Q4:

With that background, we anticipate revenue to be in the range of $334 million to $342 million, an increase from the third quarter as Seamus indicated... From an earnings perspective, we anticipate non-GAAP net income per share in the four quarter to be in the range of $0.73 to $0.77... we are pleased to have delivered revenue in the third quarter that was above our guidance range and are enthusiastic about increasing revenue in the fourth quarter as customer demand across our diverse range of program stabilize or improve.

To put it into context, the midpoint of revenue guidance is 2% higher than consensus estimates and the midpoint of EPS was in-line with consensus estimates. With Q4 potentially heralding a rebound in demand for the optical space, I think the near-term outlook for FN looks bright. It'll be interesting to see what other optical companies report, but this is a good start.

Adding to this, Fabrinet says it expects moderate growth in datacom and telecom in Q4, which is a positive sign considering datacom has been driving most of the recent growth in the optical space while telecom has been lagging behind, specifically in China. Telecom returning to growth would be a huge boon for Fabrinet and other companies in the optical industry. The company reported that telecom grew 6% QoQ in Q3 and with growth projected to continue in Q4, this is a promising sign.

One last interesting tidbit from the conference call regards ZTE, the Chinese telecom firm that was sanctioned by the United States last month. When the sanctions were announced, many optical stocks dove as investors weighed the hit to revenue and profits. Acacia Communications (ACIA) was the biggest loser because a large portion of their revenue was derived from ZTE, but FN was hit as well, dropping approximately 10% on the day sanctions were announced. On the Q3 CC, Fabrinet stated that the sanctions had just a $7 million hit to Q4 revenue guidance or about 2% of the total. This should put to bed any concerns regarding Fabrinet's liability there and remove a downward catalyst.

Investor Takeaway

Ultimately, I think this earnings report is a positive sign for FN shareholders and for the optical industry as a whole. A rebound has been imminent considering 100G remains unimplemented in datacenters and telecom networks worldwide, and now, with Fabrinet anticipating sequential growth in datacom and telecom, that rebound might be underway.

I think FN remains attractive as a mainstay contract manufacturer with a diversified revenue stream and low valuation. Assuming revenue and EPS don't grow from here, Fabrinet's annual run rate for EPS is about $3, which comes out to a P/E of about 11.7. That multiple reflects fears that the current slowdown will persist, but I think even if a modest rebound were to occur, we can see FN run higher from here.

Best of luck!

