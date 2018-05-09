Convergys (CVG) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Convergys Corp. (NYSE:CVG) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 9, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

David E. Stein - Convergys Corp.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Analysts

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

William A. Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Vincent A. Colicchio - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

Operator

Welcome to the Convergys First Quarter 2018 Earnings Teleconference. Your lines have been placed on listen-only until the question-and-answer session. This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. David Stein, Vice President of Investor Relations.

David E. Stein - Convergys Corp.

Thank you, Angela; and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Convergys first quarter 2018 earnings call and webcast presentation. Please note that slides accompanying today's prepared remarks are available on the Convergys Investor Relations website under Events & Presentations.

Today's call contains forward-looking statements that address our expected future performance and that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, or future events, or developments. Please refer to yesterday's earnings release and our most recent filings with the SEC for additional information regarding uncertainties that could affect our future financial results. This includes the risk factors provided in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Also, during the call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted free cash flow, operating income, EBITDA, and EPS, as well as constant currency revenue growth. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is available in the news release and on the convergys.com website, under Investor (sic) [Investors] (00:01:56).

With me on the call today are Andrea Ayers, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Andre Valentine, our Chief Financial Officer. Andrea will provide a summary of our operating performance; and Andre will cover our financial results and business outlook. Then, we'll open the call for your questions.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Andrea.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Thanks, David. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We generated revenue, earnings, and cash flow consistent with our expectations for the first quarter. Revenue was $674 million in the quarter. On an adjusted basis, EBITDA was $83 million, and EPS was $0.41. We also generated $17 million of free cash flow.

During the quarter, we returned $25 million to investors through our share repurchase program and quarterly dividend. Consistent with our commitment to disciplined capital deployment, we're pleased to raise the quarterly dividend 10%. This marks six consecutive years of dividend growth. On an annualized basis, this increased dividend translates to $0.44 per share.

Now, let's review our first quarter operating performance in more detail. In terms of revenue, the expected volume fluctuations with a few clients more than offset growth with several existing and new clients in the first quarter. Despite the continuing headwinds with our two largest clients, demand remained strong for our breadth and depth of capabilities, and we grew during the quarter with a number of other clients in the communications, technology, financial services, healthcare, and retail industries. This included growth with 9 of our top 20 clients. To embark on our next phase of growth, our focus is on enhancing partnerships with our existing clients and further penetrating high-growth opportunities.

Moving to new business, our continued investment in voice and digital solutions to deliver brand-differentiating customer experiences for our clients helped drive another quarter of solid new business signings. During the first quarter, we signed new business worth $115 million in 2018 revenue. Over three dozen existing and new clients awarded incremental business. This included a broad mix of wins across contact types and vertical markets.

Moving to profitability, on an adjusted basis, first quarter operating income and EBITDA were in line with our expectations. As we indicated on our last call, late in the first quarter, we took actions to streamline operations and position the company for profitable growth and value-creation. Moving forward, we remain focused on maintaining tight control over our cost structure and providing more value for our clients and shareholders.

In summary, we performed as expected in the quarter; we're signing new business which is helping us to expand and diversify our client base; we continue to invest in our unique global platform to drive long-term profitable growth; and we remain committed to returning capital to our investors.

Now, on a personal note, as you know, in January, we announced that I am transitioning from my role at Convergys. I want to express my deep appreciation to all of our people who have been responsible for everything we accomplished during the dynamic period in our industry. Our collective efforts have resulted in rewarding career paths for employees, premier solutions for clients, and a solid foundation for the future.

The board and I are committed to ensuring a smooth transition to the next leader of Convergys. The board has retained a leading search firm. They are seeking candidates with a record of driving growth and strong performance; and work is progressing as expected.

Now, Andre will provide more detail on our financial results and guidance.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Thank you, Andrea; and good morning. I'll begin with the review of our financial results for the quarter, and then discuss our business outlook for the remainder of the year.

Revenue in the first quarter was $674 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased 10% compared with last year, mostly due to the continued headwinds with our two largest clients. Reported revenue reflected a positive foreign currency impact of $19 million. In terms of vertical markets, as I mentioned in our last call, we have expanded our disclosure and now report revenue in six verticals. In addition to communications, technology, financial services, and the other vertical, we now break out revenue contributions from our retail and healthcare clients.

I'll briefly review the key factors impacting revenue in each vertical. In the Communications vertical, positive revenue contributions in the quarter included strength with several communications clients, particularly in Europe and favorable foreign currency impacts. More than offsetting this growth was the impact of work moving offshore and lower contact rates, with our largest communications client, which resulted in a decrease of approximately $40 million and elimination and consolidation of some programs with a couple of other U.S.-based clients. For the remainder of the year, we expect the year-over-year decrease in this vertical to narrow, as the offshoring impact with our largest client shrinks, and we continue to grow with several other communications clients.

In the Technology vertical, positive revenue contributions in the first quarter included growth in the number of software and device manufacturers. This was more than offset by the impact of elimination and consolidation of some programs and volume softness with our largest technology client, which resulted in a decrease with that client of approximately $10 million. For the remainder of the year, in the Technology vertical, we expect to experience the normal seasonal trough in the second quarter. The year-over-year decrease in this vertical should narrow over time, as growth for several software and device manufacturers partially offset continued softness with our largest technology client.

In the Financial Services vertical, positive revenue contributions in the first quarter included new program ramps with several banking, financial services, and insurance companies. Offsetting these gains were the impact of episodic program completions and volume softness with an online service provider and a large credit card issuer. For the remainder of the year, we expect year-over-year comparisons to improve as we ramp new Financial Services wins.

In the Retail vertical, volume increases on e-commerce programs with several existing clients and important new logos drove double-digit growth in the first quarter. For the remainder of the year, we expect to see continued strength with several retail clients.

In the Healthcare vertical, we experienced solid growth in the quarter with a number of healthcare providers. Offsetting these gains was the impact of one client, which significantly reduced its seasonal ramp compared with last year. For the remainder of this year, we expect a normal seasonal trough in the second quarter in the Healthcare vertical, and then steady state volumes until we ramp up later in the year to support open enrollment.

In the Other vertical, growth with a large logistics client was more than offset by volume softness and program completions with a couple of automotive clients. To the remainder of the year, we expect to see generally stable volumes in this vertical.

In terms of total reported revenue, moving forward, we expect volume fluctuations with our largest clients to negatively impact our year-over-year revenue comparison in the second quarter and a narrowing of our year-over-year gap throughout the remainder of the year. On a sequential basis, we expect to see a sequential revenue decrease of 3% to 4% in the second quarter, which is an improvement compared with last year. This more normal seasonal pattern positions us for customary sequential improvements in revenue, as new programs begin to ramp in the back half of the year.

In terms of our regional mix of contact center employees, at the end of the quarter, 45% of our employees were in the Philippines; 18% were in North America; 17% were in EMEA; 12% in India, Southeast Asia and China; and 8% in Latin America.

Turning to profitability, on an adjusted basis, operating income was $60 million in the first quarter, and operating margin was 8.9%. First quarter EBITDA was $83 million, and EBITDA margin was 12.3%. During the quarter, we continued to benefit from efficient labor management and a modest tailwind from exchange rate fluctuations. Offsetting this improvement was a negative impact of lower call volumes compared with last year.

Adjusted net income was $40 million in the first quarter; adjusted earnings per share was $0.41. Discrete actions in the first quarter included $7 million of CEO transition costs, $6 million of facility exit costs, and $5 million of severance charges to streamline our operations. Based on accounting rules, we expect to take additional charges of approximately $10 million during the balance of the year for CEO transition and additional facility exit costs.

GAAP results for the quarter also included $7 million of amortization for acquired intangible assets, $1 million of depreciation from the fair value write-up of acquired property and equipment, and a $9 million tax benefit related to the favorable outcome of a tax audit. GAAP results for the first quarter of 2017 included $13 million of discrete severance costs, $7 million of amortization expense, $1 million of fair value depreciation, and $2 million of integration costs.

Moving forward, in advance of new program ramps in the back half of the year, particularly with clients in Europe, we expect increased investment in Asia recruiting and training to compress margins temporarily in the second quarter compared with last year. As a result, we expect to see a year-over-year and sequential decrease in adjusted operating income in the second quarter. Beginning in the third quarter, we anticipate sequential improvements in profitability as new programs come online.

Moving to cash flow, we generated $17 million of adjusted free cash flow in the first quarter. This excludes cash payments of $10 million for offshore withholding taxes associated with year-end 2017 international cash balances repatriated to the United States in the quarter. We continue to expect free cash flow to approximate net income over time.

Turning to the balance sheet. At the end of the first quarter, we had cash and short-term investments of $199 million. Approximately 80% of this cash was offshore. Net debt was $81 million. Also, in the quarter, we repurchased $16 million of stock and paid a $9 million dividend. Yesterday, we were pleased to increase the quarterly dividend by 10%. This continues our record of raising our dividend every year since we initiated it in 2012 and brings our quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share.

At the end of the first quarter, our gross leverage remained below 1 times EBITDA, and our liquidity remains strong with over $500 million of cash and undrawn lines of credit available. Our current liquidity, including increased access to our offshore cash, gives us significant financial flexibility. Our priorities for capital deployment remain funding organic and strategic growth opportunities, as well as returning capital to shareholders through our dividend and share repurchases.

Now, I will turn to our business outlook for 2018. One quarter in the year, we are confirming our full-year guidance. We continue to expect a constant currency revenue decrease of up to 7% for 2018. This includes the combined headwinds with our two largest clients of approximately 5% to 6% of total company revenue and stability across the remainder of our business. We expect a decrease with our largest client to narrow, as most of the offshore impact abates later in the year.

Regarding reported revenue, based on current exchange rates, we expect an approximate $40 million positive impact from currency movements for the full year. Our profit expectations also remain unchanged. We continue to expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to approximate 12.5% in 2018.

In light of the enactment of the 2017 tax reform bill, we continue to expect our adjusted effective tax rate to approximate 25% in 2018. This rate includes provision for offshore withholding taxes related to cash repatriation that we previously did not include in our adjusted results, and other impacts based on our current assumptions for earnings by jurisdiction, income tax levels and tax deductions, and pending finalization of the regulations associated with tax reform. Note that our adjusted effective tax rate came in 1.5% higher than expected in the first quarter, reflecting changes in the proportion of earnings by jurisdiction. And we continue to see modest

jurisdictional mix impacts on our rate.

We assume an average of 99 million diluted shares outstanding for the full year. As a result, we expect an adjusted EPS decrease of up to 10% for the full year. These expectations include sequential decreases in revenue and profitability in the second quarter, sequential improvement beginning in the third quarter of the year.

Our business outlook does not include acquisition-related impacts such as: intangible amortization; fair value write-up depreciation; or transaction integration costs. Also, not included in the guidance are impacts from discrete severance, facilities, and CEO transition costs, future currency fluctuations, non-cash pension settlement charges, any discrete significant tax adjustments, or future share repurchase activities.

At this time, Angela, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. We will now begin the question-and-answer session of today's conference. Our first question is from Ashwin Shirvaikar of Citi. Please go ahead.

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Thanks. Good morning.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Hi, Ashwin.

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. How are you?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Good.

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

I guess my question is, I know that for some time, you've kind of tended to focus on the two clients within Communications that have been shrinking. But as I look at the side-by-side revenue by vertical comparison, the only part that grows is Retail for at least for 1Q 2018 or 1Q 2017. And my question really is when you say growth with 9 of top 20 clients, are the other 11 kind of flattish for the most part, other than the two that we know are shrinking? And how can we get to say 14 or 15 clients growing? I know it's a broader question, but I mean is that an expectation this year?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Yeah. Ashwin, in certain quarters, if you go back, we have quarters where it's 14 or 15 of them growing in a quarter. I think that what you see us disclosing there is kind of just what our quarterly experience was this quarter with them, and it was across multiple verticals.

So, we saw some growth in EMEA, for instance, with Communications. We saw some movement, as you pointed out with Communications. We definitely saw some growth with Retail. We saw growth across those verticals that you heard me kind of talk through in our script. And so, it just varies each quarter in terms of what's our existing clients and that growing, and then what new logo is ramping in.

So, as we approach Q2, for instance, we've got some ramping going on with both existing clients and some new logo ramping as well in the quarter. So, it really is because of the size of the portfolio and the number of vertical, and number of clients, and programs within the vertical, it's different each quarter. And so, it's not unusual for us to have the mid-teens growth across the top 20 in a quarter. It just didn't happen in the quarter we're reporting on now.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Ashwin I would say that absent those very, very large relationships that we've talked about, the movements in our top 20, both up and down, are relatively modest. And so, for that reason, you could see that 9 out of 20 move around. I would expect a couple of things to happen over the balance of the year. One, as we've said, we expect the year-over-year decrease with our largest client to narrow. There will still be decreases, but they will not be at the $40 million level that we saw here in Q1. I think you will see ,over the balance of the year, the number of growing clients across the top 20 also edging its way up. And that's all kind of incorporated in our guidance.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Yeah. And, Ashwin, it goes without saying that, that movement offshore with our largest client ends up being a net positive for us over time, just because while the revenues is tough when you move that volume offshore, the overall contribution to the company is good. And we're kind of this year getting through that big migration with that client that we did last year.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

The other thing, Ashwin, that I'll point out is it's kind of artificial to stop at the top 20. We do, if you look at the next kind of clients 20 through 35, have a lot of positive movement, particularly with clients in EMEA, but also in some of our smaller verticals here in North America. So, it's a portfolio.

Given the size of movements particularly with our largest client, it's hard to outrun that. So, certainly part and parcel, hitting our revenue guidance, which is to see year-over-year decreases decrease over the balance of the year, part of that is – and that narrowing that I've referred to with our largest client, as well as, continued growth across – or a little of an edging up across the balance of clients kind of, call it, 2 through 35-ers or so (00:21:50).

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Got it. That's very good color. I guess, staying on the sort of growth angle, if you will, the new business findings that you have, if you were to spread those over the new classification of verticals, where would that new business signings fall, generally speaking? And is it well-diversified? Any comments on that would be helpful.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Sure. It's well-diversified. It's well-diversified in terms of the vertical markets; it's well-diversified in terms of the geographies that it represents; and it's well-diversified in terms of the work types that it represents. So, again, you've heard me say before that I feel very good about the platform that our team takes to market. And I feel very good about the verticals we've chosen to participate in. And we see that in those signings results.

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Got you. Thank you both.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Dave Koning of Baird. Please go ahead.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Hey, guys.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Hey.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Thanks for the increased disclosure on the segments, that's pretty cool. And I guess can you walk through – this is kind of a long question. But can you walk through again kind of the normal sequential patterns of those three kind of new sub segments in both normal, and again, kind of what you expect this year, just so we can kind of see how those progress?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Yeah, David. So, the two new ones are Retail and Healthcare, and then I think there's the leftover of kind of Other, right. So, Retail and Healthcare, both see very strong Q4s for different reasons, and some of that strength continues into Q1, all right. So, they would tend to go, and then you would see softness in Q2 that would be their trough. And then you would see a ramping beginning in Q3 as we prepare for, in the case of Retail, the Christmas Holiday season; and in the case of Healthcare, open enrollment. And then the other, I think, is a set of verticals that are not particularly seasonal. And so, I think you would see that be relatively flat, absent new client wins. But from a pure volume perspective for those clients, relatively flat.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. And you kind of said that this year follows those same normal sequential patterns as previous years.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

I think it would, kind of lost in the mix. And we talked about this a little bit in the prepared remarks in Healthcare. We did have – and you'll recall this, I think, from our comments about Q4, we had one client in the Healthcare vertical that we saw a very muted ramp with in Q4 of 2017. That had a follow-on impact into 2018, and particularly, Q1 of 2018. Absent that one client, we would have shown double-digit growth within Healthcare. And that year-over-year impact with that client as we exit Q1 is largely behind us.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. Okay. Great. Thanks. And then, I guess, secondly, on margins, so EBITDA margin, adjusted margin, I think, was down 130 basis points in Q1. And it sounds like down again year-over-year in Q2. So, let's just say, for the first half, it's down 100 basis points, but for the whole year, it's expected to be about flat. So, you really need to pick up those 100 basis points back in the second half. How was that going to happen? I know the wage environment is kind of difficult and stuff, but kind of what's the plan to make it go up a lot in the back half?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

So, it's a bunch of things, but first and foremost, we took cost actions here at the very end of Q1 that we think will show benefits for us for Q2 and beyond. We have an improving foreign currency situation based on the hedges that we have in placed. And we have additional cost actions particularly around facility closures that will result in charges in Q2 and Q3.

Lastly, we do need to see sequential revenue growth coming off of the trough of Q2. And with that, I think we can hit the guidance for the back half of the year. I don't want to get too specific on – we made an assumption about the trough in Q2 on margin, but we're certainly not providing guidance for Q2. But that said, you're probably in the range of being a reasonable expectation. But those are the main drivers for the profit improvement: continued cost actions; revenue growth; FX.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

And David, we're investing in Q2 on ramp, particularly, as we ramp some of the new revenue that we've already signed and we know is coming, as we think about geos, like EMEA. So, there's some Q2 investment in there around training and recruiting.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yes, got you. Okay, great. Well, thank you, guys.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Frank Atkins of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thank you for taking my questions. Wanted to see if I could get an update a little bit on the people side of the business. Can you just give us some trends as you go into this year in terms of maybe head count, head count by geo, utilization expectations, attrition, and wages? You don't have to get too detailed, but just trends would be helpful.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Sure. So, I think in Andre's remarks, if you go back to them, he broke down our head count by geo with the primary geo, where we have our head count being the Philippines. And we actually give those head count percentages. We see wage pressure. We have seen some wage pressure in Europe that we have been pretty effective at addressing through working with our clients and then working with our teams in the region to do that. We have certainly seen some wage pressure in the U.S. And again, same methodology there, currently working with our clients.

And as Andre mentioned, we're reducing our U.S. footprint as we go forward, and have found ourselves with some excess capacity, particularly, as our largest client has moved offshore with us. And so, we're being thoughtful about the labor markets that we make those reductions in and really choosing labor markets that we believe we can be successful in long term and going forward, along with doing the normal things you would expect working with our clients.

We've not seen any change in attrition as an industry or from a metric perspective, as we've exited last year and entered this year. That's running fairly consistent with our norms. We are seeing in terms of a trend with people, the work that is entering our centers being a little more complex than it used to be. And we're working with our clients to provide digital support tools, changes to training environment, sometimes changing the profile of the person doing the work, and therefore, what our clients pay for the work to address that increasing complexity. I think as a long-term trend, you will see that continue to be something that takes place in the industry. And so, that is also something we see evolving. Does that help answer what you were looking for?

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

It does. That's very helpful. Thank you.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Sure.

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

And then wanted to get a view on the Technology vertical, if you could talk about areas of strength and weakness in that vertical going forward?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Yeah. We feel really good about that vertical. We have made some good progress in the vertical. We had a leadership change not that long ago, and they have certainly hit the ground running. After our acquisition of Stream, as you well remember, we picked up some fairly robust capabilities in the vertical, and that is really helping us. We are getting to work with the folks in that vertical that we want to work with, both the entrants to the vertical that are growing and doing some cool new innovative things, and then the kind of legacy folks in the vertical that still need support around hardware and software and all levels of tech support.

So, it's a vertical where they buy all of our geographies; they buy all of our capabilities, including some of the digital ones and some of the customer service analytics functions from us. So, a very important vertical for us going forward, and one where we feel very good about the capabilities we're able to bring to the table.

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. Great. And last one for me, if you could just comment on the M&A environment and your approach to acquisitions going forward?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Sure. Our approach is similar with kind of one little addition. So, we're still very focused on clients and things that give us access to sell our services across a broader portfolio of clients that help us diversify our client base. We're still very focused on certain countries, where we feel like we'd like to either have a larger footprint than we have today, or where we simply are not today that we would like to be. That's narrowing and getting to be fewer of.

And then, capabilities. And in the capabilities space, more specifically, we're focused on the digital space in terms of customer analytics and helping our clients in that area, and in some RPA tools and technologies on a move-forward basis. And so, our focus really remains the same. We think about it in terms of things that add to our platform and that we can be reasonable about valuations and have certainty of value-creation going forward. And so, that's really how we look at M&A right now.

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Bill Warmington of Wells Fargo Securities. Please go ahead.

William A. Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning, everyone.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Hey, Bill.

William A. Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

So, I've got an M&A-related question, too, but it's slightly different M&A. This one's about the T-Mobile/Sprint merger. So, just wanted to ask potential impact for you guys. I know, historically, Sprint's been a client. So, I just wanted to get your comments on that.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Yes. So, one of the two are our clients. Yeah, we serve that one client. It's certainly a top 10 client for us. We serve them across multiple geos, which maybe different than their posture with some (00:33:34) others, and across multiple channels and call types. So ,it's a broad relationship. Really too early to speculate on any real impact from the merger that's going to be pending here for a while, it looks like. But in the meantime, it's a good relationship. It's a relationship that's growing for us this year, and we feel good about.

William A. Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

And so, I wanted to ask if you could comment on how the conversations with clients are going around the higher wage cost in the U.S.? And I don't know the best way to frame it, maybe to talk about how many of them are saying fine, we'll pay the higher wage? How many of them are saying, we're going to move offshore as a way of offsetting that, and how many are saying, okay, we'll try the in-home opportunity? I mean, you clearly highlighted AT&T, it's one that's gone off shore, but I'm just saying, outside of that ,how are clients reacting?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Yeah. So, I would say, clients are reacting in all the ways you described other than thinking about doing it in-home. We are seeing some clients think about their shore mix and their types of work, and work with us to get their work in the right shore. And you're right, AT&T was a great example of that. But there are other clients that are also having that conversation. The beauty of us is, we can have that conversation with them and have the ability to do all the types of work we do onshore/offshore, including the digital services. So, we're doing some of that.

We see some clients address the profile of the talent in the market and work with us on price, and work with us on work type, and think about putting complex work that is higher wages in a site in order to drive the recruiting throughput that is needed. We see other clients not yet ready to have that discussion, and we talk to them about shore, and where it goes and what makes sense, or size that you can be in a market.

And so, you've got some of all of that running across our clients and discussions, as you can imagine, by program, by contact type, by work type in terms of how we're thinking about it. What I will say is we enjoy very collaborative relationships with these large companies. And we are confident that as we do with all industry change, we'll navigate our way through it.

William A. Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And one more for me then. You'd mentioned the complexity of work a couple of times and how a lot of the work that you're getting is increasingly complex. Is there any flexibility now from the clients in terms of taking on more of that cost? I know traditionally the vendor, if you will, is providing the training upfront and eating the cost of that as part of the contract. As the work gets more complex and it needs more training, are the clients showing some willingness to foot some of that cost?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Yeah. I would say that it is shifting a bit in that direction, Bill. Still, most of the – if a client is willing to pay for training, it tends to be the upfront training, right. And so, attrition training – backfill attrition tends to be more on our dime. So, we are pricing that expectation and the longer training links into our deals. But we are seeing a little bit of a shift in clients, particularly ,on these complex programs being willing to take part in paying for the kind of the long training length and our cost during that period.

William A. Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Well, thank you very much.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from Vincent Colicchio of Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Vincent A. Colicchio - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

Yeah. Andrea or Andre, I'm curious, the margins on the new European telco business that you're adding, how does that compare to your existing telco business?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

It depends on where the work is done Vince. If the work is done onshore, so done in EMEA, if delivery is done there, it is very much like the margin we would earn on U.S. telco work done in the U.S. If the delivery is occurring near-shore, which would for us be in, for instance, Tunisia, or Cairo, or Mauritius, that would look kind of like our near-shore Latin American margins. And there are some cases where the work is being done offshore, whether in India or the Philippines. And again, those margins would look very much like the delivery margins we would typically get in those geos. And the work that we signed is a combination of all of those, with maybe a little bit heavier mix towards – because of language, being delivered in-region.

Vincent A. Colicchio - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

And we've talked several times about your confidence in Technology side of things. I'm curious of two things. Do you have a line of sight as to when the declines of the largest technology clients stabilize? And then do you have any other large technology clients that have a relatively weak outlook?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

So, we think that we will continue to see some softness with that client throughout the balance of the year. I think the year-over-year impact there could narrow a bit. What we feel best about in that vertical is the breadth of it and the new business that we're signing both in the U.S. and in EMEA that we think should help, again, get us to a position where we are positioned over time to grow in that vertical again.

Vincent A. Colicchio - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

And then lastly, any sense for the impact digital will have on your revenue growth per your guidance for the year?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

It is certainly in there. I mean, what we're primarily seeing in this year's revenue is an impact from shore choices and from offer simplification that has driven a reduction in contact rates with a couple of our largest clients. The piece of this that is purely related to moving to a digital channel, frankly, a little hard to quantify.

Any point of view, Andrea?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

No. I would agree with the comment.

Vincent A. Colicchio - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

Okay. Thanks for the color. Appreciate it.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

(00:40:49)

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Thank you.

Vincent A. Colicchio - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

And we show no further questions in queue at this time.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Okay, Angela. Well, thank you. That's all the time we have today. And I want to thank you all for your participation on the call, and have a good day.

Operator

And that concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.