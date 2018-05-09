OrganiGram Holdings: This May Be The Most Undervalued Company In The Cannabis Industry

Probably the only company in the industry that comes close to being a value stock.

Source: Newswire

The cannabis industry at this time can't be considered one that investors are looking for earnings results in the near term, as the producers battle it out to raise production levels in order to secure their positions in the battle for market share.

While most competitors in the cannabis market believe they'll be rewarded most by revenue in the aftermath of the legalization of marijuana in Canada (and that is probably how it'll play out), there is one company, OrganiGram Holdings (OTCQB:OGRMF), that has been able to grow production levels while starting to turn a profit; primarily from its strategy to have one centralized production facility, increasing plant yields, and rising sales of higher-margin cannabis oils.

Being well capitalized, OrganiGram is positioned to take its production and revenue to the next level, and because it's on the lower end of the top 5 cannabis companies in Canada as measured by production potential, it has in my opinion been neglected by investors.

The reason is the top three - Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF), Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) and Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), attract the most attention because of their size, while a number of smaller producers, with the perceived potential to return substantially more gains because of their lower share price, are more attractive to speculators. That leaves Organigram stuck in the middle, which is why I believe it remains undervalued and should surprise to the upside as cannabis demand continues to grow.

Positive company trends

In its latest earnings report OrganiGram broke out its cash costs associated with production and the impressive. In the second quarter cost per gram dropped to an average of $1.22, down from $2.19 sequentially. This is among the market leaders in licensed indoor production.

One of the major catalysts for the improvement is the surprising improvement in yields, which jumped about 85 percent from the prior quarter, with plant disposals dropping 60 percent. The latter has weighed on past earnings results.

With expectations these are going to continue to improve, yields are expected to increase while costs continue to drop over the next couple of quarters at least. Combined with expected sales from recreational cannabis, this should generate some strong results for the company going forward.

To get an idea of how quickly and deeply OrganiGram has been improving yields and the impact it'll have on its results, in the recent past it had guided for the ceiling on its annual yields to be approximately 65,000 kilograms, that has since been upwardly revised to 113,000 kilograms when production reaches full capacity. I think over the next couple of quarters we will see annual yield projections increased once again.

In the short term capacity is projected to be at about 36,000 kilograms.

Another important positive trend for OrganiGram is its ongoing transition to cannabis oil becoming a more important part of its overall sales. During the last quarter cannabis oil sales soared to 662,000 milliliters, a gain of 297 percent. Dried cannabis on the other hand was up by 65 percent. It has to of course be understood that dried cannabis is working from a larger base, but it's still a trend I anticipate continuing on. That means more cannabis oil sales, increased margins, and stronger earnings. Cannabis oil is what's been pushing OrganiGram close to profitability.

Source: company press release

Financial position

The company took a couple of steps in the latter part of 2017 and early part of 2018 to strengthen its financial condition. It closed on equity financing in December, and a convertible debenture offering in January, which increased the cash on its balance sheet to $41.4 million, and its short-term investments to $96.7 million.

CEO Greg Engel said it has positioned the company "to take full advantage of not only the medical market but also the burgeoning adult recreational and international opportunities as well."

With its solid strategy and ability to exceed expectations on the production side, the company should be able to deliver on its promises, and probably surpass them over the next couple of years.

Why it's undervalued by investors

As I mentioned earlier, there are a couple of factors I see as to why OrganiGram is undervalued in relationship to its peers, and I believe the major reasons are its position in regard to capacity.

If the market will presumably reward the market leaders in revenue, it seemingly wouldn't make sense to invest in OrganiGram, which at this time is rated 5th in production capacity in Canada, when other larger producers are likely to get the biggest upward push from the market.

There are also the smaller companies that may be considered to be flying under investors' radar, which have a lot of upside to them once they are discovered. In both cases it appears OrganiGram doesn't have the potential of its larger and smaller peers.

In the short term I would agree with that general sentiment, but its superior yields, low production costs, and centralized facility, give it long-term potential that I think will generate better results.

At this time I don't see the market valuing the low forward price-to-earnings ratio that is under 28, and its PEG ratio that is under 1, making it very inexpensive. I think that's going to change as the market start looking for value among the publicly traded cannabis producers.

Conclusion

OrganiGram remains one of my favorites in the cannabis production sector, and once the market takes a closer look and searches for long-term value, I believe its share price is going to take off.

As the company stands, it appears to be poised to start to generate a profit on a consistent basis, as its yields continue to improve and costs decline. Increased production capacity and cannabis oils as a larger percentage of sales will lead the way.

Assuming its short-term capacity reaches 36,000 kilograms annually at the time Canada legalizes recreational cannabis, the company will be positioned to enjoy consistent growth over the next three years or so, based upon expected production capacity.

For these reasons, I think investors should take a much closer look at OrganiGram as a potential long-term holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OGRMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.