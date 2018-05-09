Medley Capital's (MCC) CEO Brook Taube on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Brook Taube - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Rick Allorto - Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Analysts

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies

Casey Alexander - Compass Point

Jonathan Bock - Wells Fargo

Christopher Testa - National Securities

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, but will be prompted for question-and-answers, following the prepared remarks. Participating on the call from Medley Capital Corporation are Brook Taube, CEO, Rick Allorto, CFO, Dean Crowe, Head of Investing and Sam Anderson, Head of Capital Markets.

Brook Taube

Thank you operator and welcome everyone to Medley Capital Corporation's quarterly call. This morning, we announced our financial results for the quarter ended March 31.

We reported net investment income per share of $0.07 and net asset value per share of $7.02. Our Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.10 per share for the quarter ended March 31. This dividend will be payable on June 21 to shareholders of record on June 6.

I would like to begin today by discussing our legacy portfolio, the period's unrealized loss and the dividend. We are continuing to reposition the portfolio. There is a priority focus on legacy assets and this includes generating liquidity to fund these assets where it's available and otherwise repositioning certain of the assets for long-term success. During the first quarter, as we moved toward this liquidity and resolution on the legacy assets, underlying performance on certain of the positions continued to deteriorate and our expectations for recovery in some instances declined further.

The combined impact of this on the overall portfolio from legacy assets was very decline of 2.6%. That's a 2.6% on the portfolio and that led to a $0.31 or approximately 4% impact on the NAV per share in the quarter. During the period, we also had negative mark-to-market adjustments on two energy and extraction related positions originated prior to 2015 and while these companies may benefit from developing positive news in their respective sectors, their underlying performance did decline during the period.

As we have communicated in the prior few quarters, our expectation was that the repositioning of our legacy assets would be complete in this calendar year 2018. While it's premature to suggest the process is nearing completion, our expectation continues to be that this repositioning will be completed by the end of this year, if not sooner. We did make progress on this front during the first calendar quarter and I am happy to report that post quarter-end we received repayments on two meaningful legacy positions totaling approximately $75 million. These positions were both repaid at par.

Pro forma for these repayments legacy assets now comprise just over 11% or approximately $90 million of the fair market value of our portfolio. That's down from 20% at 12/31. Breaking down this was 11.2%, 4.7% consists of assets with an internal rating of a one, two or three and the remaining approximately 6.5% are rated a four or five. The positions rated four or five are currently marked at approximately 28% of par as of the quarter-end.

Turning to the dividend. During the period, the dividend that was paid was in excess of NII by $0.09 per share and this contributed partially to the reduction in NAV per share during the period. We have looked at the potential earning power of the portfolio looking forward taking into account continued liquidity from legacy assets and disciplined redeployment of cash and it's with this lens that the dividend approved by the Board was $0.10 per share. As we complete the repositioning of the portfolio throughout 2018 and look into 2019, we have targeted a dividend that has the potential to be covered by NII over time.

Turning now to investing. During the quarter, we invested approximately $20 million, the majority of which to either support our existing portfolio company and to certain extent into the senior loan joint venture. At Medley, across the platform we continue to raise capital from institutional and retail channels and MCC will benefit over time from the origination pipeline and the resources of the broader platform. Our team remains hard at work on each and every asset at MCC and we look forward to completing this important repositioning process in the next few quarters.

I would like to turn the call over now to Rick Allorto, our Chief Financial Officer to review the financial results.

Rick Allorto

Thank you Brook. For the three months ended March 31, the company reported net investment income of $3.6 million or $0.07 per share and a net loss of $28.8 million or $0.53 per share. The net asset value per share was $7.02 at March 31 compared to $7.71 at December 31. For the quarter, total investment income was $17 million and was comprised of $14.3 million of interest income, $0.5 million of fee income and $2.2 million of dividend income.

For the quarter, total operating expenses, net of the one-time waiver on base management fees, were $13.4 million and consisted of $3.4 million in base management fees, $7.5 million in interest and financing expenses and $2.5 million in professional fees, administrator and general and administrative expenses.

As of March 31, the company's total debt outstanding equaled approximately $447 million. This included $12 million outstanding on the revolving credit facility, $285 million in notes payable and $150 million of SBA debentures. The company's debt-to-equity ratio excluding SBIC debt was 0.75 times at March 31. During the period, the company raised $121 million of unsecured bonds via institutional retail investors. The proceeds of this offering were used to refinance our term loan and prepay a portion of our 2023 unsecured bonds.

That concludes my financial review. I will now turn the call back over to Brook.

Brook Taube

Thank you Rick and thank you all for your time today. The team remains hard at work. We remain substantial shareholders and are committed to the success of MCC in the years ahead.

We can now open the line for questions.

Our first question comes from the line of Kyle Joseph from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Kyle Joseph

Good morning guys and thanks for taking my questions. So given the progress you guys have made on reducing the legacy assets, do you think we are at the point where we are going to start to see some NOI stabilization? Or do you think you need to get all the way through that process?

Brook Taube

Thanks for the questions, Kyle. I think we are going to not comment on expected forward NII. We have not done that in the past. We did spend a decent amount of time looking at what we expect the portfolio can generate over time as we finish the repositioning and deploy the capital with sensible lens on balance sheet, liquidity, et cetera. That was the lens we used for the dividend. Our hope and expectation is that we are able to cover the dividend with NII over time, looking in the 2019 and that's the plan.

Kyle Joseph

Got it. That's helpful. And then just yields were under a little bit of pressure in the quarters. Can you talk about how much of that is from legacy rotation or was there some impact from the, looks like, couple more investments went on nonaccrual?

Rick Allorto

Hi. Kyle, this is Rick. The majority is associated with the new additions on the nonaccrual.

Kyle Joseph

Okay. That's helpful. And then, sorry, I haven't had time to truly to go through the Q. Can you give us a sense for inflows and outflows on nonaccruals?

Rick Allorto

Sure. The four new names for nonaccrual were Access Media, Dynamic Energy, Oxford Mining and The Plastics Group. And Velocity Pooling was removed.

Brook Taube

Due to its restructuring.

Kyle Joseph

All right. That's very helpful. Thanks a lot for answering my questions.

Our next question comes from the line of Casey Alexander from Compass Point. Your line is open.

Casey Alexander

Good morning. The two investments that were repaid in the second quarter at par, can you tell me where those were marked at the end of the first quarter?

Rick Allorto

Sure. Casey, give me one second. Casey, they were, I don't them right in front of me. They were marked at 99 to par.

Casey Alexander

Both of them?

Rick Allorto

Yes.

Casey Alexander

Okay. Thank you. That's it.

Our next question comes from the line Jonathan Bock from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jonathan Bock

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. Brook, first you were talking about substantial share ownership between management. Would you be able to describe just the amounts owned and how you have been purchasing, just given the stock price decline over the last, let's say, two years?

Brook Taube

Yes. I don't have the exact numbers, Jonathan, I think they were sort of all pretty public and were filed in a typical Form 4. Let me get back to on those numbers. They are published and I can tally them up. I don't have them right here.

Jonathan Bock

Okay. Clearly, I think you mentioned it as sizeable, it's substantial. Can you talk to us about a special purpose entity that's gone with you and another investor at the MDLY level that that was funded by another investor as well as yourselves, used to purchase Medley stock? Can you walk us through about maybe $40 million worth of share ownership there? And how that works?

Brook Taube

Sure. We are in a partnership that's long-dated. I think it's kind of in the 10-year range this was set up as a partnership where we have ownership and control over the long-term. It was a way for us to actually increase our exposure of an ownership. I don't have the exact share price, but I think our average purchase price is substantially higher. It's probably with a $6 handle on it. We liked the stock then. We continue to like it. We expect to hold it over the long term and that reflects our interest in the yield and the position in the company.

Jonathan Bock

Got in. And so what are the amounts owned by yourself and the amounts owned by the other investment partner of that $40 million in stock?

Brook Taube

Yes. So we own 100% of that at the management company.

Jonathan Bock

Okay. All right. So then the question is, given the stock's decline, how should we look at the potential for either a margin call or a forced liquidation of those shares given the extent of the stock price decline today? How does that work? And walk us through the potential risk, just given the decline you would assume that the stock is collateral for that loan and/or partnership?

Brook Taube

Yes. It is a partnership. There is no risk of margin. That's a financing that will last for the entire tenure duration I described.

Jonathan Bock

Okay. So then also, let's just walk through the balance sheet today. So kind of trying to get a sense of the debt-to-equity and how you are operating under the current debt-to-equity constraints today? So Brook, have you been in discussions with your lenders? And how are they looking at the fact that, I believe, we are now above one-to-one debt-to-equity?

Rick Allorto

Jonathan, if you exclude the SBIC debt, at quarter-end it was 0.75 times. Including the SBIC debt, it is slightly above one-to-one.

Jonathan Bock

Sorry. So now that you have it, is there a discussion with your lenders that as just economic leverage continues to increase as a result of the decline, by the way, I should have asked it this way, that now all of a sudden you are finding a bit more, we will call it, restrictive points on the part of your lenders relative to your borrowing bases, et cetera today?

Brook Taube

We are in constant discussing with our lenders, Jonathan and today we are not finding any restrictions currently within the borrowing base.

Jonathan Bock

Got it. So if there is no restrictions and a certain level of cash and/or prepayments that are coming off the portfolio, I think Brook mentioned to, can explain why you would not be repurchasing stock at these levels, if I think everyone's agreed that this is a good time to buy?

Brook Taube

Yes. Thanks Jonathan. We had a substantial share repurchase program that expired, I think it was the end of last year. We are always evaluating the appropriate utilization of our capital and I would include share repurchase in that. Let's say, at our current leverage levels while we are continuing to look at the completion of this repositioning, we do not expect to renew it. We may revisit that in the quarters ahead.

Jonathan Bock

Okay. Thank you so much.

Brook Taube

Thanks Jonathan.

Our next question comes from Christopher Testa from National Securities. Your line is open.

Christopher Testa

Hi. Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions today. Just curious, Brook you mentioned a couple of mark-to-market losses on energy and extraction positions. Are these currently ranked four or five and watchlisted?

Brook Taube

Chris, yes, they are.

Christopher Testa

Okay. Got it. And shifting gears a bit and just looking at obviously the four in nonaccruals and these things just continue to snowball. What seems to be, in your opinion, kind of the recurring theme across the nonaccruals? I mean, obviously there might be some sort of legacy components or certain couple of years of issuance? But I mean, what's I guess the real failure behind the scenes in terms of why so many of these continue to go sour? You guys have obviously looked at this and evaluated this. You talked about changing underwriting criteria years ago, but these names continue to pop up. So just curious, kind of what you found going through those internally?

Rick Allorto

Yes. It's a great question and clearly the challenges we face are significant. As we move to the repositioning and the purpose to get liquidity, we have suggested that's important and we are going to rollout of legacy. Addressing specifically the issues that we have had and changes we have made and I want to reiterate a little bit, I suppose, that beginning in the early part of 2015, we narrowed the origination really the larger and sponsor-backed borrowers. At that time, it was origination that the firm had done historically. So that was not new but it was a narrowing. And that's become largely the focus of our efforts since that time.

We also made personnel changes and enhancements, I would say, to underwriting and restructuring capabilities. So as we kind of look now at that 2015, 2016, 2017 and through this year, we have seen consistent performance. That's in this sort of larger sponsor-backed investments. That's consistent with historical performance before that date that we are doing elsewhere. And it's also shown through, although it's hard necessarily to see as we are talking about the issues that we right now at MCC, this has shown through on the MCC assets that we have originated that are in line with this since 2015. So I would say, we will complete this repositioning of the legacy portfolio this year and our expectations of portfolio performance than from the non-legacy and then overall is going to reflect changes that we have made and that will appear in 2019 and beyond.

Christopher Testa

Okay. Got it. And looking at your nonaccrual are roughly I think $82.5 million of fair value and you had stated that the legacy investments are $90 million at fair value of the portfolio. Are those legacy investments you listed inclusive of the current nonaccruals?

Rick Allorto

Certainly the majority of the legacy assets are included in that nonaccrual.

Christopher Testa

Got it. So the $90 million includes the $82.5 million or so on nonaccrual at fair value. So there is an additional, let's call it, $7.5 million or so that's not on nonaccrual that's legacy investment?

Rick Allorto

Correct.

Christopher Testa

Got it. Okay. And just curious, I mean again as the trend has been starkly negative the past few years, has this given the Board any more inclination towards potentially lowering the base fees specifically as a lot of peers in this space who have had, quite frankly, better performance have theirs lowers than yours?

Brook Taube

So this is Brook, Chris. During the period, I think if you didn't' see it, we did waive a certain portion of the management fee and this waiver represents a substantial portion of the management fees that otherwise have been earned on the group characterized as legacy. So if you looked at legacy pool today, that amount is basically equivalent to all the fees on that $90 million bucket you are referring to. And look, the process of repositioning specifically legacy is definitely taking longer. To acknowledge this, we elected as management to unilaterally waive the fees and our hope is that this is viewed in a constructive and positive manner in which it was intended. It was a one-time waiver this period. And we will revisit the decision obviously in the quarters ahead.

Christopher Testa

Got it. Okay. That's all for me. Thanks for taking my questions.

Brook Taube

Thanks Chris.

A -Brook Taube

Thank you very much for your time today. As I mentioned in the earlier remarks, we are hard at work on each asset. We have the intention to complete the repositioning. We really do appreciate the continued support and look forward to turn of the portfolio this year and then constructive 2019 and beyond. Thanks again.

