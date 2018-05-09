Tonix Is A Buy For Potentially Great Return On PTSD Breakthrough

I have a different take on Tonix as a speculative buy with an asymmetrical risk/reward ratio in favor of the up side.

A recent SA article published on May 7 concludes that the risks of investing in Tonix may outweigh the rewards.

PTSD treatment options are poor, with two approved drugs showing limited efficacy, leading to the off-label use of unapproved drugs, with serious side effects and addiction risks.

In December 2016, Tonix received a breakthrough therapy designation for its PTSD treatment. An estimated 8.6 million adults in the US suffer from PTSD, including over 600 thousand veterans.

Tonix is expecting the interim data readout for its lead drug candidate Tonmya in HONOR, a phase 3 trial for military related PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

Tonix's PTSD program

Tonix (TNXP)'s lead drug candidate Tonmya, or TNX-102 SL, a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine (CBP), sublingual tablet, designed for bedtime administration, is in a phase 3 trial, HONOR, as a potential treatment for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

The company is expecting to report the interim data of HONOR in Q3, 2018.

HONOR investigates the safety and efficacy of Tonmya in the context of military-related PTSD. However, for the market purposes, if/when Tonmya is approved by the FDA for PTSD, it is applicable for all patients, i.e. civilians and veterans alike.

In December 2016, the FDA granted Breakthrough therapy designation to Tonmya for the treatment of PTSD.

In their 2017 annual report (page 10), the company provided the regulatory update:

"In March 2017, ... Based on our discussions with the FDA and the FDA official meeting minutes, a single-study NDA approval could be possible based on statistically persuasive topline data from the ongoing HONOR study. Additionally, due to the lack of evidence of potential abuse in clinical studies of Tonmya, the FDA agreed that studies in assessing abuse and dependency potential of Tonmya are not required to support the Tonmya NDA filing."

Poor PTSD drug treatment Options, especially for veterans

My SA article describes in great details why PTSD patients, especially veterans, are currently served poorly by available drug treatments. Please refer to it for verification, if interested.

In summary, the two approved drugs (Sertraline and Paroxetine), though maybe showing efficacy in the studies of civilian patients, show little or no efficacy in treating veterans. The possible side effects of the two approved drugs are significant, which include sexual dysfunction, insomnia and withdrawal syndrome.

The commonly prescribed unapproved drugs (i.e. off label use of antidepressants, mood stabilizers, atypical antipsychotics drug, sedative-hypnotics for sleep) do not fair better. None of these unapproved, off label use drugs have been shown to be effective in treating military-related PTSD and some of them are deemed unsafe according the VA/DoD's Clinical Practice Guideline.

Tonix as a spectulative investment opportunity

An SA article published on May 7 discusses Tonix as an investment opportunity. The author opined that significant challenges and risks make the risk/reward consideration not favorable for investing (i.e. risks outweigh rewards).

The author points out at least three major risks that could contribute to the downside:

1. The marketability of Tonmya may be questionable due to to the availability of generic CBP pills.

While Tonmya (if approved) would be the only version approved for longer-term use, this fact alone would not stop physicians from using the generic pill instead.

This concern, however, misses the purposeful design of Tonmya, a sublingual low dose CBP tablet for bedtime administration, which is a distinctly different from CBP pills.

Tonmya's sublingual formulation does not have the characteristics of CBP pills which would make them unsuitable for treating PTSD.

According to Tonmya's patent, CBP pills have a slow onset, with 90 min to 2 hr to see the effect; and frequent hang-over effects, where patients are still sleepy the next day, due to the drug still being absorbed many hours later in the lower GI.



Tonmya is specifically developed to be absorbed much more quickly than CBP pills, as shown in Figure 1, allowing the patients to fall asleep quickly. The black dots show how quickly Tonmya get into the blood compared to the pills, the white dots.

(Source: Tonix Patent)

2. The concern that the common effect of tongue numbness may lead to trial dropouts, and cause problems for proper blinding as occurred in a prior study of Tonmya in Fibromyalgia (FM).

This concern seems to be based on a misunderstanding of Tonix's FM trial.

In that study, the tongue numbness was not the cause of patients' discontinuation, as indicated in the company's PR:

An unexpected imbalance in patient discontinuations for reasons unrelated to efficacy or tolerability (for example, a patient relocating away from the clinical site) (Table 3), created a negative bias in the primary responder analysis because any patient who left the study, for any reason prior to completion, was labeled a non-responder despite their results up to that point.

Although transient tonque numbness is the most common observed side effect in Tonmya's trials (e.g. FM, AtEase), it is not considered a severe adverse effect.

3. In Tonmya for Alzheimer's agitation, the author estimates the phase 2 study to be 'risky' due to the side effect of tongue numbness (that may lead to trial dropout), and a risk of falls in the elderly due to sedation.

Similar to what is discussed above, to date there is no evidence to suggest or conclude that the tongue numbness leads to patient dropouts in these trials.

The concern that sedation may lead to an increased fall risk in the elderly Alzheimer's patients does not take into consideration Tonmya's time of administration and duration of effect. The patients fall asleep more quickly and stay asleep, while having no hangover effect the next day.

In other words, if Tonmya works as it should, Alzheimer's patients will be sleeping in bed during the night, because of Tonmya's quicker onset and not have any hangover (i.e. remaining sedation) during the daytime, and the fall risk is therefore minimized.

Tonix is a BUY

For anybody who has done their DD and considers the risk/reward scenario compatible with their investment goal. It is certainly a speculative investment opportunity. Like all the clinical stage biotech companies, Tonix has high R&D costs and no approved drug and therefore no revenue to speak of.

However, given the fact that there are approximately 8.6 million adults in the US who suffer from PTSD, including over 600,000 veterans who are very poorly served by the available treatment options, Tonmya's market potential is considerable, if HONOR reports positive data. It also has the potential to have advantages over existing treatments (i.e. better safety and efficacy).

According to this market research report, the global PTSD market expects to reach $10.7B by 2026, with Zoloft and Paxil (the two approved drugs) dominated the market. North America accounts for more than 50% of the market share (~5.3B).

If Tonix is successful in completing Tonmya's PTSD program, and gains the FDA approval to go to market, a conservative estimate of 5 to 10% of the market share would translate to an annual peak sale of $265M to $530M in North America.

That is 11 to 22 times of the current market cap (~24M, May 8), which would suggest an very optimistic future prospect for Tonix as it commercializes its first approved drug.

If HONOR's interim data is negative and the stock falls to its 52 week low of $2.75, that is 14% down from the current $2.89 (May 8), or 100% down if it crashes to zero, which is not likely, as there are other drug candidates in the pipeline.

Thus, Tonix's stock has an asymmetrical risk/reward calculation that is in favor of the up side.

Cash Position

At December 31, 2017, Tonix had cash and cash equivalents of $25.5 million. Net cash used in operating activities for 2017 was $19.1 million. The company recently announced that it has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $75M mixed shelf offering. This additional funds raised should fund the company through important key milestones which may include the commercial launch of Tonmya in the US, if it is approved.

Risks

Most significant risks include but are not limited to the failure of the interim data of HONOR, that even if more patients are enrolled and treated, a statistically persuasive overall top-line is not possible; failures in the Tonmya's Alzheimer's agitation trial and/or future trials of other drug candidates (e.g. TNX-601, TNX-801). A near term dilution is almost certain as the company has filed a preliminary prospectus for raising additional funds.

Thanks for reading. Good luck to you all!

