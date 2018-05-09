Lundbeck Thriving On Cost Control

Kåre Schultz left H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLUYY) (LUN.CO) to take over as CEO of Teva (TEVA) in the fall of 2017, but the man’s legacy as CEO continues to drive strong profit growth at this Danish drugmaker. While Lundbeck continues to benefit from surprisingly strong sales of its older drugs, and is seeing good growth in its new generation, the corporate restructuring carried out by Schultz has led to significant margin leverage that continues to drive better than expected profit growth.

Between a surprising positive decision from the FDA on Trintellix labeling and this very strong quarter, the shares are up more than 15% over the last month and up more than a quarter year-to-date. As the Street dials in the latest positive cost guidance, I believe quarterly beats of similar magnitude are going to get harder and harder to achieve. What’s more, Lundbeck’s pipeline is unlikely to provide much positive news in the short term, so I have some concerns as to what can/will continue to push these shares even higher.

The Ghost Of Kåre Schultz Lives On

Lundbeck’s former CEO spent a lot of his time at Lundbeck streamlining the company’s operations and putting the pieces in place to make the company a higher-margin pharmaceutical company that could better leverage the sales growth of new drugs. It continues to look like those steps were indeed very much the right ones to take.

Lundbeck reported 14% constant currency sales growth in the first quarter, about 6% better than the company-compiled average estimate. Onfi, an older drug marketed for a type of epilepsy, saw 46% sales growth, beating expectations by 19%, while Cipralex (Lexapro) rose 5% (beating expectations by 18%) and Sabil rose 3% (a 9% beat). Xenazine sales were down 50% (and well below expectations) at least in part due to uptake of Teva’s new drug Austedo.

Turning to the new generation, Abilify Maintena sales rose 23% (a 4% beat), while Northera sales missed by 6% (though still rose 29%) due primarily to seasonal issues (Northera is used by primarily Medicare patients). Rexulti sales continue to scale up nicely (up 51%, a 3% beat), but Trintellix once again disappointed (38% sales growth, a 4% miss).

Gross margin shot up nearly five points from last year as Lundbeck leverages those cost/restructuring improvements and maximizes the profitability of those older drugs. Along with very well-controlled SG&A spending, this fueled a 50% rise in core EBIT, a 29% beat versus the sell-side. Management’s guidance suggested that this margin leverage should continue – management believes they can drive seven to eight points of gross margin leverage over the next five to seven years, while nominal SG&A spending will stay more or less steady (despite adding reps in China).

Generics Are Coming

Lundbeck has had plenty of patent cliffs to deal with in its history, but there are more on the way. Xenazine is seeing serious erosion now and Lundbeck will be facing generic competition for Onfi in the fall of this year, with management expecting a pretty sharp fall in sales upon those introductions. Sabil generics will also be making more of a dent in the near future. On a more positive note, Lundbeck got a two-year extension on exclusivity for Cipralex/Lexapro in Japan.

Building The New Generation

With the newer drugs, Lundbeck’s strategy for Abilify Maintena and Northera is basically to keep on keeping on. Abilify Maintena is slowly gaining share (up to 18% in the U.S.) against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a market experiencing double-digit growth and the company is working with its partner Otsuka on a slightly longer-acting version.

Trintellix now has 52% share of branded depression drugs in the U.S. and 18% overall market value share, despite ongoing challenges with payers. Although management sounded bullish about the FDA’s approval of the cognitive benefit claim on the label, it doesn’t appear that they will meaningfully add any marketing resources behind it and they may not even change their DTC advertising; at a minimum, though, it does allow for more productive conversations with physicians. Management also noted another potential label change later this year; the company has an October PDUFA date for a claim for lower rates of sexual dysfunction (a common side effect of anti-depressants). This claim is backed by a successful Phase III study from 2014 and the company has a second Phase III study reading out before the PDUFA date.

Turning briefly to the market, Lundbeck knows it still has an uphill battle with payers on Trintellix. With so many generics available, payers typically insist that patients try numerous generics first (Trintellix is often approved only after five or more prior therapies) and even then a meaningful number of plans won’t pay for it. Even so, management is going to be targeting 10% annual list price increases for the drug. I also want to note that Johnson & Johnson recently reported additional Phase III data from its esketamine clinical program showing that adding esketamine to an oral anti-depressant regimen improved results versus the oral anti-depressant and a placebo. This could perhaps lead to esketamine being presented as more of an add-on to therapy than a direct competitor to Trintellix, but there could still be a risk then that esketamine makes those generic anti-depressants more effective.

It is likewise steady-as-she-goes with Rexulti; the drug has 10% value market share in the U.S. and a little over 1% of the U.S. atypical market. Lundbeck will be launching its third Alzheimer’s agitation study soon, and a proof-of-concept study in PTSD will read out next year. With recently-acquired foliglurax, the company is looking for initial Phase II data in the first half of 2019, and a Phase III study is unlikely before 2020.

The Opportunity

With the recent share price performance, it’s harder to call Lundbeck a bargain now. With expectations rising, the company really needs its new generation of drugs to continue to gain share and renewed momentum from the Trintellix label change is moving from “nice to have” towards “must have”. The company is also still operating without a permanent CEO since Schultz left in October of 2017. While the board should take the time it needs to make the right decision, the inability to fill the post yet does make it reasonable to wonder how this job is perceived in the industry right now.

The Bottom Line

Even factoring in the higher margin guidance, I can’t call Lundbeck meaningfully undervalued now. I have long been in the habit of being slow to sell out of good companies, and I’m following that path here, but I can’t really advise starting a new position today unless you have reasons to have substantially larger expectations for Lundbeck’s newer drugs and/or its relatively thin pipeline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUN.CO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.