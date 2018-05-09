Tesla: Elon Musk Tells Shorts Not To Worry (And Other Things)

And finally, we got a new clue as to how far Tesla's full self-driving technology still is.

Elon Musk wants to help short sellers, and made the only move he could to assuage their fears.

Tesla (TSLA) in general, and Elon Musk in particular, are getting ever weirder. Nowhere was that as evident as with happened since the famous earnings conference call. No, I'm not talking about just the shutting down of analysts. There’s something more subtle. Let me explain.

During the earnings conference call, there was a surreal moment. That was the moment where Ben Kallo, from Robert W. Baird & Co, openly called for more tweets to pump the stock and fill the news voids. That was surreal all by itself. Elon Musk then came out and had harsh words for those “short-termists” holding Tesla stock. Here’s the whole thing (bold is mine):

Benjamin Joseph Kallo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. Hey, Elon. So I remember the Baron story, I don't know if it was fake news or not, what you hung up on about your battery costs. And I don't want to ask a mundane question, but I think it's important because one of your stakeholders are shareholders right now, and so far we've had a couple of push-outs in production. Is there a way that you can update us when you get to that 3,000 number or 4,000 number per week? I mean you're active on Twitter. Can you just let us know because we are going to have a big vacuum here (01:09:35), and there's a lot of news flow out there that makes volatility into the slot, it makes it hard for people to own, even though you have a lot of believers out there. And so even though we're being myopic right now, I think it's very important to get those kind of updates. And so I think that's my question. Can you give us an update when you get to 3,000 and 4,000 per week on the Model 3? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. Yeah, actually, Tesla is such a leaky sieve of information that, I think, the news will leak pretty quickly. And also people track registrations very closely. So, at most, any information that we provide would be a week or two in advance of what will become public knowledge just due to vehicle registrations and shipments that are tracked very carefully. So really the point is, like, people get too focused on, like, what's happening in the space of a few weeks or a few months. This is an old maxim of (01:10:40) investing, you should not be focused on short-term things, you should be focused on long-term things. We have no interest in satisfying the desires of day traders. I couldn't care less. Please sell our stock and don't buy it. Benjamin Joseph Kallo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. I completely understand your frustration and I'm frustrated too on how myopic we are right now. They also say that great years were made out of quarters, and great decades are made out of years, so everyone's short-term focus in some ways, and volatility has a way of shaking people out even they are strong and want to be there. Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. That's okay. Benjamin Joseph Kallo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. And anything you can do to help in the near term on that, I think is helpful for the stock. (01:11:29) That's it. Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. I think that if people are concerned about volatility, they should definitely not buy our stock. I'm not here to convince you to buy our stock. Do not buy it if volatility is scary. There you go.

So right off the bat, you have Ben Kallo asking for tweets to help the stock. That’s as crazy as it gets on a call. You also have Elon Musk saying the short term doesn’t matter, that you shouldn’t focus on it. That seems reasonable.

It Seemed Reasonable …

It seemed reasonable, yes, until a couple of days later. A couple of days later, Elon himself seemed to have forgotten about how unimportant the shortcterm was, after the stock dropped 5.5% on the disastrous earnings call. As if hit by a comet, he suddenly started tweeting about the pain soon to come to shortcsellers on account of a massive short squeeze.

This tweeting activity had to be worrisome for shorts, because Elon Musk’s tweets implied an approaching material event of great consequence.

Indeed, with the reference to flamethrowers arriving just in time, Elon Musk was alluding to a specific timeframe. The Boring Co. flamethrowers are supposed to arrive during spring, which runs to June 21. Then, eight hours later, Elon Musk implied the event would take place even sooner.

Being short, many thoughts had to race through one’s mind. What could this massive material event, or hype event, be? Many things were entirely possible:

The announcement of a Chinese factory together with $1-$2 billion in committed financing from Chinese companies/investors.

The Model Y unveil (this is always going to happen, though).

A massive financing commitment from large Western investors (ex-Chinese factory).

With Tesla being a crowded short, any material event could send weaker shorts racing to the exits. The fear was entirely reasonable.

Musk Assuaged The Fears

This is where the true surprise took place. An event did take place. Elon Musk decided to increase his Tesla share holdings by less than 0.1%, by acquiring 33,000 TSLA shares on the open market.

Obviously, in Elon Musk’s mind – and possibly many longs' – this was a clear sign of him putting his money where his mouth was. Perhaps he and others thought “now this will teach the shorts.” Of course, a 0.1% increase in exposure basically amounts to nothing. But Elon was playing on the hidden significance or something.

There was, however, another very obvious consequence. In buying stock, Elon Musk basically committed to a future where:

There was no materially significant, not yet disclosed, near-term event capable of taking Tesla stock powerfully higher.

Or, alternatively, if such an event did exist, Elon Musk would be in a world of hurt and heading to jail. For, in acquiring stock ahead of such event while implying its existence (but not disclosing the actual event), Elon Musk would have made a clear-cut case for being charged with insider trading. And he’d have done it with $10 million, whereas for instance Martha Stewart sold just $230,000 in ImClone stock and yet earned a five-month jail sentence.

Obviously, the clear winner here is “there’s no near-term undisclosed material event about to hit Tesla.” That necessarily assuages short sellers’ fears.

Other Interesting Things

Warranty Reserves

“Diesel” has a very interesting Tesla article titled “Tesla's Warranty Costs Continue To Climb.” In this article he argues that Tesla’s warranty costs are much higher than the industry’s. He does this through both direct observation and very pertinent adjustments.

However, things are even worse for Tesla than Diesel is implying. You see, Diesel left out of his calculations the “additional warranty accrued from adoption of the new revenue standard.” This was wise, this accrual refers to past periods.

But here’s the thing, the current period - Q1 2018 - also was affected by this accounting change (which applied from January 1, 2018, and meant that cars previously booked under leasing for which no warranty reserves were taken, were now booked as if straight sales with full warranty provisioning). Said another way, a part of the increase in provision for warranties during Q1 2018 was just due to this accounting change.

How large a part? As a result of the accounting change, 92% of Tesla’s Q1 2018 deliveries were booked as straight sales, vs. 74% during Q1 2017. Think about it, this means Tesla provisioned for ~18,500 cars during Q1 2017, and ~27,600 cars in Q1 2018. That’s a ~49% increase in units delivered subjected to warranty provisioning.

Yet, warranty reserves increased by just 6.4%. Meaning, warranty reserves per car dropped ~29%. Even as actual warranty costs incurred exploded by 94% year-on-year. This again reinforces the notion that through several mechanisms (another being service costs), Tesla is under-reserving for warranty costs so as to push up reported Automotive gross margins.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Still Years Away (If Ever)

Another interesting tidbit regarding Tesla is its full self-driving efforts. Elon Musk now claims that FSD ought to be ready by 2019 year-end (as implied by the Tesla Networking technology being ready by then). That’s more than three years after Tesla started selling all its cars as having “full self-driving ready hardware” (Q4 2016). Of course, Elon Musk has spent years moving the schedule farther and farther into the future.

Here, I'm going to say that several recent events tell us in no uncertain terms that Tesla is still years away from delivering full self-driving, if ever, on its present hardware. These events were the much publicized Model X fatal crash straight into a divider, as well as a similar but less publicized crash of a Model S under the same conditions. Moreover, several Tesla drivers re-created the events and Autopilot acted in the same exact manner. That is, had the drivers not stopped the car, and it would have again plowed into similar highway dividers. While the present Autopilot is not in any way autonomous, and drivers still need to be attentive at all times, these events have meaning, and give us a clue as to the state of Tesla’s full self-driving development. Let me explain.

The very foundation of a full self-driving system is the ability of a car to detect and avoid crashing into any object. I call this the “detection layer.” As a result of this layer, If you were to drop a self-driving car into a totally unknown environment with totally unknown objects, the car ought to still be able to avoid crashing into any object. The car would do this by detecting all possible physical obstructions in its path with a very high degree of certainty (both of detecting all existing obstructions, and of not producing other than very rare false positives – detecting obstructions which aren’t there).

This detection layer, like the foundations of a building, comes very early in the construction of a self-driving system. Arguably, nearly all players deploying LIDAR will immediately have a decent detection layer from the get go. When this detection layer is ready, any prospective full self-driving player will still be years away, possibly many years away, from delivering a functioning full self-driving system. That was the experience with all the current leading full self-driving players, Waymo included. This is to be expected because on top of detecting stuff, there’s an immense array of technology still to be developed and polished, including the need to recognize and interact with other “world users,” follow traffic rules, handle complex traffic situations, navigation, precise positioning, etc.

Now, this detection layer being the foundation has an incredible meaning for Tesla. Tesla is the only “full self-driving” player which claims to have all necessary hardware already deployed. The other FSD contenders can have the detection layer ready, but they can’t deploy it as they don’t have a fleet of cars already bearing the necessary LIDAR sensors (along with other limitations). Tesla, however, does supposedly have all the necessary hardware in place already.

This means, for Tesla, that as soon as the very foundation of self driving is ready - the detection layer - it can deploy that foundation on its existing fleet, greatly enhancing the safety of its existing Autopilot and safety features. In turn, if this detection layer was in place, the much-publicized fatal Model X crash (and other similar ones) would be impossible. Detecting a clear divider straight ahead with 150 meters of unobstructed vision would be child’s play for such a system.

Since the crash did happen, that means Tesla hasn’t deployed such a detection layer. This in turn can only mean two things:

Either Tesla doesn’t have the detection layer ready. Or Tesla has it, but refuses to deploy it even though it knows not doing so costs lives.

Since not even bears would choose “door number 2,” it’s obvious that Tesla doesn’t have this detection layer ready. And since the detection layer is but the foundation of the entire full self-driving edifice, that means at the very least Tesla is still years away from having a full self-driving system. Moreover, up until such a detection layer is deployed and Teslas stop crashing into static objects (at the very least), Tesla will still be years away from full self-driving.

The “end-2019” schedule is thus simply bunk. The logic seems to be “we’ll worry about it later.” This is quite dishonest, since what I said above should be entirely obvious within Tesla as well.

Conclusion

There are three conclusions to be drawn here:

Elon Musk is not in possession of an impending, immediate, non-disclosed material event about to send Tesla stock into the skies.

Tesla warranty reserves are even worse than they seem.

Tesla’s full self-driving feature is still years away (if ever) from being deployed.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.