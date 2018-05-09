SeaWorld: Turnaround Is Here, But Valuation Reflects That Reality

SeaWorld is successfully turning its business around from negative PR which has hung over the company since 2013.

Once struggling theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) is now in the middle of a full-boar comeback. The turnaround in SEAS stock took its most recent leg higher after the company reported a double beat quarter, the likes of which investors haven't seen since 2015. Following that report, SEAS stock climbed to above $17, bringing its year-to-date gains to over 25%.

Clearly, SEAS is moving past negative PR headwinds and reinvigorating growth in its theme parks. This will cause revenues and margins to trend higher over the next several years. But turnaround optimism seems fully baked into shares at current levels. At best, we think SEAS stock is worth around $17 today. Thus, any price tag above $17 seems like a stretch here and now.

SEAS data by YCharts

SeaWorld has been adversely affected in the past regarding its treatment of animals in captivity. A 2013 documentary titled "Black Fish" seemed to be the nail in the coffin which buried SeaWorld's popularity beneath a thick layer of negative PR and media and consumer backlash. From 2013 to 2017, revenues tumbled from $1.4 billion-plus to ~$1.26 billion, operating margins fell from 15%-plus to ~5%, and SEAS stock tanked from $30-plus to $13.

SEAS data by YCharts

But the company's recent quarterly report suggests that those revenue and margin deterioration trends are changing course. In the quarter, revenues rose 16.5% year-over-year, fueled by nearly 15% attendance growth and 1.4% revenue per capita growth. Season pass sales also rose 10%, while in-park per capita spending rose by 6.4%. Meanwhile, operating margins improved dramatically in the quarter.

Clearly, the numbers support the thesis that a turnaround is currently unfolding.

We largely agree with this thesis. The negativity surrounding the 2013 "Black Fish" documentary was bound to pass sooner or later. To help accelerate SeaWorld's transition out of those dark ages, management has done a terrific job of pushing forth marketing and communication initiatives that are aimed at re-branding SeaWorld as a place that cares about animals and gives back to the wildlife community. If you've been to a SeaWorld theme park recently, you can attest to the fact that at almost every show, the trainers say something with regards to the way SeaWorld is helping animals both in captivity and in the wild. This inevitably helps long-term branding. Moreover, the company is also launching a whole bunch of new attractions, rides, and shows over the next several months, the sum of which should create a huge multi-year tailwind for attendance alongside an improving brand image.

All together, the turnaround in SEAS is here. We think that means that this company can return to near peak operating levels within the next 5 years. Revenues peaked around $1.45 billion in 2013. We think a return to that peak in 5 years is very likely. In 2013, operating margins were north of 15%. We don't think operating margins can climb all the way back to those levels given higher labor expenses. But we do feel a 10% operating margin target is achievable in 5 years.

Our modeling suggests that $1.45 billion in revenue on 10% operating margins should lead to about $0.65 in earnings per share in 5 years. That number doesn't mean all that much on its own because a ton of the company's operating expenses are non-cash depreciation and amortization charges. Historically, these D&A charges have run around 14% of revenues. On $1.45 billion in revenues, D&A should be roughly $200 million, or $2.40 per share (assuming 85 million shares).

Assuming all other non-cash charges and working capital adjustments net to zero, we reasonably think that operating cash flow per share can climb to roughly $3.05 in 5 years. Back in 2013 when things were good, SEAS stock traded at 9-times trailing cash flow. A similar 9-times multiple on $3.05 in cash EPS implies a 5-year forward price target of roughly $27.50. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a fair value of roughly $17.

Thus, here and now, SEAS stock looks fully priced for a turnaround to near-peak operating levels over the next 5 years. As such, we aren't buyers here. But if this stock gives up some of its post-earnings gains and proceeds to slip back to the mid-teens range, we would be buyers on that dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SEAS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.