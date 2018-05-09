Silver - This Leveraged ETN Might Be An Option Shortly

Silver's long-term sentiment is still at pessimistic extremes. The white metal is trading at around $16.41 an ounce and, with inflation starting to raise its ugly head, many investors believe silver is still heavily undervalued. Instead of trading something like iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV), which tracks the price of silver, this article will focus on the leveraged ETN, VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN (NASDAQ:USLV), which provides significant leverage and exposure to a batch of silver future contracts. USLV is a short-term trading instrument that deserves no place in a long-term portfolio for reasons we will discuss. It does, however, deserve a place in a trader's arsenal - especially when there is clear fear in the market in question (we are not there yet in the silver market, in my opinion).

We monitor gold, cycles and sentiment in order to pick our entry point. Silver invariably follows gold, but due to the currently high gold/silver ratio and silver's current sentiment readings, we believe silver will be a better long candidate once the sector bottoms in earnest. Therefore, let's first look at the short-term scenario for USLV and then why, due to its decay, it is an awful long-term investment.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

Above is a long-term chart of USLV. As we can see, every six months or so, silver prints an intermediate low when both the slow stochastics and weekly RSI indicators move down into deep oversold levels. As the chart illustrates, we are there with respect to the stochastics, but still have a bit to go with respect to the relative strength index. Now, the last clear intermediate low in silver was in December of last year, meaning we are right in the timing band for a brand new intermediate low.

Patience is required at this point if one is thinking of trading USLV. The weekly RSI numbers are still above 40 and would need to drop below 30 in order to print an intermediate cycle low. Incessant selling is the norm at intermediate declines, and we just haven't seen this level of fear yet. With USLV trading currently at $9.96 per share, this could easily decline 10% to 30% before we get a swing. That's the real message here: If we get some incessant selling, wait for a swing - especially with a highly leveraged instrument like USLV.

Why? Because with this ETN especially, you get paid handsomely for getting the direction right. Furthermore, as can be seen in the chart below, USLV can easily rally 50% to 100% when silver is coming out of an intermediate cycle low. It is extremely difficult to time exactly a top and bottom, but what about a 20% or even a 15% return over a few weeks? Obviously, when annualized, returns like this add up to some serious numbers.

Leveraged ETFs get a bad rap due to their volatility and decay. However as long as risk is controlled, I see them as an invaluable trading vehicle. In fact, if one can get their stops as close to support as possible, the probability of success over time gets much higher. I noted the following in a recent article:

Our aim is to put ourselves into positions where we have limited downside but substantial upside. Like risking one to make five. It's all about putting ourselves into scenarios like this over and over again.

However, what one doesn't want to do is hold an instrument like this long term. The charts below explains why. For example, due to the decay that comes with the ETN's exposure resetting every day, USLV is currently trading very close to its December lows of 2015. These lows market the bear market bottom in silver and many commodities. Suffice it to say that crude oil along with precious metals, to name but a few, are well off their bear market lows of late 2015 and early 2016 (in oil's case). Holding USLV over this time period would have been a disaster, though, and would have lost money despite silver's gains.

Rallies out of intermediate lows can last up to three months before topping if the cycle continues to make higher highs. Many traders fail to hold a leveraged ETF for that long due to the volatility. The first daily cycle always has the strongest rally, and that daily cycle can go for up to six weeks before topping. We do, however, want to be early getting out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USLV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.