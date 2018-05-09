Ellington Residential: The Metrics You Need To Know

We discuss the critical metrics you should be aware of, most of which saw worsening performance quarter-over-quarter.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) has once again reported another round of earnings and we were frankly concerned with what we saw in several of the critical metrics. The purpose of today's article is to check back in on the performance of the name and to discuss our expectations as we move forward in a higher interest rate environment. We rate the name a hold, but have concerns despite an attractive valuation relative to fair value. Let us discuss.

Despite our concerns, the stock actually rallied after reporting its earnings last week, only to now begin falling once again:

Six month chart

5 day chart

Charts Source: Yahoo Finance, Graphics By BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see in the 5-day chart, the name got a bit of a bounce Friday and has begun to fall. However, the stock has been range bound since hitting a 6 month low in early February. At $11.00, we think the stock is a hold, but the performance has us somewhat concerned. A summary of the critical metrics that you should be aware of for Ellington Residential Mortgage are shown below for Q1 2018:

Data Source: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT's Q1 results (linked above), table created by BAD BEAT Investing

*as of 3/31/18

Dividend coverage

You may recall that the dividend was recently cut, despite what appeared to be adequate coverage by core earnings. Well, in this quarter, nearly every quality indicator we look at for in an mREIT was pressured. On the earnings front, the company saw a net loss of $4.0 million or $0.30 per share compared to a gain of $0.8 million or $0.06 per common share last quarter. This is a substantial decline in performance. However, a better measure of the ability of the company to pay its dividend is its core earnings, and here we continue to see pain.

Core earnings were $4.3 million or $0.32. On an adjusted basis, which excludes catch-up premiums, core earnings were $4.4 million or $0.34 per share, versus $4.8 million or $0.53 per share last year. This is also down significantly from the core earnings per share of $0.40 just last quarter. This continues an overall trend lower in core earnings. Here are the last five quarters of core earnings and dividends:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

What we found interesting was that the dividend of $0.37 was not covered by adjusted core income. Given all of the results we have seen in the last 4 quarters coming into Q1, we were surprised by the dividend cut the company made, considering it really didn't have a payout shortfall versus adjusted core earnings. In fact, the company has almost consistently seen core earnings per share more than cover the dividends paid since we have been covering it, but this was the first quarter where we truly saw weakness. Why did this happen?

Our analysis of falling performance in Q1

The quarter was hit by volatility in equities and rates in Q1. Long-term interest rates rose steadily and finally broke out of their 2017 ranges, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield reaching 2.95% on February 21st, marking the highest daily close in more than four years and 91 basis points higher than the 2017 lows reached just last September. Equity volatility was also high throughout the quarter, and we saw concerns over an international trade war hit equities in March, while long-term interest rates leveled off and the yield curve flattened to end the quarter.

With the moves in rates, yield spreads across many credit products expanded thanks to the interest rate moves and equity market volatility. It is also worth noting that Agency RMBS prices came under substantial pressure during the first quarter, with interest rates materially higher and many coupons experiencing significant duration extension. This problem was not just unique to Ellington, but common to many of the mREITs. Keep in mind such volatility could continue. In March, the Federal Reserve raised the target range for the federal funds rate by 0.25%, to 1.50%–1.75%, its sixth rate increase since December 1, 2015. We anticipate more hikes this year as well. That said, the Street reacted positively to managements decision to take advantage of depressed share prices:

"...with our share price trading at a significant discount to book value, we repurchased shares aggressively. We bought back 3.8% of our shares outstanding, which was accretive to book value by $0.13 per share."

Thus, the company reduced the float, which helped insulate book value declines while upping earnings per share.

Book value

The repurchasing and retiring of shares was a benefit to book value of $0.13, but book value still fell from $14.45 last quarter. When valuing an mREIT, we need to know what we are paying relative to what the company's assets are roughly worth. Book value has been falling over the last few quarters. Just look at the recent trends in 2017 through Q1 2018:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Here in Q1 book value fell another $0.55, or 3.8%, to $14.90. The reason it fell so much was due to immense pressure in many of the asset holdings as alluded to above, despite a decline in the constant prepayment rate. With the moves in yields and the overall flattening of the curve, we saw a narrowed spread. That said, the company bought back a lot of shares due to the fact that shares are trading below far book value once again. At $11, the stock trades at a $2.90 or 21% discount-to-book. At its highs in 2017 it traded at a slight premium-to-book.

The share repurchases helped boost book value, as well as earnings per share. It should be noted that the share repurchases helped to offset the dilutive impact of the $45 million secondary IPO earlier this year. That secondary is a huge reason core earnings per share have nosedived. As the company moves forward, we are confident that it will continue to repurchase discounted shares.

Let us turn to more portfolio specific metrics that help inform us as to why we are seeing performance declines.

Constant prepayment rate

We mentioned above a decline in the constant prepayment rate. This indicator is a bit of a laggard, and as such with rates on the rise we expect the weighted average of the company's holdings and constant prepayment rate to increase in the back half of the year. In Q1, we saw the constant prepayment rate fall for the company.

Even though prepayments are higher than we would like they are still slightly below sector average. While prepayments vary based on holdings, but we can all agree that more prepayments lead to lower yields and returns for net interest income, on average. Still, in the last two years, on average, prepayments have declined markedly. In the present quarter prepayments were at 8.0%, and may have had a slight positive impact the net interest margin, which was hit hard by a flattening yield curve.

Net interest rate spread

EARN saw its average asset yield on its investment portfolio come in at 2.99% rising 4 basis points from 2.95% last quarter. EARN's average cost of funds during the quarter ballooned 30 basis points and came in at 1.93 from 1.63% last quarter. This led to the company seeing its net interest rate spread narrow significantly. The average net interest rate spread was 1.06%. However, if we back out adjustments that exclude the catch-up premium amortization, the spread was still much worse than last quarter, coming in at 1.09% versus 1.41% last quarter. Ouch.

These margins are much lower than in the past, helping explain a significant hit on income. It really was painful. However, we believe we will see some improvement off of this low spread in 2018 thanks to hedging strategies finally coming into play successfully with the movements in rates going forward.

Conclusion

This was a rough quarter. Going forward, we think the company will seek to capitalize on pricing opportunities resulting from fallout of rising rates. We do know that the company's diligent hedging and liquidity management helped protect book value. The company has necessary capital to increase exposure if it feels there is an opportunity to see gains, and also has the ability to continue to repurchase shares at a discount. Right now, we think it is worth holding onto shares here for income, but we will be closely watching dividend coverage.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Free trials end soon, sign up to profit for free while you still can! We find beaten down stocks, and profit from their reversals. Swing trades and deep value plays are suggested almost daily. Dozens of investors are winning thanks to ideas like this. Our members profit daily. We've generated thousands of profitable ideas, but our best ideas are reserved for our members. Invest in your future by joining BAD BEAT Investing for free. You can try BAD BEAT Investing free for the next few weeks only. Are you going to get in the game? Become a member of the BAD BEAT Investing Philosophy, and let's start winning together.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.