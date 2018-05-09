Twilio: Stellar Results, But Valuation Ceiling Comes Into Question

However, gross margin, which has been a point of focus for Twilio investors of late, still continues to see pressure.

Base revenues continue to climb and are now more than 90% of the company's total revenues, showing Twilio's reduced dependence on large clients like Uber.

If there's one company that has managed a complete 180-degree turnaround this year, it's Twilio (TWLO). The communications software company was treated like a pariah earlier this year as fears of competition and sinking gross margins pushed the stock to new 52-week lows. Then, suddenly, after two great quarters in Q4 and now Q1, Twilio is racing toward new 52-week highs and generating goodwill left and right from investors and Wall Street.

This quarter, Twilio managed to pull off one of the most desirable feats of all in the growth tech sector - the company showed a huge acceleration from last quarter's already-high growth rates. For a company of Twilio's scale and growing as quickly as it is, the magnitude of revenue acceleration this quarter is simply superb. It shows just how powerful Twilio's product is in the market and, far from being a commoditized service, has become an embedded tool within customers' IT stacks.

I've been long Twilio for a while, and while I remain fundamentally bullish on the stock, Twilio is zooming in on my $47 price target, and I've let go of a portion of my shares. Though the company's performance over the past several quarters has been fantastic, the story still isn't perfect - gross margin is still down year over year, and the possibility of telecoms creating their own similar services to supplant Twilio is an ever-present fear.

The good news is, Twilio has boosted its guidance for the year to make its valuation a bit more digestible. The company is now forecasting $538-$544 million in revenues for FY18, or +36% y/y growth over the $399 million it posted in FY18. Based on Twilio's robust performance over the past several quarters, even this guidance range seems a tad conservative.

Twilio is now trading at 7.5x EV/FY18 revenues. For a high-growth software company at a mid-40s growth range, that's not too bad at all. But do recall that Twilio's gross margins in the low 54s are starkly lower than the rest of its SaaS peers, who typically carry gross margins in the high 70s or low 80s. This makes Twilio's revenue stream technically less valuable, as a much smaller portion of it is actually accretive to the bottom line. Thus valuing Twilio at a premium to SaaS peers with a "normalized" gross margin may be a bit of a stretch.

I believe Twilio to be worth at best 8x EV/FY18 revenues, which now implies a price target of $50 on current FY18 guidance ranges. That's less than 10% upside from current levels, and for me, it's too close for comfort to be purely bullish without reservation. Purely on a valuation basis, despite great results, Twilio is looking like a hold.

Q1 download: acceleration in the spotlight, but gross margin continues to contract

Here's a look at Twilio's Q1 results:

Figure 1. Twilio Q1 earnings Source: Twilio investor relations

Total revenues grew 48% y/y to $129.1 million, an absolutely mind-boggling figure. Take into context the fact that, last quarter (which was the positive quarter in which Twilio managed to recover from being a hated company), Twilio had grown revenues by only 41% y/y, and before that, in Q3, the company had also grown at just 41% y/y. The seven points of acceleration for a company of this size is almost unheard of.

Analysts had only expected to see $116.6 million in revenues for the quarter, or +33% y/y. This makes this quarter's beat a 15-point beat to Wall Street's expectations, the same beat margin as the 15-point upside Twilio showed last quarter. Perhaps it's about time that Twilio guided higher, or that Wall Street fine tunes its models to account for Twilio's usual cadence of beats.

It's not just the total top line that was impressive in the quarter; the revenue composition was favorable as well. Recall that about a year back, Twilio plunged on news that Uber (UBER) was gradually weaning itself off the Twilio API, and fears rippled through the market that other big, non-contracted customers like WhatsApp would follow.

Now, we are past the Uber era, and Twilio's base revenues (which derive from customers with contractually guaranteed minimum spend, unlike "variable" customers like Uber and WhatsApp), grew 46% y/y to $117.5 million, or 91% of Twilio's revenues. The much higher mix of base revenues essentially makes Twilio a more stable business without too much concentration into large anchor clients.

Total active customer accounts in the quarter grew 33% y/y to 53,985. Furthermore, dollar-based net expansion (which has been a primary focus for software investors this year as an expected drop in expansion rates caused Cloudera's (CLDR) stock to crash) remained high at 132%, indicating on average that installed customers are generally spending about one-third more than their initial deployments in subsequent years.

Where Twilio has yet to impress, however, is on the gross margin side - a thorn in the company's side since Q3 of last year. Gross profit of $69.5 million in the quarter translates to 53.8% gross margins, down 350bps from 57.3% in 1Q17. The y/y drop is slimmer than what Twilio posted in Q4, but it's unclear whether Twilio can achieve a turnaround in its margin profile.

Nor has Twilio made meaningful progress on the total profit side. GAAP operating losses widened to -$24.3 million in the quarter, or an operating margin of -18.7%, down from -16.9% in 1Q17. This was driven primarily by the gross margin reductions as well as the explosion of sales and marketing costs (+55% y/y, higher than revenue growth) to support new customer acquisition and top line growth.

So clearly, Twilio's top line outperformance doesn't come cheaply. Growth versus profitability is always a trade-off, and right now, it seems the company is siding with growth (as it should - as a company with a huge TAM, it should spend every dollar it can to build a large and sticky base of customers). But despite the fact that Twilio is doing what is necessary to chase growth, investors are likely to continue being uncomfortable with the margin declines.

The good news, however, is that Twilio's pro forma EPS of -$0.04 was very close to break-even and beat analysts' expectations of -$0.07 - so on some level, the market has already been trained to accept Twilio's margin reductions. Certainly a 15-point beat to Wall Street revenue expectations and 7 points of sequential acceleration is worth a minor dip in margins.

Operating cash flow as well showed a massive jump to $16.9 million in the quarter, and free cash flow to $16.0 million, up many multiples from $2.4 million and -$1.2 million, respectively, in 1Q17. This puts Twilio at a respectable FCF margin of 12% in the quarter, though there's room for improvement here as well (Dropbox (DBX), though it's a much larger company, boasts 28% FCF margins).

How should investors react?

As a loyal Twilio supporter, I'm conflicted by the strength of the company's results and the rapid rise in its stock. Certainly I've enjoyed the rapid appreciation in my position, but it's unclear whether Twilio has much more room to rise higher, given that 7.5x forward revenues is a steep price to pay for a company with a gross margin in the low 50s.

Back when Twilio was trading in the mid-$30s, it was a much easier decision to make. Now, with the stock up nearly double from all-time lows reached just a few quarters ago and essentially outperforming the majority of the SaaS sector in YTD 2018, it's difficult to be purely bullish due to valuation concerns. At these levels, Twilio is a wait-and-see stock.

