Uniti: Not Worth The Risk

While I do believe the Windstream lease and dividend is relatively safe, the 13% AFFO yield is not attractive enough given the risks associated with heavy debt exposure and growth capital constraints.

Uniti Group (UNIT) has been the subject of intense debate and extensive coverage here on Seeking Alpha. I opened a position when the stock dipped below $15 in early February because I felt that the 16% dividend yield was adequate compensation for what appear to be overhyped fears about the safety of the Windstream lease as well as the much more significant risks tied to the company's constrained access to growth capital and heavy debt exposure. However, with the dividend yield now reduced to 12.5% (AFFO yield of ~13%), I no longer find the risk-return profile attractive and have sold my shares accordingly.

Unlike most bears on the REIT, I do believe the dividend is safe from any potential Windstream related issues, because Windstream would have to not only go bankrupt, but the lease would also have to be reduced. However, the terms are legally protected and UNIT management has reiterated that they have no intention to renegotiate the lease, while Windstream has reiterated their commitment to leasing the mission critical infrastructure that has prohibitively high switching and replacement costs. Additionally, UNIT has no major debt maturities until 2022 and enjoys strong industry fundamentals, implying that the dividend should remain very safe for the next several years.

While management has been effectively executing a diversification strategy (moving from 1 to 15,000 customers and increasing non-Windstream revenues from 2% to 30%), they still have a long way to go before Windstream no longer serves as the dominant share of their revenues. Management plans to maximize low CapEx growth by adding additional tenants to unused fiber capacity as well as secondary tower tenants. The company also enjoys a buy-leaseback telecommunications business model that provides stable, high margin returns. Unfortunately, the long-term, slowly escalating nature of these contracts exposes them to rising interest rate risk.

Management points to 7 major fiber projects over the next two years and 30 more organic tower contracts along with plans to capture 5% of exploding tower growth over the next five years. If management can effectively place two tenants per tower, they can enjoy yields of up to 25%, which could make debt and share issuance accretive for these investments. Management was also able to grow their credit line by 50% in 2017, implying their bankers have continued confidence in their financial resilience and business model.

However, it faces a mountain of debt beginning in 2022 and negative exposure to rising inflation and interest rates, so it must grow significantly over that time or face a near certain dividend cut in the future. Unfortunately, its high yield and low credit rating present it with significant growth challenges as they cannot accretively access capital markets. Meanwhile, the company projects $454 million AFFO (pro-forma) with $266 million in total CapEx on its fiber and towers and $424 million for dividend payments, leaving a ~$236 million deficit, eating significantly into its current ~$0.5 billion liquidity. This model is clearly unsustainable, particularly given their massive debt due in 2022.

Management claims that their heavy growth CapEx of the past several years will taper off significantly to less than half of what it is now and growth will ignite. However, UNIT still faces a $2 billion debt avalanche in 2022 while it doesn't even produce $450 million in AFFO (of which the vast majority goes to the dividend) and its available liquidity is quickly shrinking. This leaves two viable paths forward for UNIT: (1) once the Windstream monkey is off its back, its share price appreciates significantly, driving its dividend yield into the single digits and giving the firm a credit upgrade, allowing it to accretively access the capital markets; or (2) it engages in creative, non-public capital raising and/or refinancing of its debt load. While I certainly think both of these paths are possible, there is significant risk it won't happen.

Investor Takeaway

When UNIT traded at a dividend yield in the mid to high teens, the risk reward profile was very compelling as the company offered potential for significantly outsized returns at those levels. Following its considerable price appreciation, however, shares are stuck in an unhappy medium: the yield is still too high to accretively raise capital through new share issuance, but not high enough relative to other opportunities in the market to compensate shareholders for the high debt risk facing the company. As a result, I have sold my shares for a nice profit and have reallocated capital elsewhere to better risk-reward propositions. UNIT remains a highly speculative play and investors should wait for a better entry price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.