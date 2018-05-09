Thank You, Nevsun (Video)

There will probably be an improved offer or another player coming in but the risk reward is much different now from what it was at $2.

Nevsun (NSU) is a stock that I have been covering for a while now and I must say it has been a wild ride but I've managed to properly rebalance and take advantage of market irrationalities. In the video I explain how the market was wrong on NSU or had a too short term a view when investing in a long-term value stock like NSU.

Many probably wonder what to do now but a takeover would actually be a negative scenario as NSU will not develop Timok by itself and become a cash cow in the long term. We will see how the story ends up and whether Lundin finally manages to get its hands on Timok. Enjoy the video.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.