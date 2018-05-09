Delphi Technologies Plc (DLPH) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delphi Technologies Plc (NYSE:DLPH) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 9, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Sherief Hassan Bakr - Delphi Technologies Plc

Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Delphi Technologies' first quarter 2018 earnings call. With me today in London is our Chief Executive Officer, Liam Butterworth; our Chief Financial Officer, Vivid Seghal; as well as our Chief Technology Officer, Mary Gustanski.

This call will include a discussion of our first quarter financial results as disclosed in today's press release, as well as our updated outlook for 2018. In order to follow along with today's presentation, you can find an accompanying set of slides on our Investor Relations website at ir.delphi.com.

Please note that our discussion includes references to non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to their corresponding GAAP measures in the tables within our press release. Now, before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain statements made on this call may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can vary materially from actual results and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those contained in the company's Form 10-K, as well as other filings with the SEC. I'd encourage all of you to review these risk factors listed in these documents.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Liam Butterworth.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Thank you, Sherief, and good morning, good afternoon to everyone. Thank you for joining us for today's call. Before I provide an update on progress we've made during our first full quarter as a public company, I want to share with you some of the highlights for Q1.

Vivid will take you through more of the details of our performance and our updated outlook for 2018. But at a high level, we've had a great start to the year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate movements which were a significant tailwind in the quarter, our underlying performance is on track, and we continue to see strong momentum in key areas of the portfolio that will drive our long-term growth.

On slide 3, you can see some of the highlights for the quarter. We delivered 5% revenue growth which was 6% above market and an adjusted operating margin of 12.3%. Excluding the commercial settlement that positively impacted our Q1 2017 results, our year-on-year operating margin expanded by 80 basis points on a like-for-like basis.

This included strong year-on-year margin expansion from our Aftermarket business, consistent with our strategy and full year objectives. EPS of $1.30 benefited from a more favorable FX environment, phase-in of spin-related and underlying business performance. We also ended the quarter with a solid balance sheet and liquidity profile which allows us to continue to reinvest in the business to drive long-term growth.

As I've just mentioned, we continue to see strong demand in key areas of the portfolio where we have great momentum with customers across the globe. We're especially excited by the increasing momentum we are seeing in our electrification portfolio for both existing program volumes and the extensive global pursuit activity in our pipeline.

This clearly reinforces the unique capability we have in this space. $3 billion of bookings in the quarter is a tremendous way to start the year. We have significant wins in advanced gasoline systems, electronic controllers and the electrification. And on a full year basis, we remain on track to exceed our record bookings performance from last year.

Operationally, we made strong progress in the quarter and remain laser-focused on coming off the transition service agreements in a timely and cost effective manner. At the same time, we are continuing to invest in building our own appropriate stand-alone functional capabilities. Putting all this together, our underlying performance is on track and we've increased our full-year revenue and earnings outlook for 2018.

Turning to slide 4, we operate in a market where we continue to benefit from regulatory-driven and consumer demand for more efficient propulsion systems. Our teams are dedicated to developing pioneering technologies and services that help our customers meet their future propulsion system challenges across the full spectrum of technologies.

Looking at the trends in the market, we continue to see strong demand for more fuel efficient propulsion systems, such as GDi, which grew by 20% in the quarter and commercial vehicle diesel systems which saw 25% year-on-year growth in Q1 and especially in China where we saw around 50% year-on-year growth. At the same time, we've seen further acceleration in activity around electrification, especially for high-voltage solutions with both existing customers and pursuits we currently see in the marketplace. For example, our Power Electronics business grew by 65% in Q1, which is a reflection of the continuing acceleration of electrified powertrains.

Our proven expertise in Power Electronics design, development, and software systems continues to uniquely position us to capture significant incremental content per vehicle. We recently hosted a Power Electronics teach-in for the investment community led by Mary Gustanski, our CTO. And for those of you who are unable to dial in, I would really encourage you to listen to the replay on our investor relations site.

On the bottom of the slide, I've also highlighted some of the industry-related headlines that have been particularly topical over the last quarter. As you can see, we've seen a combination of macro, political and regulatory matters that have created a lot of discussion. From a Delphi Technologies' perspective, we view them as part of the normal course of business. An important characteristic of our business is that we have balance in our portfolio, customer mix and footprint, which ensures we are less exposed to any one single market driver. This gives us the flexibility to adapt our business based on how and when the market evolves.

Touching on light duty diesel, a topic that I know has been in focus for many of you on the call. Over the last few months, we've seen a number of headlines related to diesel bans in certain European cities, as well as the potential for an even faster decline in diesel penetration. While these headlines further underscore our portfolio decisions related to light duty diesel over the last four years, they do not materially alter our view on the expected headwinds we've assumed for 2018 and beyond.

As we have commented in the past, the expected decline in our light duty diesel revenues are driven more by program roll-offs where we have good visibility rather than market penetration assumptions. In addition, our remaining programs are predominantly for larger engine displacements rather than the sub 2-liter market, where OEMs in Europe are accelerating the transition from diesel to highly efficient gasoline solutions such as GDi, as well as increased electrification.

Turning to slide 5. Building on our strong momentum in the marketplace over the past couple of years, our bookings performance in Q1 was a real highlight and reflects our customers' continued recognition of the technologies and value that we provide. While the nature of quarterly bookings tend to be lumpy, $3 billion lifetime revenue booked in the first three months is a tremendous start to the year and puts us in a strong position to deliver another year of record bookings in 2018.

I was especially pleased with the mix of our bookings in Q1, which was split pretty evenly between our electrification and internal combustion engine technologies. This not only underscores the strength and depth of our portfolio, but it is also fully aligned with our balanced strategy and disciplined commercial approach.

Looking at some of our key wins in the quarter. In the Powertrain segment, there were a number of highlights. We booked a major 350 bar GDi program with a global OEM for their next-generation gasoline engine platform, as well as a significant fuel management program with a premium global OEM.

For electronics, our extensive track record, differentiating technologies, and software systems expertise are clearly highly valued by our customers to assist them in their path to electrification across the full range of their high voltage requirements. In the first quarter, we extended our successful partnership with Volvo for our combined inverter and DC/DC converter, as well as with BMW for our high voltage inverter and onboard charger.

And just to emphasize the content opportunity for Delphi Technologies, the average content per vehicle on these two Power Electronics bookings is more than six times our average content per vehicle for an advanced gasoline system. In addition, we were delighted to have booked a major 48-volt, mild hybrid DC/DC program with a premium global OEM. This further positions us well for long-term growth as part of our overall Power Electronics portfolio.

Turning to slide 6. A key element of our DNA continues to be our relentless focus and obsession for operational excellence, in areas such as footprint optimization, excellence in quality, flawless customer launches and leveraging our enterprise operating system. As I commented on last quarter's call, we completed the separation of our business ahead of schedule and have carried that momentum into our first full quarter as a stand-alone public company.

All our transition service and contract manufacturing service agreements with Aptiv are now fully operational. And in line with our plans, we have already started the process of coming off a number of the TSAs. At the same time, we've made significant progress in establishing our stand-alone functions, to replace the services which are covered by the TSAs, such as human resources, IT and finance.

So, we're very much on track in terms of our full year outlook for spin-related costs and have better line of sight in how we plan to aggressively burn off these costs over the next couple of years. Vivid, the entire leadership team, and I, continue to be all over this and separation management remains a key part of our weekly operating cadence.

In addition, we're taking a clean sheet approach to how we create the optimal structure for our size and shape of company rather than simply replicating how support functions are set up under the TSAs. This should yield an even more efficient operational structure to support our future growth and investment opportunities.

So, summarizing on slide 7, we feel great about where we are, and we had a flawless start to the year. We delivered solid revenue growth, expanded underlying operating margin and continued to have great momentum with our core technologies. From both a financial and an operational perspective, we are on track with where we expected to be, and we've increased our revenue and EPS outlook for the year.

So following our first full quarter as a public company, we are fully on track to deliver our commitments. I'll now turn the call over to Vivid to take you through the financials in more detail and our outlook for 2018.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Thank you, Liam, and good morning, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. As Liam just outlined, we had a strong Q1 without raising our outlook for the full year. And looking out beyond 2018, we are firmly on the pathway to return to our pre-spin operating margin by 2020 and significantly improving our cash flows.

So let's start with a high level recap of our Q1 financials which you can see on slide 9. Before I get into the discussion of our year-on-year performance in Q1 and similar to last quarter's slides, you will see that we have presented the prior year's results on both the pro forma and reported basis. The difference, $20 million of revenue and $13 million of operating income reflects the pro forma adjustments I referenced on last quarter's call, related to our separation and gives you the right starting point to compare our year-on-year growth in Q1.

Revenue of $1.3 billion in the quarter increased by 4.6% year-on-year and adjusted operating income of $159 million increased by $10 million. Note that our adjusted operating income in Q1 2017 benefited from a $17 million commercial settlement. Excluding this, adjusted operating margin increased by 80 basis points driven by foreign exchange benefits and continued operational performance which more than offset unfavorable mix and higher engineering spend.

Adjusted EPS of $1.30 came in ahead of expectations, primarily related to the weaker dollar and, to a lesser extent, the phasing of spin-related costs which were approximately $5 million lower than we'd assumed for Q1. Operating cash flow of $75 million was in line with our expectations and we remain on track to deliver on our full-year target. And finally, we ended Q1 with a total cash balance of $316 million.

Turning to slide 10. Q1 revenue of $1.3 billion was up 4.6% year-on-year and approximately 6% above market growth. We continue to see strong year-on-year growth across key areas of our portfolio. Commercial vehicle revenues increased by approximately 25%, GDi revenues were up approximately 20%, and Power Electronics revenues increased by approximately 65%. Passenger car light duty diesel revenues declined by almost 20% in the quarter, a 200 basis point headwind to our overall top line growth.

From a regional perspective, our Q1 revenue was driven by strong growth in China, which increased 15% year-on-year. In addition, North America revenues were up 6% or 8% above market. Revenues in the quarter were flat year-on-year in Europe as growth in commercial vehicle and GDi was offset by the ongoing decline in light duty diesel revenues.

Slide 11 walks through our operating income growth for Q1. Adjusted operating income was $159 million in Q1, up 7% year-on-year. Excluding the commercial settlement that we benefited from the prior year, adjusted operating income increased by 20%. This was driven by foreign exchange benefits, as well as continued improvements in operational performance. This more than offset higher engineering spend and, to a lesser extent, higher commodity prices.

Turning to our segment performance on the next slide. Powertrain Systems revenue grew 4% in the quarter, primarily driven by strong growth in commercial vehicle, GDi and Power Electronics, which more than offset the decline in light duty diesel revenues. Passenger car light duty diesel revenues declined by approximately 20% in Q1, driven by lower European sales which were down approximately 25% year-on-year. This was driven by a combination of program roll-offs and lower market penetration.

Our revenues outside of Europe increased in the quarter, driven by programs in India and other Asian markets, largely due to regulatory requirements. Excluding the customer settlement from Q1 2017, adjusted operating margin of 12.3% for the quarter was up 20 basis points year-on-year, as foreign exchange benefit and strong operating performance, more than offset negative product mix and higher engineering spend.

Turning to our Aftermarket segment on slide 13. On last quarter's call, I commented that we were focusing our Aftermarket business on higher margin revenue opportunities in order to drive operating leverage, and I'm pleased with the progress we made in Q1. The revenue of $217 million increased by 1% in the first quarter, driven by growth in the OES channel. Adjusted operating margin expanded by 390 basis points year-on-year, driven by our commercial strategy and operational performance. As we look into the balance of 2018, we remain focused on delivering full-year margin improvement to the Aftermarket business compared 2017.

Now, let's move to our expected updates for 2018. Slide 14 outlines our revised outlook for the year. At a high level, our underlying outlook is largely unchanged from our previous ranges, and the increase is primarily driven by more favorable foreign exchange dynamics. For 2018, we now expect revenue to be in the range of $5 billion to $5.2 billion, a $100 million increase from our prior range. This outlook assumes, first, we continue to expect an approximately 200 basis point headwind to our top line from the decline in our light duty diesel business. Our forecast is aligned with our customer programs and we have reduced our European revenues for the balance of the year. This is partially offset by higher revenues and expectations from our outside-of-Europe programs.

Second, we continue to expect GDi and commercial vehicle to deliver another year of robust growth. Third, we continue to expect our Power Electronics business to see more than 50% growth in 2018. And finally, our Aftermarket segment assumptions are essentially unchanged, with lower year-on-year growth expected, as a result of our decision to focus on higher margin channels.

The full-year adjusted operating margin is now expected to be in the range of 12.3% to 12.5%, up 10 basis points from our prior expectations and represents a 40 basis point to 60 basis point margin expansion from our pro forma 2017 margin of 11.9%. This margin outlook continues to include approximately $70 million of spin-related and public company costs. In addition, we have incorporated $5 million to $10 million of higher-commodity exposure which we believe covers the current risk for the year.

In terms of the key drivers of our expected margin expansion in 2018, I would like to highlight the following. Positive drivers include ongoing benefits from our prior restructuring assets, material and manufacturing cost improvements, expected margin improvements in our Aftermarket segment and foreign exchange tailwinds. This is expected to be partially offset by price concessions in the region of 1.5% to 2%, incremental R&D spend to drive long-term growth, and a negative mix impact, driven by higher sales of Power Electronics and GDi.

And for adjusted EPS, our outlook now calls for earnings per share in the range of $4.65 to $4.95 or a $0.15 raise to the top and the bottom end of our prior range. Please note that our 2018 outlook now assumes a euro-to-dollar exchange rate of $1.20. All of the other outlook metrics provided last quarter are essentially unchanged.

While we are not providing a specific quarterly outlook for the second quarter, I wanted to provide you with some color on how we see our phasing through the year. Starting with revenue, we continue to expect to see stronger growth in the first half of the year, driven in part by the year-on-year comps and the rate of decline in our passenger car diesel business. Our Q1 performance was stronger than expected, primarily due to foreign exchange tailwinds and, to a lesser extent, by the phasing of spin-related and public company costs, which we expect to increase in Q2. Of the approximate $70 million of cost for the year, we expect them to be fairly evenly spread between the first and the second half.

Before turning the call back for your questions, I want to share some perspective on our approach to capital allocation, which you can see on slide 15. As a relatively new public company, our capital allocation focus for 2018 is to ensure we execute on our operational targets and spin-related activities, as well as prioritizing investments in organic growth, namely CapEx to support our bookings momentum, and R&D spend focused on new technologies with the highest growth potential. This will give us a strong basis to position Delphi Technologies for sustainable, long-term growth.

In addition, the attractive cash flow characteristics of our business gives us the ability to further strengthen our balance sheet. Consistent with this, we are targeting a through-the-cycle net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.5 times. And we are comfortable to go up to 2 times. And for the right value-enhancing M&A opportunities, we believe we have the flexibility to go higher. To be clear, while our focus is still on investing to support organic growth, we will look for bolt-on M&A opportunities that strengthen our existing portfolio of advanced technologies and create value for our shareholders.

Finally, we will continue to return capital to our shareholders. We have already instituted a quarterly dividend program of $0.17 per share which we expect to maintain and increase going forward. Looking further ahead, we will consider implementing a share repurchase program as part of our overall capital allocation policy and plans to stay within our targeted leverage range.

In closing, in a dynamic market environment, we delivered a strong first quarter. We've raised our outlook for the year and are fully focused on executing our strategy of profitable growth and improving our cash flows.

With that, I'll turn the call back to the operator for your questions.

Thank you. Our first question comes from Joseph Spak with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Vivid, I just want maybe some clarification on some of the spin and public company costs you just talked about. So, you mentioned spin costs ramp through the year. Are you talking about the public company costs or the separation cost that you're backing out that we need to consider from a cash perspective?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Hello, Joe. I'm talking about the public company costs that were included within the adjusted numbers. So, that percentage is...

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And did you just say that was – is that $17 million for the year?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yes. That's in line with what we called out before. Correct.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And it was about $9 million in the first quarter you said?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

No. So, it was probably in the range of around about $10 million to $15 million in the first quarter. So, $70 million and we believe that it will be evenly phased in the first and the second half of this year.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

But then how is that ramping down? Oh, $70 million, 7-0, I thought you said $17 million...

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

$70 million. Yes.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

No. 7-0 for the year, evenly spread between the first and the second half.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Okay. And then just from the cash side, it looks like cash restructuring was $7 million and, I think, you guided to something closer to $100 million. And the separation was – it looks like maybe $10 million and, I think, that was sort of $7 million (00:25:08) already. So, those ramped as well?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Correct. So, the numbers that I provided previously in relation to – in sort of just under $100 million for the restructuring and about $70 million for the onetime separation cost, yeah, they still hold today.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then just with all the different puts and takes and some of the other factors you mentioned on guidance, your prior free cash flow guidance at the midpoint was around $170 million, is that still unchanged?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

So, we're not changing any of the outlook in terms of operating cash flow or free cash flow right now. So, that's correct, yes.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thanks a lot. I'll get back in queue.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Leiker with Baird. Your line is now open.

Joe D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Hi there. This is Joe Vruwink on for David.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Good morning, Joe.

Joe D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Good morning. Obviously, a meaningful acceleration in bookings this quarter. How much is the function of just the overall pipeline more content available broadly across Powertrain and Electronics? And how much of this big step-up, would you say, is more a function of Delphi's market share just being higher?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Hi. Good morning. This is Liam. So, I think the first thing is really our bookings tend to be – in the Powertrain space tend to be relatively lumpy on a quarterly basis. If you look at our bookings in Q1 2017, we were about $2 billion. So, we have a significant uptick in bookings for the first quarter this year. Those bookings are balanced pretty evenly across the two main businesses that we have, which is our internal combustion engine portfolio and also across our electronics and electrification portfolio.

And if I look out for the rest of the year, we remain very confident that we will exceed the bookings, the record bookings number that we had in 2017, which I think was around $7.1 billion. So, we remain confident we're going to exceed that. And the primary driver really is just we've been very, very focused in terms of our portfolio, in terms of which pursuits we go after across our commercial vehicle, internal combustion engine, electronics and electrification. And we've got a very good strong visibility in terms on our portfolio or our pipeline, should I say, of pursuits that we're actively working on across those businesses so we remain very comfortable in terms of where we are.

Joe D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Hi there. Thanks, Liam. I guess the reason I ask the question, so looking at the multi-year CAGR of 15%, that to me really reflects more Powertrain, content more electrification content broadly across the industry and Delphi maintaining a healthy share position in that market. But to do, as you said, 50% growth in Q1 and I understand this is lumpy, it would seem to suggest that maybe your win rate is starting to step up. The backdrop is still very healthy, a lot of content but the win rate might be improving as well.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah I think that's a pretty accurate statement. And again we've been very, very focused in terms of which programs we pursue with which OEMs and which level of technology but I think it's a fair – it's an accurate statement that our win rate remains, is strong and we say the growth, we're seeing that in our revenue numbers. And again if I look at our pipeline of pursuits that we've got for the rest of the year, we remain confident that we've got some very strong bookings performance and outlook for future growth.

Joe D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

And then my last question which I understand is entirely too soon but with your pipeline doing as good as it is, diesel obviously is contained within your existing expectations. When do you think you could get to a point where the outgrowth targets you've communicated, maybe those could be in a position to be raised higher?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

So, at this point – it's Vivid here – we're maintaining our sort of outlook. And for the time being, I think what's critically important for us is just to make sure that we hit our 2018 targets, we deliver on our expectations, and of course, we're going to take a look at our medium-term numbers again. But for now no change. We are confident and we have a clear visibility to get there in terms of both our sales, EPS and our cash flow targets.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. And we've said the light duty diesel headwind will be around 200 basis points...

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Next two to three years.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

...the next two to three years whilst we burn that out of the system.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Absolutely.

Joe D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Emmanuel Rosner with Guggenheim. Your line is now open.

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Hi. Good afternoon.

Unknown Speaker

Hello there (00:30:05).

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

I wanted to ask you first on your slide 11, and just trying to get over, a color on the incremental margins. I was a little surprised by the flow-through to earnings of the FX and commodity bucket. Looks like it's like north of 30% incremental margin on these higher revenues. Is that sort of like the right rate to think about it? And then similar question on the volume side, it looks like the incremental margin on your performance growth (00:30:38) was probably only like in the mid-teens or so which seems maybe a little bit low. So, is that sort of like the right range going forward?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Sure. In terms of quarter 1, we obviously had a sort of a big disparity between Q1 2017 FX rates versus quarter 1 2018. You think about this quarter, it was – quarter 1 was about an average of $1.23 versus an average of about $1.07 for the previous year's quarter. So, in Q1, we really had two impacts in relation to FX. We have the normal translation, which we hit our top line revenue growth and flowed through to that 15% to 20% in relation to the operating income margin.

But we did also have some transactional FX upside this year in relation to some of the balance sheet, the items that we have. That's a very normal part of our business. It can go up, it can go down. So, I think that was the main reason why the flow-through in Q1 was relatively strong.

As we go out for the rest of the year, we obviously see the second half of 2018. The FX rates beginning to converge and if you look at half one 2017 versus our new assumption of $1.20, they're pretty similar and in line. So, some of the FX benefits that we're seeing in the first half, in the first quarter will not be flowing through to the same level and degree that we see in the second half. And frankly, that's why we've increased our EPS guidance by the $0.15 to reflect our best view of FX and operational performance right now.

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

And on the volume piece?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

On volume piece, we've already talked that we see that sort of margins on the volume flow through is going to be in about the 20% range. That's how we see it down to our line (00:32:33).

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. Understood. So, yeah, that's a good color. My next question was I was hoping you could update some of the lifetime bookings figure by product category. I think the last time we got some of these numbers from you, it was probably around the pre-spin Investor Day, and so are you, I guess, ready or prepared to sort of communicate what those lifetime bookings look like now?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. So, this is Liam. Good morning. At this point in time, we're not going to be providing color on lifetime bookings by product line. The level of granularity that we provided was what I commented on earlier which was, again, around $3 billion of lifetime bookings in the first quarter split pretty evenly across our two businesses, in internal combustion engine.

So, efficient fuel systems around GDi and fuel management. And then the other are split really with our electronics and electrification business. But again, it's a very – as you know Powertrain bookings tend to be very lumpy. So it would be – you can't take the $3 billion and multiply it by 4 and say that's the number that's going to be there for the year. It obviously depends on what's in the pipeline.

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. So, I guess my final question then is, so the Aftermarket margin was up strongly year-over-year. I know you're going for up for the full year. But how should we think about the cadence for the rest of the year given this strong start?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Sure. We obviously have taken time to reflect on the Aftermarket, and we're very pleased with the performance in Q1. We took the strategic decision to target sort of higher-revenue channels, and we've made good progress in quarter 1 to that effect. We believe that we will have an uplift. So, we're not going to provide exact margin uplifts for the year. What I would say is that quarter 1 was certainly the highest in relation to the quarter, the 390 basis points. But we will expect to see a material uplift in relation to our operating margins for the full year.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. But that's consistent with what's in the plan.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Absolutely.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

We're delivering exactly what we communicated and what's in the plan for the year.

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Thanks.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Thank you.

Our next question comes from John Murphy with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Good morning, guys. Maybe if I could just follow up on that Aftermarket question. Is there a way that you can kind of sort of highlight that or talk to us just about the products that you're going after in the Aftermarket and what you're actually dropping off? I know it's kind of smaller in the grand scheme of the company, but it was a big contributor to the year-over-year increase in operating income.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. So, hi. Good morning. This is Liam. So, in terms of how we think about our Aftermarket business, so first of all, it's around 20% of the total revenue of the company. We're very happy with the business with the portfolio that we have, and it's very much focused on mandatory replacement parts that are really complementary to the Powertrain business that we have today. So, clearly, around fuel systems, fuel injectors, remanufacturing capability and also a number of, again, mandatory replacement parts that we have in the portfolio.

We've not been doing actively any major pruning or portfolio or adjustments. We've just been focusing very much more on the quality of pursuits, the quality of business in terms of margin expansion opportunities. Again, implementing the disciplined commercial strategy that we have across the business. And as Vivid explained before, we're seeing the margin expansion and that's really the primary focus, is to expand margins in that business, rather than pursuing market share with commodity-type products, that's not our strategy for that business.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

So, we're very much in line in Q1. We did talk about lower revenue for this year. And you saw our revenue coming in at 1%, but with margin expansion. So, we're on track in Q1.

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then just a second question on bookings. I understand they're lumpy, but you continue to kind of grow these. You've indicated you'll be higher year-over-year versus 2017. How much of this should we think about as sort of structural? As the automakers are required to invest in a myriad of things than they have in the past like autonomous and EV (00:37:18). And there might be just a very significant opportunity, not just from pure content in the vehicle going up, but for the potential for them to be outsourcing more of the R&D function in sort of these high value-added parts that you provide that will create some real upside to bookings over time. It's kind of hard to parse that but it seems like there's a trend to them relying to you on more and more on technology.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. That's a great question. So we don't see any shifts or changes from an OEM in terms of what they're outsourcing versus insourcing. The reason why our bookings and bookings rate has been accelerating is really a combination of a number of factors. One is we've been very, very focused in investing in the right technologies across our portfolio around again GDi, high pressure GDi systems, commercial vehicles, diesel, high pressure commercial vehicle and obviously in our electronics and software offerings. So that's really why we've been accelerating our bookings.

And then again, our commercial strategy is very much disciplined around which customers we want to work with or we're going to work aggressively with, who value our technology and that's the way we've been moving the business forward. So there's no real swing in terms of outsourcing and insourcing. And we don't see that neither in any of our – the products that we have in our – or the pursuits we have in the pipeline today, but even longer term in the spaces where we operate. We don't see any major changes in terms of what the OEMs are looking from Delphi Technologies.

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay, great. And then just lastly, the negative mix, obviously is around light duty diesel. Sounds like a big weight this year, you've delineated that clearly. When do you think that eases? Are we kind of in the biggest step-down year, or is this the kind of thing we should think about for the next few years? What's kind of your view on that?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

So, from a light duty diesel, we expect this to carry on through till probably the end of 2020 is when we see the sort of the major impacts of light duty diesel. This is about a 200 basis point to 300 basis point headwind to our top line growth. This is around about $0.5 billion business and we expect that to flow through for the next at least a couple of years to get it down. We will still be left with some light duty diesel business that you saw today, our rest of world, outside of Europe business had a modest growth. So, we will continue to see some headwinds for the next two to three years.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. And that's pretty much in line with the plan that we've communicated. And as we said, the majority of the decline really that we see is more program roll-offs where we've got very good visibility of when the OEM is coming out of light duty diesel and transition into GDi, for example.

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

And could you just remind us the content potential on diesel versus GDi for you?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

So, rule of thumb is a GDi system is probably around 60% of the content of a diesel – of a fuel system on a diesel, light duty diesel.

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thank you very much.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Okay. Thanks.

Our next question comes from Colin Langan with UBS. Your line is now open.

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a follow-up on that, what is the assumption for diesel mix this year for the market that's based on your outlook and what was it in Q1, I think it was down like 800 basis points year-over-year, is that right?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yes. So, hi. Good morning. This is Liam. Maybe I'll provide some comments and Vivid, if you want to add some more color to it. So, the market was down around 750 basis points in Q1. The headwind for Delphi Technologies was around 200 basis points on our overall revenue numbers, but there's a lot of moving pieces to what's going on in the diesel space and really I think it's important to look a little bit below those headline numbers to understand what's going on.

The main decline that's happening in Europe in vehicle or diesel penetration is really in the sub 2 liter category. So, if you peel back the 750 basis points penetration, it's approximately 1,000 basis points reduction in the sub 2 liter and around 500 basis points in the above 2 liter category. So, we're seeing a lot of the OEMs really accelerating their transition out of the below 2 liter segment and transitioning to GDi and electrification.

So, it's a good reference point for us, and the relationship between market penetration, but really what's driving our revenue within light duty diesel, there's kind of three factors that are affecting Delphi Technologies. First is, as I said before, is program roll-offs where we've got very clear visibility of which programs are ending when throughout the year or over the next couple of years.

The second is our exposure to that European market decline and our exposure to the sub- and above 2 liter category. And just as a reference point, our revenue in the sub 2 liter category is significantly below around 5% of the total company revenue. So, it's a very small manageable amount.

And then, thirdly, is just the take-off of (00:42:59) diesel passenger cars outside of Europe. So, some of the programs that are rolling off for example are being pushed into emerging markets where regulation requirements are not as enforced. So, in some cases that's kind of prolonging some of the revenue. And that's a long answer to your question but that's how we think about it, a lot of moving parts that are going on. And that's why, as I said, a little disconnect between IHS penetration versus our revenue numbers.

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

Yeah. That's very helpful. But you were talking 750 basis points for Q1. Your guidance or your headline is 200 basis point to 300 basis points. What number should we be thinking about in terms of the full year trend? Is that maybe that 200 basis point to 300 basis point, comes then (00:43:42) closer to 300 basis point? Are you thinking maybe (00:43:45)...

< : Yeah, we're confident, so again, we look regularly at our [ph] EDI (00:43:49) schedules from all of our customers. And we're comfortable with the guidance that we've given for light duty diesel kind of revenue impact of around 200 basis points for the year. But maybe, Vivid, you've got a little bit more color.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah, sure. As Liam said, there's a number of factors that sort of impact our light duty diesel. What's important to understand is that we've outlined approximately 200 basis points of headwind for this year. Within that, in the latest outlook that we've given, we actually have had an opportunity to relook at our European light duty diesel, and we've taken that down slightly based on some of the market declines that we've seen. And that's been offset by some of the rest of world, non-European side. So we've actually taken the opportunity to balance our light duty diesel assumptions and 200 basis points is where we believe we will finish this year in terms of headwind.

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

And that's like a 400 basis point, 500 basis point decline for the full year in Europe, that's sort of underlying assumptions?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

No. It remains within 200 basis points to 300 basis points. So the 200 basis points that we saw in quarter 1 remains in the 200 basis points to 300 basis points. So, we're within (00:45:02) that range.

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. So the 200 basis points or 300 basis points is a Europe diesel assumption decline, or your top line sales – I'm not sure (00:45:11)

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Let me just maybe clarify, I'm not sure we're talking (00:45:13). Yeah, there's two numbers that are being discussed here. One is diesel penetration in Western Europe in Q1 was down 750 basis points. That was the penetration rate. Then we're talking about the 200 basis points headwind on our revenue in the light duty diesel space. We are sticking by the 200 basis points revenue impact for the full year. Clearly, IHS are publishing penetration rates for the rest of the year which are similar to what we've seen for Q1.

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

Okay, got it.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

But clearly, our revenue is disconnected with the overall penetration rate for the three reasons that I explained.

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

Got it, okay. And then can you talk about commercial truck? Can you remind us what percent of your portfolio is commercial – obviously a big help in Q1, is that also part of the reason why sales growth flows in Q2 because of comps get (00:46:07) – in the second half of the year as comps get a little tougher? Or should we be thinking about that?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yes. So, our commercial vehicle business is around 18% to 20% of our total revenue. And let's say three main factors that have driven our growth in the first quarter. So, a number of new launches, especially in China where regulations have been very, very rigorously enforced which is transitioning the Chinese market to higher pressure fuel systems or common rail fuel systems, so those launches took place in Q1.

The second one is we still see strong demand from some of our core customers such as Volvo, DAF and Daimler and especially as they're growing in the North American market, very successful with their engine platforms. And then thirdly within our CV business, we're exposed to the off-highway, so customers such as Caterpillar and Cummins continue to have strong demand globally for the products that we supply. Mainly that's for electronics and software systems.

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

And as we think about going through the year, is it fair to think that the comps will get a little tougher (00:47:21)...

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. That's correct. Yes. We had a very strong second half last year with our commercial vehicle business. So, yeah, the comps will be tougher as we go through the year.

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

And your assumption for the full year on commercial, just (00:47:34)

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

We've given a medium-term outlook, which is about 10% plus. So, that's the sort of medium term. We haven't given specific outlooks for commercial vehicles for this year.

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks for taking my question.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Thanks.

Our next question comes from Brian Johnson with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yeah. Just following up on that diesel versus gas both, I guess, injectors as well as rail systems. You mentioned the 60% content difference, a few questions. First, are you able to use the same factories, workforce and capital equipment to make gas systems as diesel systems, or is there a CapEx or a conversion cost involved with going from one to another.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

No, Brian. Hi, Brian. This is Liam. Good morning. Thanks for your question. Great question. So, if you look to Delphi Technologies in 2014, we had very much dedicated plants by product technology, and almost by customer. So, we had plants that were producing nothing but light duty diesel systems for one customer. Over the last four years, we've completely restructured, reorganized our footprints to process-based manufacturing plants. So, for example, our facility in Romania, we're very much focused on machining, high precision grinding, heat treatment across our entire portfolio for gasoline and diesel.

And also, as we've restructured our footprint, we've reutilized a lot of our machining equipment to cover our entire portfolio of products. So, we have significantly derisked the business from any declines, from one specific part of the market.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And so, if you look at the impact in your kind of directional EBIT lock from mix, the revenue lower would be (00:49:39) on the revenue side. It seems like, and I know you've said this in the past, that GDi comes in at a bit lower margin than diesel systems, is that correct? And does that change over time? Or is it just something about the structure of the two markets, in terms of where the relative price/profit positions are.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Brian, this is Vivid here. No. You're absolutely right. So, there are two parts of our business that are not at company average margins at the moment. And that's GDi and Power Electronics. So, this is very much around scale and investment that we put into both businesses. So, GDi, we expect them to be at about breakeven, at about sort of $300 million to $400 million and we expect them to be at about company average, somewhere between $700 million and $800 million worth of revenue.

So obviously, that would imply today, that GDi is close to breakeven in where we are and we'll probably get to company averages at around 2020, when we ramp up in terms of our revenues. Power Electronics, we see that getting to sort of company averages a few years after that, outside of the 2020 range. So, both today are below company averages, but as you've seen from the trajectory on both of those, in terms of revenue, we expect them to get to company average margins in line with our expectations.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. So, there isn't anything – as the third and final question, Daimler, I believe talked to a couple of quarters about the need to support some of the suppliers in their transition from diesel to other powertrains. I don't think they were talking about you, my guess is Bosch. If you have competitors who have stranded capacity, are you seeing any – is that true and are you seeing anything in terms of pricing on programs that would cause you to worry?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Right. So, Brian, this is Liam. So, in terms of maybe – so, first, if Daimler are offering help to suppliers, we would be more than happy to listen to what the hell they're offering. But in terms of our light duty diesel strategy, so back in 2014, we actually stopped pursuing light duty diesel programs, because even at that point in time, there were commercial practices that made no sense to us financially to pursue those part of the business.

If I look at where we are today in terms of GDi and the growth that we've got with our GDi portfolio, we don't see any major different commercial behavior across our entire portfolio. We remain very disciplined in terms of the pursuits we go after. And clearly it's around making sure we've got the right technology in place, moving the right value (00:52:26) to our customer. We're not just selling underutilized capacity. That's not part of our strategy and never will be.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And do you know if your competitors are flexible between gas and diesel injection manufacturing and rail manufacturing capability, or do they have kind of dedicated plants and are behind you in that transition?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

To be honest, Brian, not really. No, I'm not that aware in terms of our competitor's footprint. We focus really primarily on our own footprint and technology development.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Thanks.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Thanks.

Our next question comes from David Tamberrino with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you. Following up on some of the questions on operating margin. It wasn't clear. You raised the guidance for your operating margin this year, but it didn't sound like it was being driven solely by the FX because you think that's supposed to even out for the full year. So, was there a core fundamental driver for the operating margin guidance range?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

So, in terms of our margin, we took it up 10 basis points in relation to the bottom and top end of it. It was really driven mostly by FX in terms of our portfolio. Really, our growth is being driven by FX. There were some performance in there, and obviously Aftermarket has been relatively strong, and that's offsetting today engineering and some incremental cost in terms of the commodities that we've also raised. So, really, FX is driving a large portion of that with operational performance offsetting some of the commodity exposure that we've seen.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And then as we think about it just by segment, are you anticipating that you're going to have similar performance year-over-year with margin expansion in the Aftermarket continuing and likewise similar margin cadence or similar margin performance for the Powertrain segment for the balance of the year?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

So, we don't really comment by individual business unit in terms of margin performance. We have spoken about getting back to pre-spin margins by 2020, which would imply approximately 130 basis points to 140 basis points of margin expansion. This is a choice that we will evaluate. But right now, we see a very clear pathway to returning to that, and that will come from contributions both within Aftermarket and the Powertrain segments.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. Got it. And then just lastly with pricing in the quarter, I think it equates to about 1.5% maybe 1.4% price down. Correct me, if I'm wrong, but I think the guidance for maybe 1.5% to 2%. Is there anything particularly driving higher price down in the balance of the year? Is it somewhat attributable to product mix, or is it just different pricing by segment and again different mix of revenue coming through?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. It tends to be up and down. A lot of our annual contracts kick in January 1, but it varies throughout the year. So, I wouldn't draw any conclusions from the 1.4% in Q1 and we stand by the 1.5% to 2% for the full year.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. Wonderful. Thank you very much, gentlemen.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Thanks.

Our next question comes from Chris McNally with Evercore. Your line is now open.

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

Thanks, guys. Very impressive bookings in the quarter. Two questions. One on the ICE and one on Power Electronics. I guess on more the (00:56:00) traditional business, one of the questions that we're hearing across the industry is about powertrain standardization for VW. How do you think that will start to affect the legacy businesses which are growing? Does it end up being a positive for Delphi? Are you seeing it in the orders and just any qualitative information you can give around that would be great?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yes. So this is Liam. So, no, we don't see any major trends around – I'm assuming you're referring to kind of standardization across powertrain platforms between OEMs. We don't see any of that taking place at this point in time. Our bookings were very strong with GDi for example in the first quarter and our products are very much engineered, developed, and customized, and calibrated according to any specific OEM's requirements especially in terms of the software and how we calibrate our injection technology. So, we don't see any kind of cross developments across different OEMs.

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

No. But Liam, I also mean maybe just less variance within specific OEMs rather than offering 30 different types of Powertrain options, if that's...

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Sorry. Yes.

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

Yeah.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Absolutely. Yes. So, one of the big programs that we booked in Q1 was for a global OEM for their next-generation of engine platform. And the volumes on that platform are substantially higher than on the prior platform because they've consolidated – you could say, for example, a 1.2 and a 1.1 have all consolidated to a 1.4. I don't know, 1.6, 1.5 have consolidated to a 1.6 engine. So yes, we do see less variance across the engine platforms within the OEMs. So, that's fair.

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

Okay, great. And just with – on Power Electronics, obviously it's so impressive. You're booking $2 billion per year, it sounds like it's a gigantic number in Q1, even if it's lumpy. Just help us, what are we missing in terms of – if we're booking $2 billion per year, right, and I know it's a bunch of different programs, but if, let's say it's $2 billion a year, another two years, with a four or five-year sort of difference between orders and production, you would think by maybe 2022, 2023, that you could almost have $2 billion in revenue. But I think some of the guidance you've discussed is around $700 million or $800 million. Could you just help us bridge that difference, because it's such an important growth driver for the company.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. It's Vivid here. In terms of our Power Electronics, we've obviously had some strong growth, both in 2017 and in Q1 2018. We've given a medium-term outlook, that we expect Power Electronics to be growing about 35% a year and that was given last year. So, we continue to see strong growth and investment in that.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. And maybe just to add a bit more color. So, the bookings that we are making, especially in Q1, those programs are launching starting 2021 and beyond. And one of the things that we are seeing on Power Electronics is this is not kind of board-in-a-box technology. This is very, very complicated technology that's been packaged in all sorts of different areas and locations on the vehicle and also the software systems and software capabilities required to integrate with the vehicle platforms. The time from booking to vehicle launch, we're seeing that being a little bit pushed further out than we would on say a typical fuel system. So, 2021 to 2022, 2023 is where we really start to see acceleration in the numbers.

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

Okay. That's great. So, essentially, if it takes a little bit longer than the four to five years, a continued $2 billion in bookings maybe it's not 2023 but 2024, 2025. The number obviously would get pretty big, pretty quick anyway at 30%, 45% growth rates.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

It would be a fair assumption, yes.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. But our growth rates we took out were till 2020.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yes.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

So, just to be clear.

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

Perfect. Thank you so much, guys.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

No problem. Thank you.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Thank you.

Our last question comes from Armintas Sinkevicius with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Armintas Sinkevicius - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Good morning. Thank you for taking the question. I know before you commented on potential industry consolidation and your expertise in attracting synergies from previous transactions you've been involved with. Perhaps you can update us, as you talked about the leverage and the share buyback program here, your capital allocation philosophy and how that translates to your thoughts on acquisition?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yes, so maybe I just give a few comments and maybe Vivid can comment a little bit on capital allocation. But in terms of where we are as a business since we spun out at Delphi, clearly, a lot of discussion around industry consolidation. If I look at the company where we are today in terms of the portfolio of technology, our mix of customers and our geographic reach, we may remain even more convinced now that this company is in a fantastic position from a technology and portfolio standpoint.

We don't need to make any specific acquisitions to fill a capability gap that we don't have or to penetrate a new area that we're not in today. So, the way that we think about acquisitions is really about how can we have nice bolt-on acquisitions that can widen the technology moat in certain parts of our portfolio. And clearly, Power Electronics is an area of interest for us, but we have some great technology there already today. So, it's Power Electronics but it's also in our other parts of our business, in fuel systems or anything that can bring more efficient fuel, fuel systems, fuel management to our customers.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

And just in terms of capital allocation itself, we're still a relatively new standalone company, and our absolute priority this year is to ensure that we execute on our target and position this company for long-term growth. Liam has already spoken about the great bookings momentum we had in Q1 and last year, and we're going to continue to invest in the business.

And our business is a relatively strong cash flow characteristic business, and we're going to take the opportunity to further strengthen our balance sheet, and we're targeting the leverage ratio of about 1.5 times this year. We think that's important because it's going to give us further optionality going forward to either support the future growth through continued organic means or through M&A activities with bolt-on technologies to add to our business. But shareholder return is going to be an important part of our portfolio.

We've already announced our Q1 dividend at $0.17 and we've also mentioned that we're going to grow the dividend in line with cash flow going forward. And going ahead, we haven't taken share repurchase off the table either. That remains an important part of our capital allocation strategy. Just right now our focus is going to be on implementing growth and hitting our targets for this year.

Armintas Sinkevicius - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. And when I think about bolt-on acquisitions for Power Electronics, you're not the only one talking about this. So maybe you can talk about the M&A landscape there, how competitive the processes are and just the availability of Power Electronics asset to the market.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. So, we continue to look very closely at what's going on in the market. And in terms of the landscape of Power Electronics, you're right, there's a lot of activity out there. But as I said before, we have a fantastic portfolio of technology and capability. I'm not lacking anything that we don't desperately need something from a technology or product standpoint to complement our portfolio. And we continue to look and see what's out there in the market.

And I think the confirmation of the technology that we have and the fact we don't need to make an acquisition is really – if you look at our bookings performance last year and the pipeline of pursuits that we have is incredibly strong.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. And I think this is an important part of our business. I mean, before the spin, M&A was not (01:04:48) of this business. And as Liam said, we have everything in the pipeline that we need to hit our targets and to grow successfully.

But now, we are going to take the opportunity to look, we're adding capabilities within the company. So, we're actually bringing additional resources to review that. So, I think what's really good for Delphi Technologies is we have the pathway to deliver our targets, but also we have the optionality to review and look at opportunities that's maybe out there, and we're going to enhance that.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. And just (01:05:22) too much about it. But just to confirm, we are not going to go out and do some crazy non-value acquisitions because it's something that we need to do. We're not in that position where we desperately need to do something.

Armintas Sinkevicius - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Much appreciated. Congratulations.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Okay.

I would now like to turn the call back to Liam Butterworth for any further remarks.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Okay. So, thank you very much, everybody, for joining us on today's call. I think as we've shown you today, we had a great start to the year, and I look forward to updating on our progress at our next earnings call. So, thank you very much and have a great day, everybody.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

