What Is Happening With The Kiwi?

I take a bearish view on the NZD and expect the currency to depreciate to at least a level of 0.68.

When I last wrote on the New Zealand dollar (the Kiwi) back in February, the currency showed significant signs of rising further on the back of higher dairy prices. Moreover, while low interest rates were pointed out as a risk factor for currency weakness, I argued that since New Zealand is not unique in maintaining low rates to combat low inflation. Therefore, I made the argument that we could expect the NZD to rise further against the US dollar.

However, the exact opposite occurred, with the Kiwi plummeting to a level of 0.6974 against the USD:

When we look at the monthly chart, we see that the next support level for the NZD/USD is just above the 0.68 level, so the currency could well have further to fall against the greenback from a technical perspective.

From a macroeconomic perspective, concerns regarding the Reserve Bank rate review and two-year inflation expectations declining from 2.11 to 2.01 percent have been weighing heavily on the currency. Moreover, with global dairy prices having fallen by 1.1 percent in May, this will have also placed downward pressure on the currency.

Aside from these factors, I misjudged the potential for the NZD and see further downside for the currency, even with solid economic growth figures being reported for New Zealand.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund remarked that New Zealand is set to see 3 percent GDP growth for 2018, which follows the 2.9 percent growth seen in 2017. The main reservation from a macroeconomic standpoint are continued price rises in the housing market, with prices rising over 50 percent in the past decade. However, the overall inflation rate remains low even when taking into account rises in house prices:

Source: Trading Economics

Moreover, the unemployment rate in New Zealand has hit the lowest level in a decade, at a rate of 4.4% in March.

In this regard, one scenario for the currency at this point in time could be that further depreciation could be on the cards as markets continue to deal with uncertainty regarding future interest rate decisions.

According to a paper from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, two particularly big drivers of the NZD/USD is 1) immigration levels and 2) interest rate differentials. As it stands, it is projected that immigration to New Zealand will decrease to 40,000 a year by 2020 from the current 68,000. Moreover, we see that for the first time in nearly a decade, growth in interest rates in the United States has taken place at a significantly faster pace than that of New Zealand.

Source: Trading Economics

For instance, one of the main reasons for appreciation in the NZD from 2011 to 2015 was the fact that interest rates were significantly higher in New Zealand and investors could earn a higher rate on the currency. However, it is highly unlikely that we will see a situation in the near future where interest rates in New Zealand will rise at a faster pace than that of the United States.

To conclude, while growth in New Zealand is on a good footing economically, this is unlikely to be significant enough to lift the NZD currency due to the potential for interest rate differentials between New Zealand and the United States to widen to the downside, along with expected lower immigration figures. Taking this into account, I see further downside for the NZD to at least a level of 0.68.

