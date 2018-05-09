Etsy: GMS Growth Continues To Accelerate

The company beat estimates on the top and bottom line. However, the most impressive metric is 20% y/y GMS growth, representing an acceleration from the past few quarters.

This quarter, many companies have posted a strong beat to earnings, only to see a drop-off in their shares. Now included in this unfortunate group is Etsy (ETSY), who despite posting tremendously strong Q1 results was subject to a sharp selloff:

Of course, Etsy has been a strong performer this year. Year to date, even after accounting for the stock's post-earnings selloff, Etsy is already up 45%, eclipsing much of the broader market. Over the past twelve months, Etsy is up 160%. Investors have been rewarded well for betting on Etsy's revival, and it seems that this quarter is a classic case of selling on the news and profit-taking, despite a clear indication that Etsy's bullish story is very much intact.

There's a multitude of reasons why Etsy is now doing so well, after spending much of last year in the dumps and battling a narrative that Etsy was becoming irrelevant in the face of an absolutist Amazon (AMZN) rule over the internet. A year later, it turns out that Etsy's niche is extremely defensible against the e-commerce giant. Proving this point, Etsy's GMS (gross merchandise sales on the platform, equivalent to what other companies call GMV) has seen accelerating growth in each of the past few quarters. This trend is most pronounced this quarter, and I'd argue that GMS growth is potentially the most important metric to watch at Etsy, more so than revenue growth.

Alongside growing GMS, Etsy has also developed a host of seller services that provide ancillary revenues, giving Etsy a greater share of customers' online wallet as transactions are conducted on Etsy. Most notable among them is Etsy's payment processor, Etsy Payments; other services, like shipping and labeling, have also helped to diversify Etsy's revenue stream and boost its growth.

While I acknowledge that Etsy's rally over the year-to-date period leaves shares more expensive than they were before, I still believe Etsy has further room to rally. With a lifted guidance outlook and GMS stronger than ever, Etsy will continue its string of upbeat performances and grow into its higher valuation over time.

Q1 Download

Here's a look at Etsy's results in the first quarter:

Etsy's revenues in the quarter grew 24.8% y/y to $120.9 million, representing a 130bps acceleration over the 23.5% y/y growth Etsy saw in Q4. Analysts in the quarter had only expected $119.3 million or +23.1% y/y growth. Perhaps investors are selling off the stock due to the fact that Etsy's beat margin on the top line is smaller than usual (last quarter, Etsy had grown four points more than analysts were expecting), but in my view, this is merely a function of Wall Street upping its expectations to meet Etsy's higher performance bar.

Most impressive of all, however, is GMS growth of 19.8% y/y in the quarter to $861 million. This is a huge amount of transaction volume for a platform that only last year was thought to be irrelevant. Last quarter, in Q4, Etsy broke through $1 billion in GMS (though seasonality effects are impacting the quarter-on-quarter decline; Etsy, like most e-commerce companies, sees a lot of activity in the December holiday period).

Last quarter, GMS had grown only 18% y/y. And even then, Q4 GMS growth was an acceleration over 13% in Q3 and 12% in Q2. As Etsy gets larger, its GMS keeps growing faster, showing no signs of decelerating. As GMS is the underlying driver for all of Etsy's revenues (the more that gets bought and sold on the platform, the more fees Etsy generates and the more tertiary revenue opportunities, like payment processing, that the company can capture), I believe the GMS acceleration is the most important item to watch.

Not that Etsy didn't equally outperform on the profit side. Note that Etsy's GAAP operating income grew to positive $13.8 million in the quarter, representing a respectable operating margin of 11%. This is up from a loss of -$2.1 million, or -2% operating margin, in the prior-year quarter.

The chief cause is increased operating leverage across all of Etsy's major spend components. Notice, in particular, that general and administrative spending dropped 17% y/y to $18.9 million in the quarter, consistent with Etsy's target in 2017 to cut out $35 million of operating expenses in FY18. Few companies, as they get larger, target to cut spending. This move shows extreme cost discipline, on Etsy's part, and the benefits show in the results.

GAAP net income also turned positive to $13.0 million in the quarter, down from a loss last year (continuing a trend of GAAP profitability from last quarter). Adjusted EBITDA grew almost triple to $26.4 million, up from $9.7 million in 1Q17, and operating cash flows multiplied to $26.4 million as well, up from $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $0.10 also showed 2x upside over Wall Street's expectations of $0.05 for the quarter.

Guidance Lifted From Original View

Consistent with the outperformance Etsy saw this quarter, the company is also raising its full-year targets by a significant amount. See the comparison of the guidance reset against the prior view in the chart below:

With the 20% growth in GMS seen this quarter and the fact that GMS has been on an accelerating trend for the last three quarters, even Etsy's lifted guidance of 16-18% y/y GMS growth might seem a tad conservative. The revenue outlook seems reasonable alongside this quarter's 25% y/y growth, and the lifted EBITDA margin implies a continuation of the cost efficiencies seen this quarter.

How Should Investors React?

Etsy has made a tremendous recovery over the past year, but with the strength seen this quarter, the company is still far from reaching its zenith. With the company increasingly accumulating more buyers and sellers on its platform and growing its GMS, it is feeding extremely robust revenue growth; and instead of wasting the fruits of its growth, it is implementing cost-cutting measures that are resulting in huge boosts in operating margin.

Etsy has proven itself to be a company that has reinvented itself and is on its way to becoming a profit and cash flow story. 25% growth is nothing to sneeze at, either. Continue to stay long on this name.

