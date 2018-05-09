Simply Not Screwing Up Again Feels Like A Win With Core-Mark

There is upside from here if Core-Mark management has indeed stabilized the business, but rebuilding confidence will take time.

Gross margins and adjusted EBITDA/operating margins improved, but the company still has more work to do in improving the efficiency of its transportation operations.

An in-line quarter is a welcome change of pace for Core-Mark, as the company offset weak same-store cigarette volume with ongoing growth in its food/fresh, candy, and non-cigarette tobacco offerings.

The operating issues I highlighted in my last write-up on Core-Mark (CORE) continued to weigh on the company through fourth quarter earnings, with the shares down another third or so since the time of that article. Management has continued to struggle to generate attractive incremental margins from new chain store wins, while Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) McLane continues to compete aggressively for business and cigarette volumes continue to erode.

First quarter results offer some hope that maybe management and the sell-side have their expectations dialed in correctly, as there wasn’t a negative pre-announcement, results came in more or less on target, and management reiterated its full year guidance. While Core-Mark has been a big disappointment for a while now, perhaps management’s operating improvement initiatives are finally gaining some traction.

An In-Line Quarter Feels Like A Win

Core-Mark didn’t beat expectations with its first quarter results, but not missing and/or pre-announcing a worse-than-expected quarter counts for something (as seen with the shares up about 8% as of this writing).

Revenue rose more than 8% as reported, with 2% growth in cigarette sales and 25% growth in the non-cigarette business. Same-store cigarette volumes were down 9%, while price was up more than 8% (the difference/discrepancy is from added business from the Farmer-Bocken deal in 2017). Non-cigarette revenue increased 6% on a same-store basis (versus 8% growth in the fourth quarter and 2%-plus growth a year ago), with food revenue up 17%, other tobacco revenue up 19%, candy revenue up 58%, and fresh product revenue up 14%.

While Core-Mark did not supply an organic growth number, subtracting a quarter of Farmer-Bocken’s annual revenue at the time of the deal announcement, adjusted for the loss of Kum & Go to McLane, would suggest organic revenue growth around 1%.

Gross margin improved about a quarter point as reported, and the company’s “remaining gross margin” line showed 32bp of improvement. Both cigarette (down 11bp) and non-cigarette (down 9bp) lines saw deterioration, but the mix shift toward non-cigarette revenue drove an overall improvement. Although warehouse and distribution costs outgrew revenue (up 15%), adjusted operating income rose 17% and adjusted EBITDA rose 24%. I couldn’t find a “consensus” sell-side estimate for adjusted EBITDA, but looking at individual analyst models suggests that the average estimate was around $24 million, with Core-Mark basically hitting that target this quarter.

Cigarette Pressures Seem To Be Easing

Core-Mark management reported that cigarette volumes improved through the first quarter, with April volumes down 3% on a same-store basis. Although the commentaries from tobacco companies during March quarter earnings calls about their prospects in 2018 were pretty tempered, the pressures on this business should continue to ease. Traditional cigarette consumption is likely to continue declining, but Core-Mark has been positioning itself to benefit from increasing consumption of other tobacco/nicotine products and this does offset some of the pressure.

Mixed Performance On Growth Initiatives

Management reported that they delivered over 1,000 Focused Marketing Initiatives plans in the first quarter, with 68%-plus acceptance. While the acceptance rate seems to be ticking up, the number of plans was below the implied target from management’s fourth quarter commentary (4,800 or more for the year, or 1,200 per quarter) and management did revise its guidance down to 4,500 store plans for the year.

The impact of the company’s Vendor Consolidation and Fresh initiatives are somewhat harder to monitor on a quarter-to-quarter basis, though Fresh product sales did rise 14% year over year. These two programs are actually somewhat synergistic (at least in theory), as Core-Mark will often try to coax the store into reinvesting the cost savings from vendor consolidation (fewer store deliveries per week) into expanding their fresh food offerings. This remains an ongoing potential source of growth, as many independent convenience stores are still under-leveraged to fresh food and beverage products.

Ongoing Challenges Remain A Concern

While management did not give a lot of specifics, it would seem that the company has been making progress with its efforts to improve operations at its Las Vegas and Sacramento distribution centers. These DCs have seen significant cost increases due to an increase in order velocity and complexity from winning West Coast business from 7-Eleven a couple of years ago, but transport/routing remains something of a challenge across the business.

On a related note, Core-Mark continues to have challenges with its large chain business. After winning some significant business away from McLane in recent years, McLane has come back and bid aggressively to take business away from Core-Mark – including the recent Kum & Go loss. These losses have created some disruptions and operating deleverage, but as seen with the 7-Eleven business, Core-Mark has also had some expense/efficiency issues in dealing with the business it has won.

I don’t expect Core-Mark to stop going after large regional and national chain accounts, but Core-Mark built itself in large part by serving independents (where rivals like McLane aren’t as focused) and I believe this is still where the company is most competitive. To that end, a “back to basics” focus on this market, with the company being more selective and margin-conscience (and/or more realistic about the fulfillment challenges) about bidding for chain accounts, would likely serve the company well.

The Opportunity

I’ve cut back my revenue growth expectations for Core-Mark, but I do still believe that the company can grow revenue at a rate above 4%/year (annualized) largely on the strength of ongoing non-cigarette sales and expansion of its market share – Core-Mark is the second-largest player but still holds less than 10% share. I’ve cut back my margin expansion assumptions, but I still believe annualized FCF growth can reach the double digits as the company’s efforts to improve its operating efficiency bear fruit. It will take time, but I believe that Core-Mark can get to a level of 0.5% annual FCF margins, and 0.6% is at least possible.

Those assumptions support a fair value in the low $20s on a DCF basis. Using a 9x multiple to 2018 EBITDA, I likewise get a fair value in the low $20s. Whether 9x is the right multiple is of course debatable, but it is at least in line with the growth rate I expect from EBITDA over the next three to five years (that is, 9% annualized).

The Bottom Line

With razor-thin margins, execution and attention to detail (particularly on costs/efficiency) is critical in distribution and Core-Mark has fallen short here over the last year or two. Perhaps the as-expected results in the first quarter signal that management now has these issues in hand and further improvements are on the way. There is definitely some upside from here if this is in fact the case, but Core-Mark has to earn back the benefit of the doubt and one decent quarter isn’t enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.