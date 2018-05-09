Mallinckrodt: Why I'm No Longer Long

Negatives:

I have been long Mallinckrodt a little over a week now, and my view on the company has changed. Yes the company, has the appearance of an undervalued company by the looks of the p/e and p/b ratios, although these figures are a little misleading as there is most likely impairments on the way as a result of the bad Acthar acquisition. I also think the regulatory risk is too high for this company as the high price of Acthar will probably bring persistent negative headlines which will be bad for shareholders. I don't think the company is in any clear financial risk for the next couple of years, but it still will find it difficult to shed the bad acquisition of Questcor, even though it has been trying to do so for a couple of years now. In my view the apparent cheapness of the company is a little bit misleading as the price to earnings is low, but it is hard to know whether there will be a significant drop off in revenue and operating income 3 years from now when there could potentially be an Acthar generic introduced into the market. And if that were to happen the high amortization expenses would still not go away, and would be a bad scenario for MNK. Although the generic most likely won't come to market until at least 2020, however in my view it is speculative to try to guess the date of when it will actually come to market, although clearing the FDA is still an arduous process that is very time consuming. ANI is the company with the most likely candidate to get to market by 2020, although it is still an extremely difficult process to pass FDA approval, even though the FDA process has sped up a little bit over the last couple of years. And once a product has a generic, the average price of the brand name goes down 50% in the first year, which would be a big blow. The MNK management certainly seems to think that a generic of Acthar would be extremely hard to make, as they believe the proprietary manufacturing would be extremely difficult to replicate, but only time will tell if that is true. If they are right about Acthar and there is indeed a big moat around creating a generic, then Mallinckrodt will still survive as a company years from now. Yet it is my main reason why I am no longer an investor of MNK, as I have little knowledge on when a generic will actually come to market, and for me it is speculative to guess when or if at all that date will come. And if management is wrong about the unlikelihood of a generic in the next couple of years, it could become difficult to pay some of debt post 2020 which is currently $5 billion, or could be difficult to get financing from banks or the markets.

Positives:

Although I do think there is an attractive thing going on with the company which I alluded to in my long thesis that I published, and that has been the recent acquisitions they have made. Including Innomax, Amitiza, Therakos, and Ofirmev, these investments certainly were ones well made even though there is some loss of exclusivity issues with some of these products, I still firmly believe 4 years from now the revenue for these products will be higher than what they are today, and it was the correct step in trying to get out of the shadow of Acthar. Another thing that is in the favor of MNK is the imminent divestment of their generic opioid business, which could give them a billion in cash to help them in future diversification efforts. I also believe that the new chairman of the board will be good for the company going forward, Angus Russel was the former CEO of Shire, and distinguished himself there.

Conclusion:

What really changed my mind is twofold, one reason is that its speculative to predict when a generic will come to the market, although I don't think one will come to market by 2020. And if a generic were to come in 2021, this would turn out to be a bad investment, as revenue would be severely cut and that would make it a strain on net income as the amortization schedule would still have a real effect on net income. As with a lot of companies, the investment will turn out to be a good one if revenues sustainably rise, and along with that net income rises. And it is difficult to predict the net income of the company 3 years from now due to the cluelessness that I have as to predict when a potential generic to Acthar will come. My second reason is the strong evidence that the $5.6 billion Acthar acquisition was a poor decision. I now realize it is a difficult business model to have such an expensive drug as the flagship product of the company, and its a drug that is overly priced for other conditions not including Infantile Spasms.

In the meantime, I am no longer long the company, although I wish the long investors best of luck, and wish the company the best of luck in the future, although I realize they will face some strong challenges. The main reason I am no longer a shareholder, is the difficulty of how to predict when a generic will actually come to market and the timeframe of that event, and the poor Acthar acquisition that still mares the company. For me, it is too speculative to have a company that is still riding on whether their main product will be able to be copied or not while having a business model that faces strong headwinds.

