Neos Therapeutics' (NEOS) CEO Vipin Garg on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Vipin Garg - President and CEO

Richard Eisenstadt - CFO

Thomas McDonnell - Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts

Katie Kerfoot - Wells Fargo

Roy Buchanan - JMP Securities

Jennifer Kim - Cantor Fitzgerald

Nicole Germino - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for holding. Good morning, and welcome to the Neos Therapeutics' First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. There will be a question-and-answer session to follow.

For introductory and opening remarks, I’m turning the call over to Richard Eisenstadt, CFO of Neos Therapeutics. Please go ahead.

Richard Eisenstadt

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2018 financial results conference call. This morning, we issued our financial results and corporate highlights press release, which is available on our website at www.neostx.com. Today, I am joined by Vipin Garg, our President and CEO; and Tom McDonnell, our Chief Commercial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to read the following regarding forward-looking statements. During this call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning the commercialization of Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, and Adzenys ER oral suspension, and the capabilities of our technology and our product research and development activities including the timing and progress of our product candidates.

Forward-looking statements may often be identified with words such as we expect, we anticipate, upcoming or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.

These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations including but not limited to the inherent risks associated with drug development. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in our most recent Form 10-K and our other SEC filings.

I will now turn the call over to Vipin.

Vipin Garg

Thank you, Rich. Good morning, everyone.

First we would like to say that was great seeing many of you who attended our Analyst Day at our headquarters in March where we showcased our manufacturing facility and capabilities along with our XR-ODT technology, and the dinner the night before, where we had two KOLs provide their perspective on our commercial product portfolio. The R&D and manufacturing operations presentation is available for download in the Investor Relations section of our website.

As we emphasized at our Analyst Day, we believe 2018 will be a year of strong momentum. With the launch of our third product, Adzenys ER in February, we believe our unique and diverse commercial portfolio offering both an amphetamine and methylphenidate product for the treatment of ADHD provides us the opportunity to partner with healthcare professionals to tailor treatment to patient specific needs.

After moving three programs through the clinic and then into the market in less than two years, we have moved our R&D focus back on to developing our diverse pipeline using our high-value proprietary modified release drug delivery technology to advance our drug candidate for the treatment of nausea and vomiting, as well as identify one additional branded product candidate for either the CNS or AGI indication.

Our technology has a broad applicability because of its capability to create micro-particles with unique release properties that can generate complex pharmacokinetic profiles. And we believe, a modified release drug delivery technology had the potential to provide a superior approach compared to the current standard-of-care for the treatment of nausea and vomiting, as well as for the treatment of central nervous system and gastrointestinal disorders. We look forward to unveiling our plans to you later this year.

Turning to our two lead commercial products, Adzenys XR-ODT and Cotempla XR-ODT, both have demonstrated continued growth. We are pleased to report that for the first time we reached over $10 million in net product sales in the first quarter of 2018. These numbers are a result of our established relationships with now over 12,000 healthcare professionals and their proven interest in using our innovative products.

For Adzenys XR-ODT, prescription trends continued to increase as reported by IQVIA for the three months ended March 31, 2018, the cumulative total number of prescriptions filled for Adzenys XR-ODT were 60,334, an increase of 93.9% over the 31,122 for the same period last year.

As of April 27, 2018, the cumulative total number of prescriptions filled for Adzenys XR-ODT since its launch in May 2016 as reported by IQVIA was 288,405. Doctors continue to recognize the benefits of Adzenys XR-ODT and are actively switching their patients from other ADHD medications.

Patient switches to Adzenys XR-ODT accounted for approximately 71% of all new Adzenys XR-ODT prescriptions as reported by IQVIA as of the week ended April 20, 2018. Approximately 65% of these switches were from an amphetamine product such as Adderall and Vyvanse, and approximately 30% of the switches were from a methylphenidate product such as Concerta, Quillivant and Daytrana.

Approximately 5% of the switches were from a non-stimulant product. While the majority of Adzenys XR-ODT prescriptions were switches from another ADHD medication, we continue to see an increase in new therapy starts. We believe this increase is due to physicians becoming more comfortable prescribing Adzenys XR-ODT to new patients because of their positive experience with the product.

As of the week ended April 20, 2018 as reported by IQVIA, 63% of all new Adzenys XR-ODT prescriptions were for pediatric patients and 37% were for adult patients indicating a broad appeal of Adzenys XR-ODT in all patient types.

For Cotempla XR-ODT we are pleased to report that we have seen a strong 73.8% monthly prescription growth in the first six months of the launch. The cumulative total number of prescriptions filled for Cotempla XR-ODT for the three months ended March 31, 2018 as reported by IQVIA was 32,829.

Total monthly prescriptions for March 2018 as reported by IQVIA have increased to 13,634. As of April 27, 2018 the cumulative total number of prescriptions filled for Cotempla XR-ODT since its launch in September 2017 as reported by IQVIA was 55,096.

Patients switching from another ADHD medication continues to be an important driver of product uptake and accounted for approximately 77% of all Cotempla XR-ODT prescriptions, as reported by IQVIA as of the week ended April 20, 2018.

Approximately 75% of these switches were from a methylphenidate product such as Concerta, Quillivant and Focalin XR and 19% of the switches were from an amphetamine product such as Vyvanse and Adderall XR. Approximately 6% of the switches were for a non-stimulant product.

Finally, we are making good progress on managed care coverage for our products. We continue to work on gaining improved access with Adzenys XR-ODT and have been successful with many plants in removing the new to market blocks for both Cotempla XR-ODT and Adzenys ER. We had an ongoing discussions with a number of national and regional plans on providing better access for all of our products.

Before I turn the call over to Rich, I want to say that we are very pleased to announce that we have completed the transition of bringing our sales force in house as Neos employees and now have representatives in approximately 125 territories nationwide.

As with our in-house manufacturing, we continue to believe that Neos will gain operating efficiencies having our sales team work directly for the company.

I will now turn the call over to Rich to review our financials. Rich?

Richard Eisenstadt

Thank you, Vipin.

A reminder, effective January 1, 2018 the company adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers or Topic 606. We now recognize revenue at the point in time we deliver product to the wholesalers while estimating an product return rate versus past practice of recognizing revenue upon filled prescriptions.

At March 31, 2018 cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments combined amounted to $37.2 million. Total product revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2018 were $10.7 million compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2017.

For the quarter, ADHD product sales totaled $8.8 million including incentives XR-ODT net revenues of $5 million, and Cotempla XR-ODT net revenues of $3.6 million. Sales for Adzenys ER which commenced February 28, 2018 were negligible and totaled $200,000.

Revenues for Adzenys XR-ODT in the first quarter 2017 were $3.1 million. Net sales for Generic Tussionex in the three months ended March 31, 2018 were $1.9 million compared to $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Normalized growth to net discounts under the new revenue standard total in the first quarter of 2018 were approximately 71% for Adzenys XR-ODT and 78% for Cotempla XR-ODT. Under the new revenue standard as adjusted gross net discounts during the fourth quarter of 2017 were 66% for Adzenys XR-ODT and 79% for Cotempla XR-ODT.

Gross to net discounts in the first and second quarter of every year tend to be higher reflecting greater utilization of our savings offers to cover increased prescription cost in a patient resulting from high deductable plan resets. In addition, our gross to net discount on the new revenue standard requires us to estimate future product returns.

Normalized net revenue per pack under the new revenue recognition standard was approximately $91 for Adzenys XR-ODT in the first quarter of 2018 versus $85 for the first quarter of 2017. For Cotempla net revenue per pack was $70 in the first quarter of 2018.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $5.5 million compared to a gross profit of $900,000 for the same period in 2017. Gross margin was 51% in the first quarter of 2018 which is reflective of both lower net revenue per unit under the new revenue standard combined with the high seasonal gross to net discounts and also as a result of cost of goods for the product sales in the first quarter of 2018 approaching full cost.

Past quarters included a mix of products over manufactured pre FDA approval when inventory costs were expensed to research and development. R&D expenses were flat at $1.7 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017.

General and administrative expenses were $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2017. For the three months ended March 31, 2018 selling and marketing expenses were $13 million compared to $10.7 million for the same period in 2017.

The increased expense in the first quarter was principally to support the sales of Cotempla XR-ODT which commenced on September 5, 2017 and Adzenys ER which lost on February, 26, 2018 whereas we had only one commercial available branded product Adzenys XR in the same period of 2017.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $14.4 million or a loss of $0.50 per share compared to $17.2 million or a loss of $0.88 per share for the same period in 2017.

With that, we’d like to now turn the Q&A portion of the call. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from David Maris of Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Katie Kerfoot

This is Katie Kerfoot on for David. My first question is that your gross margin in the quarter was a bit lower than what we had expected given your previous commentary about gross margins would improve over the 64% you had reported in the fourth quarter. So, understanding that there is seasonality in this business and such if you can just give us some color on how we should think about gross margins going forward that would be helpful.

And then my next question is that, on net realized price thanks for sharing where that was in the quarter that's helpful. If you can also share where you hope to get those too in the near and longer-term like what your goal is for net realized price for Adzenys and Cotempla and how you plan to achieve those improvements in net realized price? Thanks.

Vipin Garg

Gross margin is obviously a function of both revenue and cost. When net revenue begins lower as is the case in Q1 with the recent of the high deductible plans and also because of the new accounting revenue standard where we account for product returns but cost remains constant flow, same units so there is down pressure on the gross margin percentage. So that was to be expected.

In addition, we’re now costing our COGS fully cost of the inventory. As I've mentioned in the past quarters included a mix of products that were manufactured pre-FDA approval when we had written off as inventory cost of R&D.

Regardless we still believe our gross margins climb back to the mid to upper 50s throughout the year and could approach mid-60s by fourth quarters as we have previously guided. We believe as gross to net improves and we continue to leverage our manufacturing operations, these ADHD products are 80% gross margin products. So our guidance is really the same it just we'll the higher number we think Katie at the end of the year and we’ll move towards that throughout the year.

On gross to net and net revenues, so we reported last quarter that we ended 2017 at a 62% gross to net discount for Adzenys and 75% for Cotempla. Under the new revenue standard, those same gross net discounts for fourth quarter of 2017 were 66% for Adzenys and 79% for Cotempla. We had anticipated some erosion in the first part of the year to prior year or plan to rollovers which took a new high out of pocket deductibles, as well as due to supplemental Medicaid rebating. Also as we mentioned the new revenue standard, we also recognized that that some of the future returns in our gross net discount.

In the first quarter, we realized normalized gross to net discounts of 71% for Adzenys and improvement in Cotempla 78%. As we drive demand we anticipate driving gross to net discount down as we contract with commercial payers, transitioning on the formularies and this continuing prescriptions become a larger share of our total prescriptions.

We are continuing discussing rebate agreements with a number of payers both national and regional. Entering in a rebate agreements effectively shifts Neos from primary to secondary payer status.

And as we’ve talked about our preferred way of evaluating our revenues to follow revenue per script which in the case of Adzenys was normalized $91 per script versus $99 as adjusted under the new revenue standard in Q4, 2017. Cotempla was $70 in Q4 versus $68 under the new revenue standard. We expect that in 2018 our revenue per script could increase to about $120 to $130 range for Adzenys by the end of the year and we’ll be approaching $100 for Cotempla in the fourth quarter.

Katie Kerfoot

And if I can get to some more question in, is the sequential decline in Adzenys revenue, was that due to the typical seasonality as patients were treated as high deductibles or was it something specific to Adzenys, was anything specific to Adzenys at play. And kind of if you can speak to the percentage of Cotempla TRx that were switches from Adzenys that would be helpful?

Vipin Garg

Tom maybe you can take this question, just sort of talk about the first quarter and how we were able to gain traction on Cotempla and the impact that had on potentially on Adzenys.

Thomas McDonnell

So, good morning Katie thanks for your question. As far as Adzenys in the first quarter, we don't have the data on how many switches went from Adzenys to Cotempla. But one of the things that we do know when you look at the switches for both products the majority of switches for Adzenys are coming from amphetamines and then the majority of switches for Cotempla are coming from methylphenidate which is exactly what we want to see.

In the first quarter it was the first full quarter of Cotempla being on the market and our strategy was really to hyper focus on the Cotempla prescribers. The energy and excitement around this brand has been absolutely fantastic, more towards the end of the first quarter or we kind of refocused our approach to more of a portfolio selling approach. And we got very good response from that and we have actually talk to many different physicians that maybe start with Cotempla and if that methylphenidate product does not work for the patient, they like to stick with the same delivery technology and they’ll switch them to Adzenys which is exactly what we want.

So we're really excited about having that portfolio approach and bringing that into the market. Now moving into the summer months we’re going to refocus a little bit more to the adult market with Adzenys as we prepare for back-to-school. I think in general though what we see with Adzenys as far as revenue is the amount of patients that are on high deductible plans has increased significantly since last year. I think that is a big reason, but we’re already seeing that erode so as we progress to the year the percentage of high deductible patients that will have for both Adzenys and Cotempla will continue to decline.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jason Butler of JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Roy Buchanan

It’s Roy for Jason. Thanks for taking the questions. I was wondering if you could talk a bit about feedback from the field for Adzenys and Cotempla. In the last call you had some highly positive commentary around the patient experienced particularly for Cotempla, are you still seeing that and do you have a sense yet if that's translating into persistence for the drug? Thanks.

Vipin Garg

Tom?

Thomas McDonnell

So as far as persistence or we use the term adherence to our medication, we really don't see any difference in our medications versus the marketplace as far as how long patients will stay with therapy.

As far as the commentary and just kind of the qualitative feedback that we've been receiving, so really for both products we hear that the patient experience is fantastic from the packaging individually wrapped vista packages to the taste, to the convenience of taking without water, or on the go has been fantastic.

As far as the efficacy profile, really it’s a contemplate exactly what we’ve seen in our clinical trials which is a very strong onset of actions, and in duration throughout the day upto 12 hours. So it is not always to see what you get in the clinic is what you get in the real world, but that is the feedback that we’ve been receiving.

And with Adzenys really the same thing continues is the patients are already pleased with efficacy and tolerability profile of the product. So again, we’re extremely excited with the base of physicians that we have built over 12,000 physicians to prescribe Adzenys over 5000 physicians have prescribed Cotempla. And it really has built a nice base for us and our strategy remains the same.

We’re going to continue to focus on those current prescribers and gain portfolio share of patients that are starting or switching in ADHD medication. And we really feel that we are the only company positioned to execute this strategy because we have both amphetamine and methylphenidate.

Roy Buchanan

And then look at IQVIA numbers at the beginning March looks like maybe there is a seasonal flatness to overall ADHD strips, I’m just curious if there was an impact at Cotempla and Adzenys from the adjustments to the sales force structure. And were there any changes to the number of sales reps or other changes? Thanks.

Thomas McDonnell

So, when we brought in sales force we are sticking with our number of 125 - approximately 125 sales representatives. We did have a month or so where we had a little bit of a higher vacancy rate because we did not bring over all of the sales representatives that we had prior to the conversion. We've now though filled nearly every vacancy and we’re very excited about the sales force we have in place. In fact back to our strategy focusing on some of those important target physicians.

The majority of healthcare professionals that we call and have a market share above 1% and growing and in fact for Adzenys 20% have an Adzenys share above 5%. So we’re growing it looks great, but we certainly have lots of runway to go. And then to the seasonality effect yes, we're definitely starting to see the seasonality effect as we head through March into the late spring and early summer.

We will start to see specifically the methylphenidate market decline and as I said earlier we've already refocused the sales force on Adzenys in the adult market and I think as Vipin said earlier 37% of Adzenys business is in adult. The adult market is now larger actually than the pediatric market. So we think we have a great value proposition for Adzenys XR-ODT in the adult population.

Operator

Our next question comes from Louise Chen of Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Jennifer Kim

This is Jennifer Kim on for Louise, thanks for taking my questions. I have two here. The first one is just broadly on the development of your pipeline product. So I wondering if you could give any more color on what types of trials are required, how you’re thinking about timing and the filings you’ll be pursuing and also if you made any progress on the IP of those assets.

And then second, my second question is just Cotempla has definitely been having a stronger launch and I was wondering going into the second quarter and just going forward in general. Do you see Cotempla like sort of continuing that momentum?

Vipin Garg

So first of all on the pipeline, so our strategy going forward in terms of developing pipeline is to really take advantage of our delivery technology and rather than just sort of take the existing PK profile and develop the ODT's around them, what we’re looking to do is to actually change the PK profile, improve the PK profile many of the medications that are out there, they are either not extended release, don't have long enough coverage during the course of the day or have PK profile that sort of fluctuate during the course of the day.

So it would be highly desirable to sort of have consistent PK throughout the course of the day. We think we can do that with our technology. So what we’re doing they’re still sticking with the 505(b) (2) pathway. So the strategy that we are employing that we will be conducting additional trials but not as extensive a development plan as you would have to do with the new chemical entity. So we are still relying on the molecules existing molecules that are on the market, but really improving the PK profile within the limits of the 505(b) (2) filings.

So we think we can take advantage - similar to Cotempla versus Adzenys, Adzenys as you know we developed Adzenys based on bio-equivalent study that our filing was based on bioequivalent versus with Cotempla within our own Phase 3 study and we can see the impact of that having that data is very powerful, very useful when you go and promote the product.

So that’s the strategy that we are taking going forward with our nausea and vomiting drug that we are developing is the same strategy is to try to come up with once a day medication that has a very consistent PK profile and prevents any breakthrough nausea for instance, which can be a major problem.

As I have indicated before, we are in the process of finalizing IP in fact the provisional patterns have now been filed but we still have to wait a little longer - just to finalize everything and to finalize those filings and then at that point we will be able to disclose or discuss more details of these programs.

On Cotempla no question that we have a great launch for Cotempla. A number of reason for that as I indicated having that Phase 3 data, very compelling data is very powerful. In fact we believe based on the data and the feedback that we're getting that we could potentially have the best-in-class methylphenidate product in the market.

Quick onset and 12-hour duration, which is really what’s been missing in the marketplace. There are products like Concerta that last for 12 hours, but they have a slower onset. Then on the other end side of the spectrum their products that have quick onset, but don’t have long enough of duration.

In Cotempla we've really brought both of these features in one product and that’s really helping us. So that’s one of the reasons, plus we have relationship, existing relationships with approximately 12,000 physicians right now would be in the market with Adzenys XR-ODT, they know the technology, they know the company so all of that is helping us.

And frankly the manage care coverage is also better because again people know, the managed care plans know that our technology is already outpaced, they’ve seen the results with Adzenys so we have been able to lift new to market block much faster with Cotempla than we would able to do with the Adzenys XR-ODT.

So all of those things have helped us in the first quarter and we think that’s going to continue. It’s just the beginning at this point and we still need to reach many more physicians as far as the features of Cotempla XR-ODT are concerned.

Operator

And our next question comes from Gary Nachman of BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Nicole Germino

This is Nicole Germino on for Gary. I just had a couple of quick questions. So for the nausea and vomiting product, what is the timing for this product to get to market and how should we think about phasing R&D for 2018?

Thomas McDonnell

So in terms of the timing, we except to start clinical program towards the end of this year and we will talk about that when we are ready to start that. These programs typically take three to four years so it’s in that same timeframe and Rich do you want to address the question of how they should model that in terms of R&D spending.

Richard Eisenstadt

We are not anticipating spending a lot of money. A lot of work we are still doing is in-house. So I think this year we are planning to spend roughly $0.25 million around $250,000 and that will probably be fairly evenly spread throughout the year. It's still within the overall guidance we had given for our R&D spend for this year that I had anticipated that.

Nicole Germino

And just one quick follow-up on, just getting back to the sales wraps that you have brought in-house. How should we think about sales marketing in 2018, is 1Q representative how we should model sales marketing.

Richard Eisenstadt

Well, so we had previously guided and we continue to guide that we will spend somewhere probably just out of $50 million this year and so I am consistent what we have been saying. Q1 is always our largest quarter and it tails off towards on the later of part of the year. So it shouldn’t stay flat to where we were. So the overall yearly guidance is still something slightly less than $50 million.

Operator

And I am showing no further questions in the queue at this time. Ladies and gentleman, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

