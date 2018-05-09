Preferred Stocks Now On Seeking Alpha

You can now add them to your portfolio and find them on quote pages.

Due to popular demand we have recently added preferred tickers to our site. You can check out two examples such as (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and (NASDAQ:FTRPR).

There is no standard for preferred ticker symbology and we are following the symbology we receive directly from the exchange. Therefore, some preferred tickers will have a period in the ticker such as (NYSE:KIM.PI).

We are continuing to focus on bringing more asset classes and better data to Seeking Alpha. Keep an eye out for indices which will be added in the near future. Have another asset class or ticker you would like us to add? Leave a comment below.



Happy Investing,

Daniel Hochman

Senior Product Manager