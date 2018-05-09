Kona Grill: Turnaround Unlikely

Valuation appears to be cheap, yet discount is warranted given less-than-favorable performance and myriad of issues.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said about costs; Kona's COGS (% sales) has actually accelerated, up 331 bps.

Store comps took a dive in 2017, down nearly 6%; same-store traffic also declined ~5.8%; no signs of improvement.

Kona Grill (KONA) stock is down over 60% in the past year, amid revenue headwinds and declining foot traffic within stores. The stock has certainly seen days of volatility, closing on Friday (5/4/18) afternoon up nearly 17%.

Source: NRN

Despite that, we believe the stock will continue to slide in the near future as costs rise and revenues decline, leaving the company in a tricky situation. The company currently operates at a loss due to poor cost structure. Rising costs only add insult to injury, with Kona's bottom line prospects remaining dim into the future.

Although many on the street prioritize revenue, claiming that "margins will follow", that does not seem to be the case here. That said, we would not be buyers of Kona Grill stock, and remain skeptical of the bull case at hand.

Financial Overview

Kona's revenue growth has begun to experience deceleration, with 2017 revenue growing by ~5.6% y/y. Although that's certainly not bad, it does show that the days of 20% y/y growth are coming to an end.

Source: Morningstar

Potential revenue drivers are fairly limited going into the future. Management may attempt to grow sales through price increases, which we feel would have adverse effects. Kona just does not have the same pricing power as other restaurants, leading us to believe that foot traffic would fall. This would hurt comparable store sales, which have already taken a 6% dive in 2017.

Source: eMarketer

Same-store traffic also fell further, dropping by nearly 400 bps y/y. Some may argue that new store openings would be the way to go. While we would tend to agree, the company is currently facing issues with its lenders - and given the capital intensive nature of rolling out stores, this poses a problem for Kona Grill. Kona's revolving credit facility is being squeezed by lenders, set to be cut to $20 million by end-of-year 2018 (down from the current ~$24 million).

Source: Morningstar

Management may take a more original approach, and ramp up promo/marketing spending in an effort to drive foot traffic to Kona locations. This could work, driving top line growth and comps; yet the approach is certainly risky, and could pull back already contracting margins.

Source: Morningstar

Costs remain quite high - and continue rising - with COGS at nearly 90% of revenue, leaving little room for spending in other line items. This further supports our point that any ramp up in spending would adversely impact KONA's bottom line. Although OpEx has been managed quite well over the past few years, declining over 200 bps y/y, this was more than offset by the higher COGS.

Relative Valuation

Valuation is not nearly as central to the bear case as much as rising costs and slowing revenue, yet remains important nonetheless.

Source: YahooFinance

When compared to industry peers, Kona Grill trades at a relatively cheap EBITDA multiple of ~10.7x. Unfortunately, it may be anything but cheap, given the slowing revenue, troubled comps, and dim outlook for its margins. Our primary concern is not the valuation, but the bottom line decay into the future, as costs begin to overtake revenue.

Takeaway

Despite the strong revenue performance over the past several years, growth has screeched to a halt. Store comps disappointed, and face an uphill battle as foot traffic declines within the industry. Many competitors are able to offset this with price increases, yet Kona lacks this edge in the market. If they were to attempt a price increase, foot traffic would be adversely affected leading to lower comps and risking revenue across the board - not a good idea given rising costs.

Which brings us to the next point: the cost of doing business for Kona Grill has grown consistently, and has actually been accelerating. Slowing revenue, and rapidly rising costs, don't mix - the combination poses a risk to Kona's goal of becoming profitable. As revenue growth slows, the options on the table for Kona are limited, and could all bring negative repercussions.

Don't be fooled by the company's seeming cheap valuation; the company's discounted multiple is more than reasonable given dim prospects, issues, and headwinds. Downside remains for Kona Grill, and the risk/reward ratio is just plain unfavorable. A turnaround anytime soon is unlikely, and things seem set to get worse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in KONA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.